How To Get Knight’s Halberd In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Knight’s Halberd falls under the Polearm category that you can wield to unleash some powerful attacks while living on your last hearts in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The knights used this weapon to defend the Hyrule, and the soldiers’ courage is reflected through this weapon’s passive ability.

You can use this Polearm to fight the evils of Zelda, but this weapon’s weak basic attacks make it tough to inflict damage right from the start of the battle.

In the end, you might have to lose some of your health to bring out the damage from the passive ability of this weapon.

Knight’s Halberd location in Tears of the Kingdom

You can acquire Knight’s Halberd by exploring different parts of the game but there are some places that can be visited to gain this weapon in Zelda: TotK.

1) Head toward the Forgotten Temple between the Rowan Plain area and South Tabantha Snowfield. You need to pass through the trench of the temple to reach a hole. There you will find a chest that provides you the Knight’s Halberd as a reward.

2) You must move north from Central Square and Kyononis Shrine to find the hidden royal passageway. Horroblins patrol the path, so you need to be careful while crossing it. At the end of it, you will find another chest containing the Knight’s Halberd in TotK.

3) The third marked location will take you toward the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins Well. You can reach the desired location by moving northeast from East Castle Town. Once you are inside the ruins, explore the area to find the weapon lying next to a stone.

4) The marked location takes you toward the west side of Gloom’s Approach in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You will find the upgraded version of Knight’s Halberd there, making it a very find. The area is located in the Depths of the map, so you need to move accordingly.

5) From the Wellspring of Wisdom, move west toward the marked site on the map. You can grab Knight’s Halberd from the top of the structure.

Knight’s Halberd abilities and upgrades in Zelda: TotK

Knight’s Halberd passive ability is called Desperate Strength, and it boosts your attack damage when you reach the last heart on your health bar in Zelda: TotK. You can activate this passive effect by draining some of your health bar.

Moreover, the weapon comes with the Pristine version that you can acquire by defeating the ghosts in the Depths. The upgraded version improves your basic attack damage making you much more efficient even from the start of the combat.