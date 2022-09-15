Disney Dreamlight Valley Remy Quests Guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers a number of characters from the Disney universe, including the adorable Remy. Does the name sound familiar? Yes! Remy is the master chef from Ratatouille. This guide will walk you through Remy’s quest line in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Unlock Remy

The Ratatouille Realm is home to Remy. Here’s how to get there: To begin, enter Dream Castle and unlock the Ratatouille Realm. Next, select “A restaurant with a great little chef.”

There, you’ll unlock Remy and gain access to the option to visit Remy’s restaurant and begin his quest line.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Remy Quests

In Disney Dreamlight Valley Remy’s quests mostly revolve around cooking and stuff, which should come as no surprise given that that is what Remy excels at.

Here is a list of quests associated with Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A Restaurant Makeover

In this quest, you’ll meet Remy outside the restaurant. Speak with him and he’ll open up the restaurant and proceed inside. Once inside, speak with Remy yet again.

This time, Remy will ask you to purchase a Furniture Kit from Scrooge McDuck. The Furniture Kit is available for 2000 Star Coins at the Scrooge McDuck store. Buy the kit and return back to Remy.

Now Remy will task you to find the following ingredients

Oregano x10

Carrot x15

Raspberry x15

Wheat x25

Once you have the aforementioned ingredients head back to Remy at the restaurant, this step will help you open the restaurant officially for work. At this point, proceed inside the restaurant and talk to Remy for the final time to complete the quest.



An Important Night at the Restaurant

This is the second quest associated with Remy. In this quest, Remy will task you to wash dishes.

This is a straightforward task and can be done by watering the dishes with the Watering Can.

Once you’re done cleaning a total of three tubs of dishes, return back to Remy. Now he’ll ask you for some cooking. To begin, you can take the Rainbow Trout from the shelf towards the back of the room.

Cook it by itself or with any meal and show it to Remy. He’ll request you to repeat the same process with a fruit. So, you can take an apple from the shelf and cook it and then show it to Remy.

Afterward, you’ll have to prepare a 3-course meal. For starters, you choose between Hearty Salad or Bell Pepper Puffs.

It’s recommended to choose Bell Pepper Puffs recipe since it’s easy to cook and only requires the following.

A Bell Pepper

Cheese

Egg

Once the starter is ready, hand it over to Remy and proceed to the main course. Here, you can choose between Pizza Margherita or Vegetable Casserole. It is preferred to go for Pizza Margherita.

It requires the following ingredients and shouldn’t be difficult to cook.

Wheat

Tomato

Cheese

Any Spice

Once the dish is ready show it to Remy and move on to the Desert. For Desert, there are also two options available Banana Pie or Apple Pie. You should stick to Banana Pie, it requires the following

Butter

Wheat

Banana

Once you’re done with the Desert, show it to Remy, and you’ll receive an order for Ranch Salad that requires the following items.

Lettuce

Tomatoes

Corn

Bell Peppers

Onions

When the Ranch Salad is done, put it on the serving Hatch and head back to Remy to cook Ratatouille which requires

Tomato

Eggplant

Zucchini

Onion

Any Spice

When the ratatouille is ready, place it in the serving hatch and speak with Remy. This time, he’ll agree to join you in your village. You should now return to the village and build him a house.

The house requires you to pay 2,000 Star Coins at the Scrooge McDuck construction sign.

Remy will arrive in the village once the house is finished. Talk to him for the final time to complete the quest.



Remy’s Recipe Book

In the third quest, you’ll meet a depressed Remy who is worried about forgetting most of his recipes. You must assist him in locating three of his recipe books.

For the whereabouts of the recipe books go and talk to Mickey who will give you a list of where the recipes are. The list will include the location of all three of the recipe books.

Here’s the location of all three recipe books

Recipe Book #1

Near the main staircase that leads down to Dazzle Beach.

Recipe Book #2

On the penultimate level of Dazzle Beach’s mystical cave.

Recipe Book #3

Near Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach.

Return to Remy once you’ve finished collecting the books. Now he’ll need your help to find Peanuts, which he requires to finish the dish he’s cooking.

Peanuts can be found in the kitchen back in Ratatouille’s Realm. So, head back, grab the Peanuts and return to Remy.

When you return with the Peanuts, Remy will lend the recipes for both Peanut Butter Sandwich and Peanut Butter Waffle.

To learn them, you must use both of the recipes in your Inventory. After that, go to a stove and make two peanut butter sandwiches; since, this is the simpler of the two recipes.

Return to Remy with the Sandwiches and speak with him to finish the quest.