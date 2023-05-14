As you complete the main quest “To the Kingdom of Hyrule”, you will soon realize how expensive the lifestyle is in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and you need money.

Although the most common way to earn Rupees in Zelda is by completing side quests. However, they still take a lot of time and hardly reward you. So to play the game in a more easy way, you need to know how to farm money in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

To help you, we have gone ahead and made a guide that will allow you to get tons of Rupees. Below we have given the best tips to farm money in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Sell precious stones and ores to merchants

The world of Hyrule is surrounded by many items and equipment that you can collect. You will stumble upon several useful materials during your journey with each item having its own worth. Items such as Diamonds and Rubies can be sold for 500 and 210 Rupees each respectively.

Since diamonds are one of the highest-selling materials in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you must focus on collecting them as soon as you arrive at Hyrule.

You will mostly find diamonds scattered around the Hyrule Castle and inside the chests of the Maoikes Shrine and Yomizuk Shrine.

You can also find them alongside Rubies in caves such as the Bone Pond East Cave in Lanayru Wetlands, the Tarm Point Cave, and the Goronbi River Cave.

Once you have collected enough materials, you can visit any shop in a town to sell them for a reasonable price.

As a last resort, you can kill the likes of Stone Pebblits and Stone Talus to get rewarded with rare ores. These can be sold for a tremendous amount. You can defeat both bosses using bombs as they are vulnerable to heavy explosive attacks.

Sell well-cooked dishes to merchants

Food is used to regenerate your health. You can create many different kinds of foods ranging from simple and basic to exotic and top-tier. As such, you can make some money from the process as well.

You can simply eat basic food for health regeneration and sell top-tier dishes to merchants for money in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You can find several ingredients scattered around Hyrule from which you can prepare the best possible meals. Since recipe books have returned after being removed from Breath of the Wild, you have several options to experiment with.

Take pictures with your camera for money

After completing the Depths side quest, you will get rewarded with the Hyrule Compendium along with a camera. You can use this camera to complete Where Are the Wells? side quest and take pictures of 58 wells in total.

You can then bring them to Fera who will reward you with 10 Rupees per picture. You can easily farm up to 580 Rupees from this side quest.

Complete the dart game

There is a dart game found near Koholit Rock, at the bottom right of the map on an island as shown on the map above.

After liberating the island, you can play this mini-game at the cost of just 20 Rupees and win up to 100 Rupees for some quick money in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The price you get varies depending on how close you are to the spot. Ring 1 grants you 5 Rupees, Ring 2 gives you 50 Rupees, Ring 3 has 100 Rupees in store while you get 300 Rupees if you are very close to the central part.

Simply head over to the location, talk to the two NPCs Mimo and Branli, and start shooting at the central part of the game to earn the reward.