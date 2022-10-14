How To Make Banana Pie In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Many of the resources that you will be farming, growing, or salvaging in Disney Dreamlight Valley will be used as ingredients in many of your cooking recipes.

In case you were wondering how to make yourself a delicious Banana Pie, you will need only three ingredients. They are not that hard to find but if you are still having trouble, the following guide will prep you for the kitchen.

Where to find Banana Pie ingredients

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, if you want to make the banana pie, you will need the following ingredients:

1x Wheat

1x Banana

1x Butter Cube

To find bananas in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to find the banana trees found all over the biomes. The Banana trees are found only in the two biomes: Peaceful Meadows and Dazzle Beach.

Once you found the banana tree, you can harvest 3 bananas from each tree. They usually respawn after every 23 minutes, and you can then harvest the same tree again. On top of that, once you have the bananas, you can plant them in your own garden.

The wheat can be sourced by buying the seeds from the Goofy Stalls found all over the map. One seed of what will cost you 1 Star Coin to purchase. Once you have purchased the seed, you can then sew the seed in your own garden.

The plant of the wheat will be ready to harvest in 1 minute. Meanwhile, you can also buy wheat for 3 Star Coin from the Goofy Stalls.

Butter can be bought from Remy’s Restaurant. The restaurant can be found in the Plaza biome which is unlocked from the start of the game. Once you are at Remy’s Restaurant, you can buy it for 190 Star Coins.

How to cook a Banana Pie

Once you have all the above-mentioned ingredients on hand, you can head over to your kitchen. Once you are in the kitchen, you can drag each one of the ingredients inside the stove. Within minutes of doing that, your Banana Pie will be ready to eat.

Once the Banana pie is made, you can consume it yourself. Consuming one pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley will give you 1200 Energy. You however can also opt to sell the banana pie and one banana pie will sell for 308 Star Coins.