Disney Dreamlight Valley Veggie Pasta Guide

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, cooking is very diversified that covers almost 160 unique recipes. You can use these recipes to cook different meals and eat them. There is also an option to sell your creation if you want to earn extra bucks.

Cooking anything requires you to have the recipe. You can find several different recipes all over the Disney Dreamlight Valley. Read this guide to learn about How to Cook Veggie Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock cooking

To cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to finish the Micky Mouse Foodception quest. After finishing this quest, you will be rewarded with a stove to cook. You then need to find the recipe that you need to cook.

Then gather the ingredients mentioned in the recipe. Collect and mine some coal to power the stove. Travel to Remy’s Kitchen or your own kitchen in the house. Simply put the ingredients in the pot and you are cooking.

How to make Veggie Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As mentioned above, you will need the recipe to cook anything in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The recipe for Veggie Pasta will require you to gather the following ingredients:

Tomato

Wheat

Vegetable

You can plant your own ingredient that you want to cook. Although if you haven’t farmed the ingredients, you can buy Tomato and Vegetables from the Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach. The wheat can be bought from the Goofy Stall at Peaceful Meadows.

Once you have gathered all the ingredients mentioned above, head inside the kitchen. Drag and drop the ingredients into the pot and you will cook the Veggie Pasta in minutes.

What’s the selling price of Veggie Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

After you have cooked the Veggies Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can also sell it. The selling price for Veggie Pasta is 43 coins.