Maliketh’s Black Blade is a Colossal Sword in Elden Ring that is good for inflicting holy-based damage. It’s a great weapon to have on strength faith builds. In this guide, we will provide you with complete details on finding Maliketh’s Black Blade in Elden Ring and defeating its namesake, Maliketh.

Where to Get Maliketh’s Black Blade in Elden Ring

To get Maliketh’s Black Blade, you have to trade the Remembrance of the Black Blade with Enia at the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring.

However, you can get the Remembrance of the Black Blade only by defeating the boss Maliketh, The Black Blade. Keep in mind that Maliketh the Black Blade and Black Blade Kindred are different bosses so don’t get confused between them.

Maliketh, The Black Blade is a boss you are going to find in Crumbling Farum Azula. This boss is not optional, you have to defeat that boss in order to progress further in the game.

The closest Site of Grace for reaching that boss is beside the Great Bridge. You can see the map below to reach that location.

Once at the Site of Grace get out and go upward using the stairs. Follow the path going up and enter the door and you will find the boss inside.

After that, you first have to defeat the Beast Clergyman and then, you will encounter the Maliketh, The Black Blade.

How to Defeat Maliketh, the Black Blade

To defeat that Maliketh, the advantage you have is multiplayer is allowed for this boss and you can also summon Spirit Ashes during the fight that can help you a lot in the fight against the boss.

Maliketh will be a lot more aggressive once he gets into a fight with you and he has a huge sword as well.

First Phase

Try to dodge his sword as much as possible to survive the battle against him. If you get hit by his attack you will be taking damage for 5 more seconds because of the Lingers which is the special ability of this sword.

The damage done by this effect is not much, but if your health is low this can be really dangerous for you.

So, what you have to do is make sure you are healing yourself using the Sacred Flask right after you get hit by the boss attack. Even if you have half health remaining you should be healing yourself.

You have to make sure that you have the Mimic Tear Ashes alive and healthy. Continue to stay safe from the boss by staying away from him and it will take you to the second phase of the fight.

Second Phase

This is the beginning of the second phase and the main strategy will remain the same as the first phase, but you will need to be a lot more careful now.

In the second phase, your one wrong move is enough to get you killed. In this phase, the boss will be switching aggro quite quickly and you will not get much chance to do much of anything.

So, use every opportunity you get carefully so you don’t miss any chance of dealing damage to the boss.

You just have to balance between attacking and dodging his attacks and eventually you will be able to defeat that boss. To dodge his attacks, you can use the Pillars around the arena as well.

Once you have defeated the Maliketh, The Black Blade you will be transported back to the Leyndell, Ashen Capital.

The Boss will drop the Remembrance of the Black Blade and 220,000 Runes once you have defeated him. Now you can use the Remembrance of the Black Blade for trading with Enia at the Roundtable Hold.