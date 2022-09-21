How To Get Onion & Garlic In Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are several activities and tasks to perform in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Cooking, in that vein, is fairly important. You will be preparing dishes a lot, either for yourself or for a character as part of a quest.

With cooking comes its ingredients such as onions and garlic which are used to make several delicious recipes. Not to mention that you will need them to complete some quests in the game.

The following guide will tell you where and how to get onions and garlic in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Onions and Garlic in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Thankfully, you can find both onions and garlic within the Forest of Valor. You do not need to go to any other location.

When you enter the forest, find Goofy’s cart. However, as you will soon find out, Goofy will not be selling onions. You need to upgrade his cart once for him to start selling onions.

What might be inflation, Goofy sells onions at an expensive price. A single onion will set you back 255 coins. You can upgrade his cart another time to reduce the cost to 55 coins per onion.

Goofy’s cart does not sell garlic though. For garlic, you simply need to explore the forest to find garlic growing from the ground. They might be pretty hard to spot. They are just a small stem shooting from the ground.

Approach them and you will be able to harvest the plant for some garlic. You do not need to spend any coins to get garlic.