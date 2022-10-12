Disney Dreamlight Valley Lobster Roll Recipe Guide

There are a ton of activities and adventures for you to immerse yourself in. One of these activities that you will spend a lot of your time doing is Cooking. It is an integral part of Disney Dreamlight Valley. There is a plethora of dishes that you can make and enjoy yourself and with your friends.

There are a lot of quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley that require you to craft or cook an item for completion. Lobster Roll falls into this category. It’s a 5-star dish that requires a few commonly found ingredients to make. You are introduced to this dish by Mother Gothel.

In this guide, we will go over the method and required ingredients to cook Lobster Rolls.

How to make Lobster Roll in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In total lobster roll requires five ingredients to make. These ingredients can be easily found throughout the map. The following are the required ingredients:

Lobster

Wheat

Garlic

Lemon

Butter

Lobster needs to be fished from the Glade of Thrust. Wheat seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadows. Garlic is commonly found in the Forest of Valor.

Lemon can be farmed from the lemon trees commonly found in the Forest of Valor and Glade of Thrust. Butter is an item available at Remy’s Pantry located in Chez Remy. If you do not have access to any of the aforementioned locations, you cannot make Lobster Rolls.

It is extremely important that you only use these specific items, or you will end up making a completely different dish. Once you have gathered all the mentioned items, find a stove. Simply add all the materials to the dish and cook them. Now enjoy the Lobster rolls you just made!