How To Get Brightbloom Seeds In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Brightbloom Seeds helps you light up the dark areas, especially lighting up the darkest areas of Depths. There are some other alternatives to light up the area as well. But Brightbloom Seeds are easy to get, so we recommend getting them.

You can find Brightbloom Seeds throughout the Hyrule map in Zelda TotK. We have prepared this guide to help you find Brightbloom Seeds in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Brightbloom Seeds location in Zelda TotK

Finding the Brightbloom Seeds is not hard since they are present in every cave throughout Hyrule. The identification of Brightbloom Seeds is that they will be glowing bright white in a cave or a mine in Zelda TotK.

To pick up these Brightbloom Seeds, you have to stand right next to them and press A. Afterwards, you have to use them to light up the area.

How to use Brightbloom Seeds

There are two ways to use Brightbloom Seeds. The first one is to throw the Seed into the darker area, but simply dropping the Seed won’t do the trick. To throw the Seed, you have to Hold the R button and then hold Up on the D-Pad, choose the Brightbloom Seed from the inventory, and throw it wherever you want the light.

The Seed will bloom the moment it touches the ground in Zelda TotK. If you want to light up an area at a distance, you can fuse the Brightbloom Seed with an arrow. Now you just have to shoot the arrow in the area where you want the light.

To attach the Brightbloom Seed with an arrow, Hold ZR to equip the Bow, hold the Up key on the D-Pad, and select the Brightbloom Seed to attach it to an arrow. Afterward, shoot the arrow, and the moment it hits the surface, the Brightbloom Seed will bloom and light up its surroundings.

This method is used in depths to light up the farther areas in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.