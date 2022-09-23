How To Make Jam Waffles In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking delicious meals is going to be a major part of your chores in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can make several waffles in that regard, such as Chocolate Waffles and Peanut Butter Waffles.

The following guide will teach you how to cook Jam Waffles to share with your Valley residents. Doing so will help you raise your friendship levels. You can also sell Jam Waffles for 709 Star Coins or consume them yourself to store energy.

How to cook Jam Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are certain requirements that you need to fulfill before making Jam Waffles. The first of which is to unlock a Stove.

You can do that by helping Scrooge McDuck open his store and then purchasing a Stove from his catalog. You can also get a Stove for free by completing the Mickey Mouse’s Foodception quest.

Once you have a Stove on your hands, it is time to obtain the following ingredients for the Jam Waffle recipe:

1x Fruit

1x Wheat

1x Egg

1x Milk

The easiest way of obtaining all of the ingredients is by purchasing them from either Goofy’s stall or Remy’s restaurant. They are relatively cheap.

You can also grow them yourself on your farm by planting their seeds. You can purchase their seeds from Goofy in the same way.

In addition to the aforementioned two ways, you can always find them in the wild. Always keep an eye out for ingredients on the ground while exploring the different biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Once you have all of the required ingredients, return to the Valley to interact with your Stove. Place the ingredients in the cooking slots and make yourself a delicious Jam Waffle.