Disney Dreamlight Valley Foodception Walkthrough

Foodception is an early-game quest and perhaps the most important one for you to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mickey Mouse will help introduce you to gardening and cooking in the game, two activities that you will be doing a lot during your progression.

Maintaining your garden will allow you to grow new plants from seeds to use as ingredients. Knowing how to cook will give you access to several dishes that you can consume or gift other residents in the Valley.

The following guide will give you a complete walkthrough of Foodception in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Foodception

You can begin the Foodception Quest by talking to Mickey in his garden next to the plaza shortly after you complete the Mickey’s Memories quest. The whole of the quest involves you learning the recipe for crackers, planting rice, and getting your very own Stove to cook food in.

At first, after talking to Mickey, he will hand you the recipe for the crackers along with three wheat seeds. Once you receive them, the first thing you need to do is to plant those three wheat seeds in your very own crop plots.

For the next step, you need to head over into your inventory, navigate to the ‘Minnie’s Crackers Recipe’ book, and use it to learn the recipe for Crackers. Once that’s done, you need to have a conversation with Mickey once more. He will then ask you to water the crops that you planted, which will be your next task.

After watering the rice crops, you need to speak with Mickey yet again, and he will now task you with getting two wheat and three apples. You can get the apples from the Plaza and the Forgotten Lands biome, but to get the wheat, you first need to wait for the crops to grow and harvest them. Though this might seem like a random task, these ingredients will be very important later on.

Up next, after you have obtained the items asked for, you can escort Mickey to your house and talk to him one last time. At this point, he will give you your very own Stove, which you can place in any suitable position in your house using the house customization menu.

Once you place the stove down, you need to interact with it by pressing the ‘E’ key next to it and then firing it up using some coal. After you’ve gathered and put the coal to use, making the Stove ready to get cooking, you need to head over to the ‘Recipes’ menu, then select the recipes Mickey gave you.

These will be the recipes for the Crackers and the Fruit Salad respectively, and you can cook them one after the other using the ingredients you had gathered previously.

Once you’ve made both dishes, all you must do is let Mickey inspect them. This will mark the completion of the Foodception Quest.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Foodception quest not working

A tiny problem that many players face during the Foodception Quest is that Mickey does not follow them to their house after they have obtained the required ingredients. There is a simple solution to solve this problem.

All you have to do in this case is to head over to the in-game menu and track the Foodception Quest’s progress. This will somehow reboot Mickey’s instructions and make him follow you to your house, solving the issue.