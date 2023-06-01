All Lanayru Shrine Locations In Zelda: TOTK

You can treat yourself with different rewards by solving the Lanayru Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom. The vast area of this region allows you to complete up to 17 Shrines, so prepare yourself for a bunch of traveling.

The Lanayru shrines are scattered throughout the region and you need to explore each site to obtain access to their rewards.

That sounds like many locations, but you do not have to worry, as we have covered you by providing each location with pinpoint directions. This will ensure you easily explore all Lanayru Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Lanayru Sky Shrines in Zelda: TotK

You can explore four shrines by visiting the Lanayru Sky region in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Jirutugumac Shrine

The Jirutugomac shrine can be accessed by moving inside a giant spinning sphere in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You need to make a perfect jump from the Higher Island and glide through the sphere opening.

You need to ensure that you hit the sphere’s spinning device to make it stop and then explore it to find the shrine.

Igoshon Shrine

You need to reach the high point on the Island to access the Igoshon shrine in Zelda: TotK. The high point is next to a huge waterfall, so it is straightforward to locate the shrine once you reach the waterfall area.

Mayanas Shrine

The Mayanas Shrine is located in the South Lanayru Sky region of Zelda: TotK. To explore this shrine, you must move toward Valor Island, and you will find the shrine on the northern edge of the Island. This shrine is on the opposite side of the creature that looks like a funny snowman.

Sihajog Shrine

The Sihajog Shrine is located in the upper area of Valor Island in Zelda: TotK. You can only access this shrine after completing the Dive Ceremony. Once you are done, head toward the site that contains a snowman structure.

You need to go toward the east side of the location to find the shrine on the edge of the area.

Where to find the Lanayru Surface Shrines in Zelda: TotK

The Lanayru Wetlands is a region that contains a high number of shrines in Tears of the Kingdom. You can explore this region and the area next to it to locate up to 13 shrines.

Apogek Shrine

The Apogek shrine is located on the south side of the Ja’Abu Ridge in Zelda: TotK. You can reach this shrine by moving north from the Samasa Plain into Brynna Plain.

You need to look for a rocky overhang just north of Lanayru Bay to find the Apogek Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Ihen-a Shrine

For the Ihen-a shrine, you need to move toward the Miphia Court area in Zelda: TotK. You need to reach the top of the mountain on the east side of Lulu Lake.

So prepare to climb the mountain and explore the shrine for exciting experiences.

Jikais Shrine

The Jikais shrine is on the Lanayru Range’s east side in Zelda: TotK. You can even reach your desired location by moving east from the Madorna Mountain area. At the end of the cliff, you will find the Jikais shrine.

Jogou Shrine

The Jogou shrine is on the northwest side of Mount Lanayru in Zelda: TotK. The shrine is located inside the Lanayru Road East Cave. You need to move south from Trotter’s Downfall to reach the entrance of the cave.

Make your way toward the circular area to encounter the Bokoblin Boss. You must look for a crack inside the center wall from here. Destroy the wall and enter the site containing the pathway to Jogou Shrine.

Joniu Shrine

The Joniu Shrine is found inside the Ralis Chanel Cave northwest of the Lanayru Great Spring in Zelda: TotK. You can also encounter the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower north of the shrine location.

To reach the shrine location, follow the pathway that moves next to the Bank of Wishes river and cross the bridge to reach a wide area. Move north from here to find the Ralis Pond and the entrance to the Ralis Chanel Cave.

You need to head north by following the cave’s river to the endpoint to find Joniu Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Jonsau Shrine

The Jonsau shrine is on the southeast side of Mercay Island in Zelda: TotK. It is located on a flat green plain, and you can easily access it. You need to cross the smaller irregular bridges connecting the Tabahl Woods region with Mercay Island to reach the location.

Keep moving toward the Island until you find the shrine next to the shore.

Kurakat Shrine

The Kurakat shrine is located between the Quatta’s Shelf and Rabia Plain in Zelda: TotK. You need to move toward the northwest side of Rabia Plain to reach the end of the cliffs. You need to climb it and move toward the lone pillar next to the tree. The shrine is found next to the trees.

Maoikes Shrine

The Maoikes shrine is on the northeast side of the Lanayru Wetlands in Zelda: TotK. Move west from the Tabahl Woods toward the Bone Pond Cave entrance to reach the shrine. You need to enter the cave and move toward the center point of it.

There will be a sand-colored column that you can climb to access the Maoikes shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Mogawak Shrine

The Mogawak shrine can be accessed by exploring Zora’s Domain in Zelda: TotK. Make your way toward Zora’s Domain by heading north from the Great Zora Bridge. You need to cross Ruto Lake through the bridge that joins Zora’s area with the Ruto Precipice. Cross the bridge and reach the area beneath the Domain to access this Shrine in Zelda: TotK.

O-ogim Shrine

The O-ogim shrine is on the south side of Lanayru Heights in Zelda: TotK. You will find the shrine on the opposite side of Lanayru Bluff and Phalian Heights.

You can access the shrine by moving below the broken Lanayru Bridge and have to look for an alcove. Get inside the alcove to find the shrine.

Tukarok Shrine

The Tukarok shrine can be accessed if you move toward the west of Lanayru Wetlands in Zelda: TotK. You need to move south after crossing the Rebonae Bridge to access the area covered with trees.

The shrine is inside a groove, and you will find a stable beside it. So just follow the pathway found in the Crenel Peak region to reach the shrine.

Yomizuk Shrine

To access the Yomizuk shrine, you are required to explore the south side of the Lodrum Headland area in Zelda: TotK. This shrine is in Tarm Point Cave, so you must enter the cave heading south from Talus Plateau.

Once you are inside the cave, head north toward the end chamber. You will find a room with changing water levels next to the shrine.

Zakusu Shrine

The Zakusu shrine is located beside the snowy trees of Naydra Snowfield in Zelda: TotK. You can reach the snowfield by moving east from the Purified Lake. Additionally, you can proceed west from the Lanayru Range to access the snowfield that gives you access to the Zakusu Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.