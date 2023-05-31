How To Get To Hebra Trailhead Lodge In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The land of Hyrule is vast, and finding every location on your own is quite a huge task. One of these lost locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the Hebra Trailhead Lodge. Getting to the lodge will help you start one of the side quests in Zelda TotK. But all this will happen if you find the Trailhead Lodge’s location.

You don’t need to worry, as we will help you out in getting to the Trailhead Lodge in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and getting the Blocked Cave quest.

Hebra Trailhead Lodge location in Zelda: TotK

Hebra Trailhead Lodge is located directly north of Rito Village. The path to the lodge is marked on the map, you can see the road headed to the lodge, but the lodge itself is not marked on the map.

Take the path leading north from Rito Village and Lake Totori towards the Rospro Pass, east of Dronoc’s Pass. It will take you directly to the Hebra Trailhead Lodge in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The coordinates for Hebra Trailhead Lodge are -3585, 2249, 0140.

The Lodge serves as a resting point before you head into Hebra Mountains. You can find several items here that you might need for your journey into the mountains, like Wood, Flint, Stamella Shroom, Spicy pepper, and Icy Meat.

You also get a Meteor Rod, the weapon of choice for fighting and killing ice-based foes in Zelda TotK. Inside the cabin of Hebra Trailhead Lodge in Zelda TotK, you find Selmie’s Notes. This allows players to get insight into the dangers they will face in Hebra Mountains.

Furthermore, you will also get the locations of some resupply points that Selmie has set up to help travelers get across the Hebra Mountains. From the Hebra trailhead lodge, you will find an NPC named Mazli if you head north.

Interacting with Mazli will start the Blocked Cave quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.