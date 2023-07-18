Diablo 4 Ice Shards Sorcerer Build Guide

The Ice Shards Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 has passed the challenge of time and proven durable. The main idea around this build is to damage an entire mob using frost attacks. As the Sorcerer class is an expert in using frost attacks, it is time to put them to good use.

This build is for players who like mid-ranged to melee builds. The whole purpose of this build is to achieve greater mob damage. It has excellent movement speed, allowing all your cooldowns to be reset before you head into battle with the next mob.

Here is a detailed guide on the Endgame Ice Shards Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 with all of its perspectives in view.

Ice Shards Sorcerer skills progression and unlock order

The Ice Shards Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4 depends upon two main abilities; Ice Shards and Frost Nova. Below are some of the skills which we are going to be using actively in this build;

Firebolt (Basic Skill)

Ice Shards (Core Skill)

Frost Nova (Defensive Skill)

Teleport (Defensive Skill)

Ice Armor (Defensive Skill)

Flame Shield (Defensive Skill)

Deep Freeze (Ultimate Skill)

Below is the table for the unlocking order of the skills. We do not urge you to follow this specific order, but if it would be beneficial.

1 Fire Bolt (Rank 2) 2 Enhanced Fire Bolt 3 Flickering Fire Bolt 4 Ice Shards (Rank 5) 5 Enhanced Ice Shards 6 Destructive Ice Shards 7 Flame Shield (Rank 1) 8 Enhanced Flame Shield 9 Shimmering Flame Shield 10 Teleport (Rank 1) 11 Enhanced Teleport 12 Shimmering Teleport 13 Ice Armor (Rank 1) 14 Enhanced Ice Armor 15 Mystical Ice Armor 16 Frost Nova (Rank 1) 17 Enhanced Frost Nova 18 Mystical Frost Nova 19 Glass Cannon (Rank 1) 20 Precision Magic (Rank 3) 21 Icy Veil (Rank 3) 22 Snap Freeze (Rank 3) 23 Cold Front (Rank 3) 24 Inner Flames (Rank 3) 25 Devouring Blaze (Rank 3) 26 Deep Freeze (Rank 1) 27 Prime Deep Freeze 28 Supreme Deep Freeze 29 Permafrost (Rank 3) 30 Icy Touch (Rank 3) 31 Hoarfrost (Rank 3) 32 Frigid Breeze (Rank 3) 33 Avalanche (Key Passive)

You might be wondering about Fire Bolt. We add this skill just for Enchantment and Mana Regeneration Purposes in Diablo 4 Ice Shards Sorcerer build. Frost Nova will help keep the enemies in check by freezing their points with the help of Snap Freeze.

Using Deep Freeze along with its modifiers is the way to go. If you run out of Mana or are in a tight spot, just cast this skill. It will encase you in ice while dealing damage to enemies. Using this will reduce the cooldown of the rest of your skills, along with a good chance of gaining a barrier.

Ice Shards Sorcerer Playstyle and skill rotation

No matter how tough this build may seem if misused, it can cause you a lot of confusion. The movement speed is in a medium range, so you need to play accordingly. Here are some key notes which can help you in your battle.

First off, use the skills in the following order to avoid any confusion:

Teleport Frost Nova Ice Armor Ice Shards Firebolt Flame Shield Deep Freeze

Use teleport to spawn right in the middle of the mob. Using Frost Nova here will Freeze most enemies, giving you an advantage. Use Ice Armor to protect yourself from unwanted Harm and start spamming Ice Shards skill in D4.

From here on, the damage-dealing begins. Use Fire Bolt more often if you start running low on Mana, as it will regenerate Mana and is a base skill, so it doesn’t even use it.

If the mob starts gaining control of you, use the Flame Shield and keep using Ice Shards. This tactic will regenerate your health while dealing with increased damage output. If that doesn’t cut it, use the Deep Freeze Skill, as it will reduce the Cooldown to almost zero while maintaining your health and killing most enemies.

Bosses and Elites also pose no threat to this build. Use the similar Routine mentioned above but extensively use the Deep Freeze skill. This is the most damage-dealing Skill in your inventory and has a high cooldown, so use it wisely.

Enchantments

Enchantments are specific mechanics to the Sorcerer class. Each Skill in the Sorcerer skill tree has a specific enchantment that automatically proceeds.

Certain enchantments seem to work best with every specific build. The best enchantments for this build are:

Firebolt : This enchantment increases your Burning Damage depending upon the direct damage to deal to enemies.

: This enchantment increases your Burning Damage depending upon the direct damage to deal to enemies. Ice Shards: This enchantment automatically procs Ice Shards in Diablo 4 when an enemy is nearby.

This build is not frost-dependent, so Firebolt enchantment increases your DPS. You can use this damage when you cast Flame Shield.

As Ice Shards Skill is our central ability, a lot of time and energy will waste on manually casting it. Adding this enchantment frees you from manually casting it instead of focusing on the battle and building a strategy.

Gear, Gems, and Stats priority

No build is complete without having gear and gem affixes. But before all that, the Stats should be a priority on your list. The stats priority list for this build is mentioned below, with their respective effects on the build;

Intelligence

Dexterity

Willpower

Strength

The intelligence of a Sorcerer increases Resistance to all elements and gives Skill damage. Dexterity increases the chances of Critical strikes and Dodges. Willpower manages the Resource Generation, gives you Healing, and increases Overpower Damage.

You don’t have to worry about strength as it gives Armor, and our build is already a tank. However, it is not wise to completely neglect this stat. Next up, we have Gems. Gems are of 4 different kinds and serve a different purpose in each slot.

Gear Gem Effect Weapon Emerald Increased Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable enemies Armor Diamond Increased Barrier Generation Jewelry Skull Increased Armor

Gear affixes often go unnoticed. What players fail to realize is that gear affixes carry a lot of potential to either boost your build or destroy it. You should keep the following gear affixes in mind while selecting gear.

Paragon Boards for Ice Shards Sorcerer

Paragon Boards are steroids for your build in Diablo 4. If used correctly, they can boost your build like none other. Some of the most useful Glyphs and nodes for the boards are;

Frigid Fate (Legendary Nodes) : This Node increases your Lucky Hit Chances against Vulnerable enemies when you deal Cold Damage.

: This Node increases your Lucky Hit Chances against Vulnerable enemies when you deal Cold Damage. Enchantment Master (legendary Nodes ): This Node increases the potency of your Enchantments.

): This Node increases the potency of your Enchantments. Burning Instinct (Legendary Node) : This Node increases your Burning Damage depending on your Critical Strike Damage and can also be increased by purchasing Intelligence.

: This Node increases your Burning Damage depending on your Critical Strike Damage and can also be increased by purchasing Intelligence. Flamefeeder (Rare Glyph) : This Glyph deals increased damage to Burning Enemies depending on the Dexterity you purchase within its range. It also gives you a certain percentage of increased damage to Burning enemies if its Radius Requirements are met.

: This Glyph deals increased damage to Burning Enemies depending on the Dexterity you purchase within its range. It also gives you a certain percentage of increased damage to Burning enemies if its Radius Requirements are met. Elementalist (Rare Glyph) : This Glyph increases the non-physical damage and damage reduction modifiers of Paragon Nodes within its range.

: This Glyph increases the non-physical damage and damage reduction modifiers of Paragon Nodes within its range. Imbiber (Rare Glyph) : This Glyph increases the damage you deal while Healthy depending on the Willpower you purchase within its range. It can also increase Potion Healing as a Radius Bonus if its Requirements are met.

: This Glyph increases the damage you deal while Healthy depending on the Willpower you purchase within its range. It can also increase Potion Healing as a Radius Bonus if its Requirements are met. Tactician (Rare Glyph) : This Glyph increases the Bonus of all the Rare Nodes in its Range. It also increases the damage you deal after casting a defensive Skill as a Radius Bonus. To gain this Bonus, the Radius Requirements must be met.

: This Glyph increases the Bonus of all the Rare Nodes in its Range. It also increases the damage you deal after casting a defensive Skill as a Radius Bonus. To gain this Bonus, the Radius Requirements must be met. Destruction (Rare Glyph): This Glyph will increase the Critical Strike Damage of Core Skills depending upon the Dexterity you purchase within its range. It also grants you increased damages you deal after a Critical Strike. This is its Radius Bonus which can be obtained by fulfilling the Requirements.

Unique Items

Unique items are also a new addition to the game. They vary among the classes, but all classes can use some. Unique Items are presented in the form of gear, which gives enhancements to your Skills. Following is a list of must-have equipment for your Ice Shards Build in Diablo 4.

Iceheart Brais (Pants) : These Unique Pants give you a list of powerups. These include Increased duration of Freeze, Increased damage to Frozen and Injured Enemies, and Intelligence. Alongside all this, it also gives you a Lucky hit chance that the enemies you kill in their Frozen state have a chance to cast Frost Nova.

: These Unique Pants give you a list of powerups. These include Increased duration of Freeze, Increased damage to Frozen and Injured Enemies, and Intelligence. Alongside all this, it also gives you a Lucky hit chance that the enemies you kill in their Frozen state have a chance to cast Frost Nova. Raiment of the Infinite (Chest Armor ): Like all other unique items, it also has a line of powerups waiting for you. These include Ranks of Glass Cannon, Intelligence, and increased damages to Stunned and Close enemies. Additionally, when you teleport with this armor on, nearby enemies are pulled towards you and are Stunned, but Teleport’s cooldown time is increased.

): Like all other unique items, it also has a line of powerups waiting for you. These include Ranks of Glass Cannon, Intelligence, and increased damages to Stunned and Close enemies. Additionally, when you teleport with this armor on, nearby enemies are pulled towards you and are Stunned, but Teleport’s cooldown time is increased. Esu’s heirloom (Boots) : These Unique Boots give you increased Shrine Buff Duration, movement speed, Slow Duration Reduction, and increased movement speed after killing an Elite. It also increases your Critical Strike Chance depending on your Movement Speed Bonus.

: These Unique Boots give you increased Shrine Buff Duration, movement speed, Slow Duration Reduction, and increased movement speed after killing an Elite. It also increases your Critical Strike Chance depending on your Movement Speed Bonus. Frostburn (Gloves): These Gloves give your build Critical Strike Chances, increased Cold Damage and Freeze Duration, plus a lucky Hit chance to Restore your Primary Resources. They also give you a lucky hit chance to Freeze enemies for 2 seconds.

Legendary Aspects for Ice Shards Sorcerer

Legendary Aspects are powerup tokens that can increase your skills’ durability, potency, and damage. They can be extracted from a legendary item at the Blacksmith or earned by clearing out dungeons. Legendary Aspects are recorded in the Codex of Power and can be imprinted on your gear to have their effect take place.

Here are some of the best Legendary Aspects for the Sorcerer Class in D4, which have a great synergy with your build;

Aspect of Disobedience: Slotted in Helm. This Aspect gives you Armor in exchange for damage to any enemies.

Everliving Aspect : Slotted in Chest. This aspect provides Damage Reduction against Crowed, Controlled or Vulnerable enemies.

: Slotted in Chest. This aspect provides Damage Reduction against Crowed, Controlled or Vulnerable enemies. Frostblitz Aspect : Slotted in Pants. This aspect gives your Frost Nova an additional Charge and increases its cooldown time.

: Slotted in Pants. This aspect gives your Frost Nova an additional Charge and increases its cooldown time. Aspect of Fortune: Slotted in Boots. This aspect increases your Lucky Hit Chances while being protected by a barrier.

Aspect of Control: Slotted in Weapon. This aspect increases your damage to Stunned, Immobilized, and Frozen Enemies.

Conceited Aspect : Slotted in Amulet. This aspect increases the damage dealt with while a barrier is active.

: Slotted in Amulet. This aspect increases the damage dealt with while a barrier is active. Aspect of Frozen Memories : Slotted in Ring. This aspect gives an additional cast to the Key aspect; Avalanche.

: Slotted in Ring. This aspect gives an additional cast to the Key aspect; Avalanche. Aspect of Piercing Cold: Slotted in Ring. This aspect enables ice Shards to Pierce through multiple enemies, but their damage is decreased with each enemy hit.

Elixirs and Potions choices

Elixirs and Potions make all the difference if your build is low-level. There are various potions and Elixirs, but it all comes down to personal preferences. The general tip for choosing potions and elixirs is to plan. If you know what enemy you may encounter, your choice of potions and elixirs may never be wrong.

For this build in Diablo 4, our personal preferences are listed below;

Third Eye Elixir

Assault Elixir

Strong Precision Elixir

Elixir of Resourcefulness

Elixir of Poison Resistance

Stats Priority

Cool Down Reduction is key to making this build work. Wand and Focus can be your primary choice for CDR however, if you have them on other equipment items as well, that will be a plus. It’s recommended that you should have around 30% CDR for this build. As for other stats, Critical hit chances, Lucky hit chance, vulnerable damage, and freeze damage should be prioritized.

Mana management in this build could be tricky as there are no basic attacks in the build and Ice Shards consume mana. To tackle the mana issues, players can also use Umbral Aspect. Mana cost reduction and resource regeneration can also be prioritized as stats if the mana issues are still persisting. Avalanche Key passive and Aspect of Frozen memories can also help with mana management issues.