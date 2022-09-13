Cooking is just one of the many features available in Disney Dream Valley. As part of your quest to save the Valley, you’ll have to cook recipes to save the villagers from starvation. This guide will walk you through the process of obtaining new recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get new recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Food will be required to replenish the villagers’ energy. You’ll probably want to try your hand at cooking once you’ve gathered a variety of different ingredients. However, things aren’t that simple.

There are numerous cooking options available but the recipe is critical because the better the recipe, the more energy it restores. The recipes in Disney Dreamlight are ranked by stars.

The more stars a recipe has, the more energy it regenerates and the higher its sell price. You can also improve your friendship by offering food to Disney characters throughout the Valley.

To get your hands on new and more beneficial recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to cook food under Remy’s scrutiny. Here’s a rundown of the steps needed to pull it off.

Open Chez Remy

The first step to unlocking new recipes is to open Chez Remy. Once you’re over this step, you can proceed to the restaurant and begin cooking recipes. Simply mix and match the ingredients to create a variety of recipes.

Remy will react to any new ingredient you add. He’ll have one of two reactions: a positive reaction or a negative reaction.

A positive reaction indicates a higher star recipe, while a negative reaction indicates a basic recipe. So, the more you cook based on Remy’s positive reactions, the better-quality recipes you’ll get.

Also, keep in mind that, as a general rule, having more ingredients allows you to unlock more recipes.

Complete quests

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll unlock some recipes as a reward for certain quests. Therefore, the more quests you complete the better your chances of obtaining new recipes.

Dig areas

Dig areas that glow in Disney Dreamlight Valley and you’ll almost certainly find a new recipe. Aside from that, new recipes can be found hidden in furniture.