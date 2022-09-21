How Tto Get Slush Ice In Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can come across many different items and ingredients that are used for cooking. However, there are some items/ingredients that cannot be found simply lying around.

One of these items is Slush Ice which some players find tricky to obtain in the game. Slush Ice can be consumed directly or used in different recipes. You will need to expend some Star Coins if you want to get your hands on it.

In this guide, we will walk you through the process of getting Ice Slush in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Ice Slush in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slush Ice can be bought from Remy’s Pantry and is not available in any other shop. Remy’s Pantry can be accessed by completing a few tasks.

Head over to the Dream Castel and get access to the Ratatouille Realm. Once you reach there, select the option of “A Restaurant with a Great Little Chef” to visit Remy’s Realm. There you need to talk with Remy and cook some dishes for him. All the required ingredients can be found in Ratatouille Realm.

After that, invite Remy to Dreamlight Valley and build him a house along with fixing his Restaurant. You would also need to buy him some furniture for this home that will cost 2000 Star Coins.

When he opens his restaurant, he will also ask you to bring some ingredients. After all this, you can finally buy Slush Ice from Remy’s Pantry.

Slush Ice cost 150 Star Coins and will restore 255 energy upon consumption.