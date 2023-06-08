How To Get To Hills Of Baumer Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Depths in Zelda: Teras of the Kingdom can only be accessed through special openings on the ground called Chasms. These chasms appear all over Hyrule after the Upheaval, and the Hill of Baumer chasm is one of them. The Hills of Baumer chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom allows Link to explore the dark depths of West Necluda and provides access to some dangerous mini-bosses for the players who like a decent challenge.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hills of Baumer Chasm location

The Hills of Baumer Chasm is in the Western region of Hills of Baumer, between Faron Grasslands and Hyrule Field. The exact location of this chasm is marked on the map, and it is to the West of Deya Lake and Southeast of Scout’s Hill just past the bridge.

The Hills of Baumer Chasm’s coordinates on the map are 0222, -2119, -0002. The nearest major landmark is Bridge of Hylia to the Southwest.

How to get to the Hills of Baumer Chasm in Zelda: TotK

The easiest way to reach the Hill of Baumer Chasm is by using the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. Use its launchpad to get in the air and glide West to enter the Depths through the Hills of Baumer chasm’s entrance.

The Susub shrine resides to the East of Hills of Baumer chasm. Use this shrine as a fast travel point to reach the Hills of Baumer chasm instantly. This area doesn’t have any enemies and there are no prerequisites to entering the depths through this chasm.

Activities in Hills of Baumer Chasm

The nearest Lightroot to Hills of Baumer chasm’s exit is Busus Lightroot to the Northeast. The path to the East is obstructed by an infinite chasm and there are multiple enemy encampments to the North.

Travel South and then turn Southeast to reach Muokuij Lightroot right in front of the Construction Factory. Uisihcoj Lightroot in the North can be accessed from this area without running into any trouble.

However, the real fun begins in the South. There is a Yiga Clan hideout to the South of the Construction Factory, right past Kohsustu Lightroot. The path to Yiga Clan Hideout is guarded by three mini-bosses. Obsidian Frox, Stone Talus and Flux Construct 1.

Bring some powerful weapons and hearty meals, and follow our detailed guides to take down these difficult bosses with ease.

The fifth and final temple of the game, The Spirit Temple, also lies to the Southeast of Construction Factory. Link needs to go through the Wellspring of Courage to reach it.