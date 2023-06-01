All Akkala Shrine Locations In Zelda: TOTK

There are a total of fourteen Akkala Shrines to find and unlock beyond the Eldin Canyon in the northeastern parts of the surface map in Zelda: TotK.

Completing all of these Shrines will require some traveling on your part because they are split between three subregions: Akkala Highlands, Akkala Sea, and Deep Akkala Zone.

If you are interested in knowing where all of the Akkala Shrines are located in Tears of the Kingdom, we have mapped them all out below for your convenience.

Where to find Akkala Sky Shrines in Zelda: TotK

Gikaku Shrine

The Gikaku Shrine is located high in the Akkala Highlands Sky in Zelda: TotK. You can explore the shrine by moving toward the Sky Mine location, which is found on an x-shaped Island.

Head toward the Island’s west side to access the Gikaku shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Mogisari Shrine

The Mogisari Shrine is located in the Akkala Sea Sky in Zelda: TotK. It is found on the front side of the Lomey Sky Labyrinth. You can reach the location by heading south of the structure, and on the corner, you will find the Mogisari shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Natak Shrine

The Natak Shrine is part of the shrines in the Akkala Highlands Sky in Zelda: TotK. This one is also found on an Island that resembles a cross sign. You need to move toward the west end side of the Island to see the shrine.

Where to find the Akkala Highland Shrines in Zelda: TotK

There are a total of four shrines that can be discovered at different locations in the Akkala Highland area in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Domizuin Shrine

The Domizuin Shrine can be located on the north side of the South Akkala Plain in Zelda: Totk. You can also spot two caves near this particular shrine.

The cave on the west is the Akala Citadel Ruin and the one on the north side is the Akkala Citadel Ruins Summit Cave. These caves are the closest points to the Domizuin Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Moreover, if you proceed in the southwestern direction from the Torin Wetlands you can certainly come across the Domizuin Shrine.

However, you will need to follow the road that will take you to the South Akala Plains first. From there you can bypass the South Akkala Plain Chasm and head north to reach this shrine in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Gatanisis Shrine

The Gatanisis Shrine is located on the southeastern side of the Akkala Highland region in Zelda: Totk. So you can simply proceed south once you reach the Kaepora Pass to get to the Ulria Grotto.

Moreover, you will come across the Ulria Grotto East Cave which you can bypass and keep going east to reach the ledge. From there you can glide down and eventually stumble onto the Gatanisis shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

That being said Ulria Grotto is the closest point to the Gatanisis Shrine and from there you can simply head east and jump down the ledge to find the shrine below.

Lastly, the East Cave of Ulria is also present on the south side of the Gatanisis Shrine. Henceforth, reaching this specific shrine shouldn’t be that hard in Tears of the Kingdom.

Gemimik Shrine

To reach the Gemimik Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you can start from the Tarrey Town. So after exiting the town, you can then proceed further east in the Deep Akkala region.

This way you need to make your way following the spiral pathway to reach the Rist Peninsula in Totk. Once you get there you will be able to discover the Gemimik Shrine in the center of that area in Legend of Zelda: TotK.

Igashuk Shrine

The Igashuk Shrine is found in the Akalla Sea region in Zelda: TotK. The shrine can be explored by getting to the center point of the Lomei Labyrinth in Tears of the Kingdom.

To get to the shrine, you need to move toward the north part of Deep Akkala toward the Akkala Ancient Tech Labs. Make your way east toward the end of the cliff area, and you will see the Lomei Labyrinth. You need to jump from the corner and glide toward the Igashul Shrine.

Jochi-ihiga Shrine

The Jochi-ihiga Shrine is located near the Akkala Falls. Moreover, you can reach this shrine if you simply head west from the Kaepora Pass in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

That way you can simply go to the ledge and jump down and glide to the Jochi-ihiga Shrine.

Similarly, you can follow the road once you reach the north end of Akkala Falls, which serves as the closest point to the shrine as well. From there on, you can make the jump, and glide directly to the shrine in Totk.

Jochi-iu Shrine

The third shrine that you will find in the Deep Akkala region will be the Jochi-iu Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

In order to discover this shrine you can start from the Akkala Ancient Tech lab and follow the road south from there. You will need to keep moving along the road and there will come a point where you will find the North Akkala Foothill parallel to your location on the east side.

At that point, you can turn towards it and move midway until you eventually find the Jochi-iu Shrine near some heavily crowded trees in Tears of the Kingdom.

Kamatukis Shrine

The Kamatukis Shrine can be discovered on the southeastern side of Skull Lake in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This distinct shrine is isolated from the roads and hidden near the forest terrain towards the northwest side of the Deep Akkala Region.

So if you begin your journey from the East Akkala Stable you will need to make your way west to North Akkala Valley first. From there you can continue traveling north until you reach the Akkala Wilds in Totk.

Then you can go near the Tempest Gulch area. After reaching there you can simply head north and after crossing a small forest you will be able to spot the Kamatukis Shrine at the end of Zelda: Totk.

Lastly, you can also discover the Skull Lake Cave as well on the west side which is present in the center of Skull Lake. This can also serve as the closest point to the Kamatukis Shrine if you have discovered the cave before in Tears of the Kingdom.

Mayachideg Shrine

The Mayachideg Shrine is in the Akalla Highlands region of Zelda: TotK. You can go to the destination of the shrine in several ways. The shrine is located west of Kanalet Ridge and is on top of the rocky ledge.

The other way to reach Mayachideg Shrine is to move south from the Shadow Pass. You have to stay on the large path between the trees to reach the ledge area. Once there, look toward your right to find the shrine.

Rasitakiwak Shrine

The Rasitakiwak Shrine can be discovered quite easily if you start from the Tarry town and simply continue south towards the Kaepora Pass. You will only need to follow the road.

Midway you will need to turn right and go west and eventually, you will hit this particular shrine in Zelda: Totk. As the Rasitakiwak Shrine resides in the open in the Akala Highland region, you will not face any troubles while finding it.

Rasiwak Shrine

The Rasiwak Shrine can be found on the northeastern side of the Akkala Ancient Tech lab in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This distinct shrine resides on the east side of the Deep Akkala region.

Furthermore, the closest point to the Rasiwak Shrine is the North Akkala Beach Cave in Legend of Zelda: TotK.

So, you can begin your journey from the Ancient Tech lab in Legend of Zelda: Totk. Then you will need to head east first and then go towards the north side to reach the ledge at the east side.

From there you can glide down to reach the Rasiwak Shrine which will be quite visible on the beach in Totk.

Sinatanika Shrine

The Sinatanika Shrine can be discovered easily in the Deep Akkala Region. This particular shrine resides on the northeastern side of the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.

So you can begin your journey from this tower and make your way to the Shadow Pass first. Then follow this path north. During your journey, you will eventually reach a point where you will find the Ordorac Quarry on your left side.

Instead, head towards the right side from there and after traveling for a while you will finally come across the Sinatanika Shrine. This shrine will be present in the open and shouldn’t be too hard to miss in Legend of Zelda: Totk.