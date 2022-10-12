How To Make Seafood Salad In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every character in Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique friendship quest that you need to complete to bring them back to the Valley. Doing so will also unlock more quests for more rewards.

In the case of Maui, you will be given the Peacemakers quest where you have to make a Seafood Salad to cheer him up. That is how you convince him to return to the Valley.

The following guide will tell you how to cook Seafood Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Seafood Salad recipe ingredients

Seafood Salad is a two-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley and so, it should not be that hard for you to make. The Seafood Salad recipe requires only two ingredients: a piece of lettuce and any seafood.

What the game fails to clarify here is that the seafood needs to be a shellfish. You cannot cook a Seafood Salad with regular fish. What you need is a shrimp, lobster, clam, or scallop.

Note that you need to give Maui 3x Seafood Salad. Hence, you need to gather 3x Lettuce and 3x Shrimp or any other shellfish.

When you have all of the ingredients, find a stove and throw the ingredients in to create a Seafood Salad.

You can gift them to Maui or sell them at Goofy’s stall for 335 Star Coins. You can also eat the Seafood Salad yourself to restore 570 Energy.

How to get the ingredients for Seafood Salad

The easiest and quickest way of gathering all of the ingredients is by purchasing them from Goofy’s stall in Peaceful Meadow. He will sell you either Lettuce Seeds for 3 Star Coins to grow on your farm or Lettuce for 12 Star Coins to start cooking immediately.

For the shellfish, you can find a lot of clams and scallops in Dazzle Beach. Make your way over there and follow the shoreline of the beach to find them. You can also take the time to fish over there to catch your own shellfish.

Do note that if you decide to fish, you only have a chance of catching a specific type of fish. You can improve that chance by bringing over a friend who has a high fishing bonus.