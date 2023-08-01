Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Ores Farming Guide

Ores play an important role in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and you can even exchange it for rupees at merchants. If not, you can use it as base materials to upgrade your armor at Great Fairy Fountains. Farming Black Ore deposits to collect these items is essential for Link’s progress to save Hyrule from strong foes. You can fuse some ores like Diamonds to weapons for a +20 attack power upgrade.

How to farm Ores in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To farm Ores, Gemstones, and Minerals, Link needs to find and break Black Ore Deposits. These black ore deposits are in Hyrule and Great Sky Island caves. The black ore deposits are also available abundantly in the Depths, either on the ground or growing from the wall of a cliff.

You can easily spot them because of their shiny presence. Sadly, you can’t destroy them with standard weapons. Link must fuse his weapons with a stone or a rock to break the Black Ore Deposits. With only a few hits, stone and Rock fused weapons can destroy the Black Ore Deposits.

Another option is to use Bomb Arrows, but we don’t recommend it as Bomb Flowers are a rare resource in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Drops from the Black Ore Deposits in Zelda TotK are mostly random, but you can get some items like Zonaite from particular regions. Here is a complete list of all the items you can obtain from farming ores.

Diamond

Diamond is a rare drop from Stone Talus or found in the treasure chests inside shrines. However, you can also mine Diamonds from the Black Ore Deposits hidden in the bowels of dark caves. These caves are usually located in the Gerudo Desert and Eldin Region.

Sapphire

This blue gemstone is a reward for killing Ice Talus or farming the Black Ore Deposits inside caves. You can farm it easily in Tabantha Tundra and Hebra Region Caves. Sapphire can also be collected from treasure chests in Shrines.

Topaz

This yellow gemstone is an abundant drop from the Black Ore Deposits inside Gerudo Desert caves. Topaz is a rare ore from the treasure chests inside Shrines or Bokoblin settlements in Zelda TotK.

Ruby

This red gemstone is a reward for killing Igneo Talus or opening the treasure chests in Shrines. You can even farm it by destroying Black Ore Deposits in the caves of the Eldin region.

Luminous Stone

This stone with a pale blue glow in Zelda TotK can only be found by destroying Black Ore Deposits in dark caves. Luminous Stone is required to purchase Radiant Armor set from Kakariko village.

Opal

You can get this seashell-type-looking ore by farming Black Ore deposits in the caves of Zorana and Lanayru. Opals are also a rare find in the treasure chests inside the Shrines.

Amber

This orange ore is the most common and abundant drop from any Black Ore Deposit. Amber is also inside the ore deposits present outside caves.

Rock Salt

This cooking material in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom drops abundantly from the Black Ore Deposits in the caves near the shores. Any ore deposit near a water body always drops Rock salt.

Zonaite

You can only get this ancient crafting material from the Black Ore Deposits in the Depths and the Great Sky Island caves. Zonaite is required to create Crystallized charges to charge Zonai devices.

Large Zonaite

You can farm it from Black Ore Deposits available in the farthest regions of the Depths. These are all the materials Link can farm by mining Black Ore Deposits in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.