Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom A New Champion’s Tunic Walkthrough

There are many Easter eggs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for players to enjoy and one of them is the Champion’s Leathers. It is a chest armor piece that is just like Link’s Blue Champion’s Tunic in Breath of the Wild, with only a few upgrades. To acquire this regal tunic, players must complete the “A New Champion’s Tunic” quest, which is one of the many side quests.

How to start A New Champion’s Tunic in Zelda: TotK

To begin the ‘A New Champion’s Tunic’ side quest in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to read Zelda’s Journal that she left behind in her secret well.

This well is located in the Hateno Village of East Necluda region between the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower and the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower.

The nearest shrine to this tower is the Zanmik Shrine and if you have unlocked it, you can fast-travel there and then head south to Zelda’s Secret Well near the Firly Pond.

The location of this well housing Zelda’s diary is marked on the map below with the exact coordinates being x-axis 3306, y-axis -2297, and z-axis 0112.

Once you reach the location mentioned above, you will see a building in front of you. Turn left of this building and then around the corner to discover Zelda’s Secret Well under an apple tree.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Jump down this well and you will find Zelda’s diary here lying on the wooden table. Reading the diary will tell you about a leather armor that Zelda hid somewhere in Hyrule Castle. This will begin the ‘A New Champion’s Tunic’ side quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete A New Champion’s Tunic in Zelda: TotK

Zelda’s diary has informed you of the coveted tunic being in Hyrule Castle so this is where you have to head next in Tears of the Kingdom.

You can reach Hyrule Castle by paragliding from the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower. Just make sure that you have enough stamina before beginning this journey. Keep stamina elixirs and foods close at hand in case your stamina wheel runs out.

Find the throne room

As the journal mentioned, the tunic is in the throne room of Hyrule Castle which is pretty easy to find. Enter the castle by heading straight and you will be led into the Sanctum, where the throne room is.

You will see a grand staircase leading to the throne from both sides. Climb the stairs from either of the two sides and you will notice red smoke near the throne.

Solve the torch puzzle

Now you have to solve the torch puzzle that Zelda’s journal mentioned earlier. It is pretty straightforward as you just have to light the two torches in front of the throne on both sides.

Open the chest

Lighting the torches will trigger a hidden mechanism to move the statue to the right. Head over there and you will find a chest where the statue was originally placed behind the throne.

You can now loot the chest to get your Champion’s leather tunic. This will end the ‘A New Champion’s Tunic’ side quest in Tears of the Kingdom.