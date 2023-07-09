How To Get Aspect Of Fortune In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Fortune is a utility aspect that is considered exclusively for the Sorcerer class in Diablo 4 due to its defensive capabilities. So if you are a player who focuses more on a defensive playstyle rather than going all out on enemy hordes, then this aspect is the right choice for you.

So to make use of this legendary aspect in D4, you will have to invest in Status Ailments such as Barrier. So in return, this utility aspect will increase your lucky hit chance by a decent margin, and all you need to do is to keep the Barrier active in D4.

Like all legendary aspects, you can equip these with legendary gear, but to get the most out of the Aspect of Fortune, you can pair it with the gear, such as your Amulet, etc., to make your Sorcerer Build stronger in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Fortune location in Diablo 4

You cannot complete a dungeon to unlock the Aspect of Fortune in your Codex of Power in Diablo 4. This is because the said legendary aspect is a non-Codex or an extracted aspect in the game.

What that means is that you can only obtain the Aspect of Fortune by extracting it from a gear. So you will have to grind your way through various World Tier 3-4 dungeons, Strongholds, Helltide events, Enemy Bosses, and even farm some of these to get your hands on various legendary gear.

Once you get a legendary item that has the Aspect of Fortune on it, take it to an Occultist and extract the aspect for a fee. You can then imprint it on any of your gear.

Apart from this method, you can also purchase legendary items as well. So if you have any Murmuring Obols to spare in your inventory, then you can use them to buy the legendary gear from an NPC vendor in Diablo 4.

This particular vendor goes by the name Purveyor of Curiosities and can be found in different areas, such as the Umir Plateau, Forsaken Coast, Kotama Grassland, etc., in D4.

Aspect of Fortune builds in Diablo 4

In terms of the builds suited for the Aspect of Fortune in Diablo 4, you can go with build options like the

Fire Sorcerer Build

Freeze Sorcerer Build

Firewall Meteor Build

Ice Shards Build

Lightning Sorcerer Build

Arc Lash Sorcerer Build

Fireball Sorcerer Build

So once you have the Aspect of Fortune equipped on your sorcerer build, your defense will increase via the Barrier you place, and this will ensure your survivability when facing large numbers of enemies in Diablo 4.