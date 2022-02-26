Elden Ring Rune Farming Guide

In Elden Ring, your XP and Cash are converted into Runes, which serve as the basic in-game currency. This guide will show you the techniques for fast XP Farming in Elden Ring.

How to Start Farming Runes in Elden Ring

Unlike the other games, you cannot immediately begin XP or Rune farming in Elden Ring. Instead, you must progress a little before you can begin farming. You must first travel north before you can begin XP farming to level up fast.

Then, you should specifically reach Gatefront to the north. Be cautious of the enemies ahead, as the area is almost always teeming with soldiers.

When you arrive at the location, look around for the Site of Grace and interact with it. This will bring you to an NPC named Melina, who will ask you if you want to convert your Runes to Strength.

You must accept her offer at this point because doing so will start the XP/Leveling process in Elden Ring. When you’ve finished this, you’ll be able to use the level-up feature while resting in a Site of Grace.

Aside from that, the Spectral Steed Summon is available here. This is Torrent, your horse who can help you in combat and can help to travel around fast.

In addition, if you return at night and visit the Church of Elleh, you will encounter Renna, a witch. We advise you to do so because she can grant you the ability to summon specters to assist you in battle.

How to Farm XP Fast in Elden Ring

In search of some easy and quick runes? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. There are a few ways to farm runes in Elden Ring, but killing opponents is by far the most efficient and quick approach.

Then there are the Golden Runes, which are likewise reliable and effective supplies of XP in Elden Ring. To extract the money from the golden runes, use them from your inventory.

Golden Runes are occasionally found in skulls with shining eyes, simply destroy them and pick up the Golden Rune. Graveyards and Overworld Tombs are excellent spots to look for Golden Runes.

Elden Ring Rune Farming Locations

Liurnia Lake Shore

The Liurnia Lake Shore is an excellent spot for farming runes. Simply head to the area and kill the zombies and enemies you encounter. We recommend doing so on horseback because this increases your mobility.

Takedown as many enemies as you can before making a quick turn to a safe location. Wait a while, then return; your enemies should have respawned by this point.

Take them down. You can repeat the process to collect as many runes as you want.

The Troll Carriage

The Troll Carriage located southeast of Limgrave near the Waypoint Ruins Cellar is an excellent spot to farm runes, and it is by far the most reliable spot to do so.

When you arrive, you’ll see two enormous Trolls towing a massive carriage guarded by zombies and a handful of soldiers. Each troll kill can provide up to 1000 runes.

Killing a troll may appear difficult due to their enormous size, but they are simple to slay because they are chained to the Carriage. All you have to do is deal damage quickly before they break free from the chains.

Once they’ve been dealt with, fast travel back to Waypoint Ruins Cellar and wait around for the trolls to respawn. Head back and repeat the process iteratively to gather masses of runes.