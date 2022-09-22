How To Make Apple Pie In Disney Dreamlight Valley

The all-American apple pie is one of the many delicious food recipes that you can cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Knowing how to cook an apple pie will not only advance your recipe book but also give you another delicious option to gift the many Disney characters in the Valley to upgrade your friendship levels.

The following guide will tell you how to make an apple pie and where to find its ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make an apple pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are some requirements you might need to meet before you are able to start making apple pie.

The first and most important thing you need is to unlock the stove to actually cook the dish. You can purchase the stove from Scrooge McDuck after you have helped him reopen his store. You can also complete the Foodception quest to get the stove as a reward.

Once you have gotten your hands on a stove, you need to get the ingredients needed to cook the apple pie. To cook an apple pie, you require:

1x Apple

1x Wheat

1x Butter

You can purchase the apple and the butter from either Goofy’s stall or Remy’s restaurant. They are both cheap ingredients, costing 190 Star Coins each. However, you will need to complete Remy’s quest for his restaurant before you can purchase any ingredients from him.

As for the wheat, you can purchase wheat seeds from Goofy’s stall for 1000 Star Coins and grow them on your own on your farm. You will need to upgrade his stall to level 2 though.

If you want to get wheat without waiting for harvesting season, upgrade Goofy’s stall to level 3 and you will be able to purchase wheat from him for 3 Star Coins each.

Once you have collected the ingredients and have acquired yourself a stove, you can go to the stove and easily cook the apple pie. All you need to do is interact with the stove, select the ingredients for what you are cooking, and click on start cooking.