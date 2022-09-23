Elden Ring Remembrance Guide

Remembrances are the souls of bosses you defeat in Elden Ring. They hold the powers of their namesake bosses and if you want, you can use their Remembrances to gain those very powers in the game.

The following guide will tell you how to get all of the Remembrances in Elden Ring as well as how to duplicate your rewards to double your power boosts.

Remembrances and their rewards in Elden Ring

There are a total of 15 Remembrances in Elden Ring. When you do get a Remembrance, you will have the option of either consuming the item for Runes or trading it to Finger Reader Enia for one of two rewards. The rewards can be weapons, spells, tools, talismans, or enchantments.

Below are all of the Remembrances in the game alongside their respective bosses you need to defeat, the runes they can give, and the rewards you can choose from.

Remembrance of the Grafted

Obtained after defeating Godrick, the Grafted, in Stormveil Castle.

Can be either consumed for 20,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Axe of Godrick (weapon) / Grafted Dragon (weapon).

Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen

Obtained after defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, at the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

Can be either consumed for 20,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Rennala’s Full Moon (spell) / Carian Regal Scepter (weapon).

Remembrance of the Starscourge

Obtained after defeating Starscourge Radahn in Redmane Castle.

Can be either consumed for 40,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Starscourge Greatsword (weapon) / Lion Greatbow (weapon).

Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor

Obtained after defeating Regal Ancestor Spirit in Nokron Eternal City.

Can be either consumed for 30,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Winged Greathorn (weapon) / Ancestral Spirit’s Horn (talisman).

Remembrance of the Naturalborn

Obtained after defeating Astel, Naturalborn of the Void, in Lake of Rot.

Can be either consumed for 30,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Bastard’s Stars (weapon) / Waves of Darkness (ash of war).

Remembrance of the Blasphemous

Obtained after defeating Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy, in Volcano Manor.

Can be either consumed for 50,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Rykard’s Rancor (spell) / Blasphemous Blade (weapon).

Remembrance of the Omen King

Obtained after defeating Morgott, the Omen King, in Leyndell, Royal Capital.

Can be either consumed for 30,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Morgott’s Cursed Sword (weapon) / Regal Omen Bairn (tool).

Remembrance of the Rot Goddess

Obtained after defeating Malenia, Blade of Miquella, in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree.

Can be either consumed for 50,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Hand of Malenia (weapon) / Scarlet Aeonia (spell).

Remembrance of the Blood Lord

Obtained after defeating Mohg, Lord of Blood, in Mohgwyn Palace.

Can be either consumed for 30,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear (weapon) / Bloodboon (spell).

Remembrance of the Lichdragon

Obtained after defeating Lichdragon Fortissax in Deeproot Depths.

Can be either consumed for 30,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Fortissax’s Lightning Spear (spell) / Death Lightning (spell).

Remembrance of the Fire Giant

Obtained after defeating Fire Giant in Mountaintops of the Giants.

Can be either consumed for 30,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Giant’s Red Braid (weapon) / Burn, O Flame! (spell).

Remembrance of the Dragonlord

Obtained after defeating Dragonlord Placidusax in Crumbling Farum Azula.

Can be either consumed for 30,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Dragon King’s Cragblade (weapon) / Placidusax’s Ruin (spell).

Remembrance of the Black Blade

Obtained after defeating Maliketh, the Black Blade, in Crumbling Farum Azula.

Can be either consumed for 30,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Maliketh’s Black Blade (weapon) / Black Blade (spell).

Remembrance of the Hoarah Loux

Obtained after defeating Godfrey, First Elden Lord, in Leyndell, Ashen Capital.

Can be either consumed for 30,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Axe of Godfrey (weapon) / Hoarah Loux’s Earthshaker (ash of war).

Elden Remembrance

Obtained after defeating Elden Beast in Leyndell, Ashen Capital.

Can be either consumed for 50,000 Runes or traded for one of the following: Marika’s Hammer (weapon) / Sacred Relic Sword (weapon).

How to duplicate Remembrances in Elden Ring

You really have no need to consume a Remembrance for Runes. There are several ways to farm Runes in Elden Ring and you will have a lot of them by the time you reach the endgame.

Remembrances are incredibly powerful, so make sure to trade them in for one of their rewards. If you were wondering if you can duplicate them like weapons, the answer is yes.

You can duplicate a Remembrance by finding a Walking Mausoleum. These giant turtles are always moving between the Lands Between on their stone legs. When you do find one, attack their skull growths to clear the way for you to gain access.

When you are finally inside a Walking Mausoleum, interact with a coffin to duplicate a Remembrance of your choice. Note that you can duplicate only one Remembrance per Walking Mausoleum. You can also duplicate a Remembrance that has already been used.

Firstly, make sure to duplicate the right Remembrance because not only are Remembrances rare but so are Walking Mausoleums. There are only seven Walking Mausoleums in Elden Ring. Hence, you can only duplicate seven Remembrances.

Secondly, duplicating a used Remembrance allows you to get both rewards. Make sure to not accidentally get the same reward two times.

Can’t duplicate Remembrance in New Game Plus?

Yes, any Remembrances you have will be available from the start of your New Game Plus run. However, you will not be able to duplicate them in a Walking Mausoleum. That would be pushing it.

The only way to duplicate a Remembrance in a New Game Plus playthrough is to defeat its respective boss. Once that is done, proceed to find a Walking Mausoleum.

It goes without saying that you can only duplicate a Remembrance once. You cannot use a Remembrance, duplicate and use it again, and then duplicate it again.