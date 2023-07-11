Diablo 4 Sever Necromancer Build 

The Sever Necromancer Build is amongst the top-tier builds for the Necromancer class in Diablo 4. The reason is that it allows you to utilize a skeletal army to surround yourself. They will do the majority of the hard work for you.

This way, you can continue to fight hordes of enemies and take them out with relative ease. This is especially useful in the Nightmare Dungeons at higher difficulties in D4.

Furthermore, your core skills comprise Sever for this build, so using it, you can target enemies in large groups. You can then proceed to take most of them out by throwing a scythe to deal massive damage in a line in Diablo 4.

You can also combine this with your Shadowblight passive to do increased damage to shadow-infected enemies. Moreover, if you take a look at some of the skills used for this build, like the Corpse Tendrils, etc. You will observe that the Sever Necromancer Build is actually quite similar build to the Bone Spear Build in D4.

So if you are interested in creating a new build with the necromancer class, then we have got you covered on this end-game Sever Necromancer Build in Diablo 4.

Skill Tree Distribution

In the Skill Tree, you will have access to a lot of points that you can stack up together to get your desired ultimate Sever Necromancer Build in Diablo 4.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will also notice that many of these skill points are also quite similar to the other necromancer builds. The exception is, that the core skills for this build will focus on Sever, Unliving Energy, etc.

So here we have mentioned all the active skills along with their modifiers and passives that you can use to create that Ultimate Sever Necromancer Build in Diablo 4. These include:

Reap (1/5) Enhanced Reap

Sever (5/5) Enhanced Sever Paranormal Sever

Unliving Energy (3/3)

Imperfectly Balanced (3/3)

Hewed Flesh (3/3)

Blood Mist (1/5) Enhanced Blood Mist Ghastly Blood Mist

Corpse Explosion (5/5) Enhanced Corpse Explosion Blighted Corpse Explosion

Grim Harvest (3/3)

Fueled by Death (3/3)

Decrepify (1/5) Enhanced Decrepify Abhorrent Decrepify

Death’s Embrace (2/3)

Corpse Tendrils (1/5) Enhanced Corpse Tendrils Blighted Corpse Tendrils

Reaper’s Pursuit (1/3)

Crippling Darkness (1/3)

Terror (3/3)

Gloom (3/3)

Bone Storm Prime Bone Storm Supreme Bone Storm

Stand Alone (3/3)

Memento Mori (3/3)

Shadow Blight

Unlock Order

So beginning with the Active skills, your focus will be mostly on Sever since this is a Sever Necromancer Build. Hence investing your initial skill points in Sever will definitely pay off for your end-game build. Sever can be used to target those Vulnerable enemies and others that come in its radius.

Similarly, by using the Blight skill, you can pull in enemies, and then it can also work as an activator for Hewed Flesh. This will generate corpses in Diablo 4 that you can use. Moreover, through Blighted Corpse Explosion, the area affected by it retains the Shadow Damage over time. As you take out more enemies, you channel up more essence as well.

Then, you also invest your points into Corpse Tendrils because it brings your cooldown down. After that, you can spend those skill points on Blighted Corpse Tendril. This will allow you to generate blood orbs.

The Decrepify skill helps you in taking less damage and stuns nearby enemies in D4. In addition to that, it further lowers the cooldown and also slows your enemies down for a relatively short period.

Moving onwards, the Bone Storm skill is worth investing in as this ultimate skill grants you a good chance to perform a critical strike. It also reinforces Sever and Shadowblight as well in D4. Along with this, you also get damage reduction when you pair it with defensive aspects.

Lastly, you need to know that Shadow Blight is a major key passive for the Sever Necromancer build. It increases your damage massively while you are using shadow damage. This way, the damage output stats for your specific build paired with this passive ability stack up.

Book of the Dead

In terms of the Sever Necromancer Build, you can sacrifice all three minion types (Skeletal Warriors, Skeletal Mages, and Golem) from the Book of the Dead to gain their passive bonuses in Diablo 4.

From the Book of the Dead, you can select the first option Skeletal Warriors. Then go with the option of sacrificing Reaper so that you can get that additional Shadow Damage.

so that you can get that additional Shadow Damage. Then you can sacrifice Cold in Skeletal Mages to attain that additional Vulnerable damage.

in Skeletal Mages to attain that additional Vulnerable damage. After that, you can resort to sacrificing the Iron in the Golem section to get that additional critical strike damage for your Sever Necromancer Build in D4.

Gameplay and Skill Rotations

You can start off by casting Shadow Blight on enemies, followed by Reap. This guarantees that a corpse will be spawned, which will then explode to create another pool of damage over time in the Sever Necromancer build in Diablo 4.

Then, you need to make sure that the enemies surrounding you are cursed by Decrepify, as this will slow down their movement. This way, you can use all your essence by casting Sever. When you are completely drained, you can channel it again through those by targeting the corpse explosion on those vulnerable enemies. This will stack the damage over time in D4.

Then use the Blood Mist to gather most of your enemies. Once you apply the Shadow Damage, you will be able to create Corpses to deal explosions in Diablo 4.

During this attack phase, make sure that there is a blight pool on the ground and there are curses on the enemies. Repeat the attack process till all the enemies drop dead in Diablo 4.

This way, the damage rotation from your skills will not only ramp up your DPS significantly but will also provide you with heavy crowd control. This will come in the form of slow effects, Vulnerable, and Stuns.

So even if your game plan fails, you can simply drop a ton of corpse explosions on the enemy hordes within its radius. Making use of your ultimate skill Bone Storm will also be essential in winning your battles. This is because it is somewhat considered both an offensive and defensive skill.

This can be related to the fact that the Critical Strike chance provided by this ultimate ensures that you deal damage efficiently to enemies. Whereas the defensive capability comes in the form of damage reduction for you in Diablo 4.

Another benefit of using the Bone Strom skill is that whilst using it, you can stack up a ton of Shadow Blight simultaneously. So in a way, the Corpse explosion will end up doing most of the heavy lifting for you in D4.

Lastly, Corpse Tendrils brings in a huge amount of survivability and crowd control for your Sever Necromancer Build in Diablo 4. As the skills for this build contribute to making it a damage-over-time build, you should keep your distance. But in some scenarios, it also benefits from getting up close and personal with those vulnerable enemies as well.

Gems, Stats, and Modifiers

So your main focus on the Sever Necromancer Build will be to make your enemies vulnerable and then go for those corpse explosions.

For that to work, you will need to use the best gems available, which will be the Royal Emeralds in this case. They will increase your critical strike damage on those Vulnerable enemies.

As for the other gear, you can socket the Royal Skull for your Jewelry. This way you can get even more damage reduction.

Next, for your armor, you can definitely go with socketing the Ruby for your pre-level build. Later on, you can switch it with the Royal Ruby to increase your maximum life in Diablo 4 for your Sever Necromancer Build.

Gear Gem Effects Armor Ruby Increases your max life. Jewelry Skull Increases your defense capabilities by adding armor. Weapon Emerald Increases critical strike damage significantly onto Vulnerable Enemies.

Coming onto your core stats, you can start by focusing on Intelligence first as it will contribute towards your skill damage.

Furthermore, this core stat will also provide resistance to all elemental effects. So, prioritize this core stat above all others when you are preparing that end-game Sever Necromancer Build in Diablo 4.

You can then go for Dexterity next, as you will want to increase your Critical Strike chance in D4. You should already gain a lot of critical strike chances from your skill tree. So, choosing Dexterity as the second option will further enhance this chance.

Lastly, you can go with Willpower as the third option for your core stats in Diablo 4. It will increase your resource generation, which will allow you to channel a greater amount of essence in return. In addition to that, it will also increase your healing as well.

So the order for the Core stats of your Sever Necromancer Build will be:

Intelligence

Dexterity

Willpower

So once you are done with selecting the core stats, you will need to pick out those modifiers that will prove to be vital for your Sever Necromancer Build to function properly.

As you will be relying on cursing enemies, slowing them down with Decrepify, using Sever to take them out, etc., in Diablo 4. So we have listed the modifiers that are suited to amplifying the damage via your build. These include:

Increase critical strike chance

Increase critical strike damage

Increase Vulnerable damage

Increase Ranks of Sever

Increase crowd control damage

Legendary Aspects

So if you are looking to pair the best Necromancer aspects for your end-game Sever Necro Build, then you can start by using Blighted Offensive Aspect. This will allow you to deal increased damage on chilled, slowed, and stunned enemies once they are struck with the Shadowblight damage in Diablo 4.

Moving onwards, the next resource aspect that you can use is the Aspect of the Umbral. This aspect restores your essence every time you Crowd Control an enemy in D4.

In terms of mobility, you will require the Wind Striker Aspect for your respective build in Diablo 4. So once you land those critical strikes on the enemy, you will be granted an increased movement speed. This can ensure your survival chances, especially when you are low on health.

The next pick is going to be the offensive aspect for your Sever Necromancer Build. For that, you can choose the Aspect of Grasping Veins. As you will be equipping the Corpse Tendrils skills for this particular build, this aspect will be very useful for you in D4. You will be granted an increase in critical strike chance for a short period when you use the Corpse Tendrils skill against the enemies.

Next, you can resort to using the defensive aspect known as the Aspect of Shielding Storm. This aspect can be paired with your Bone Storm skill and also grant you a great source of barrier generation, keeping you alive and standing in those prolonged fights in Diablo 4.

Lastly, you can go with the offensive aspect to complete your build by adding the Aspect of Retribution in D4. This way, you can target those ranged enemies and stun them. This way, you can proceed to deal major damage to these Stunned Enemies in Diablo 4.

Unique Items

If you are targeting that end-game Sever Necromancer Build, then you also need the best items for that as well. For that, you will need to search for the Unique Items in Diablo 4.

Keep in mind that these rare items are hard to come by, so you will need to target the Necromancer Unique Items specifically to complete your respective build in D4.

As such, there are two unique items that you can include in your Sever Necromancer Build. So by adding these items to your build, your stats will bolster significantly and allow you to dominate in your fights in Diablo 4.

Harlequin Crest (helm)

This is a good option amongst the Diablo 4 Unique Helms, as it grants you damage reduction capabilities. It also adds a whopping +4 ranks to all your skills for your Sever Necromancer build in Diablo 4.

In addition to the special effect explained above, you also get other advantages with this unique helm. These include an increase in maximum life, cooldown reduction, and crafting material found in D4.

Greaves of the Empty Tomb (boots)

From the Diablo 4 Unique Boots list, you can go with the option of Greaves of the Empty Tomb to accompany your Sever Necromancer Build.

These unique boots will offer you armor protection alongside granting your Sever specters the ability to create a desecrated ground beneath them. This way, you will be able to exert more Shadow damage on your enemies paired with the Blighted Corpse Explosion skill in D4.

Lastly, you also get a small amount of essence cost reduction as well. So you should definitely consider these unique boots if you are aiming for that top-tier Sever Necromancer Build in Diablo 4.

Paragon Boards and Glyphs

Paragon Boards play a vital role towards the end-game in Diablo 4, as after reaching level 50, you can get your hands on the Paragon points. So the more time you spend on completing these boards, the more powerful your Sever Necromancer Build will turn out to be in D4.

However, you need to keep in mind that you should spend your resources on discovering the shortest route on these Paragon Boards to each Rare Node and Glyphs Sockets. Moreover, you should also remember to select additional Armor nodes in Rare clusters as they will increase your defensive stats as well in D4.

We will be focusing on nodes that increase Intelligence, Dexterity, and Willpower. As such, the following are the Glyphs we will be focusing on:

Control (damage to crowd-controlled enemies)

Blood Drinker (blood orbs grant fortify)

Scourge (increased damage to enemies affected by shadow damage)

Darkness (increased shadow damage)

Exploit (increased damage to vulnerable enemies)

So in terms of leveling the glyphs, you can simply start by focusing on leveling up Exploit, Blood-drinker, and Darkness until you reach level 15. After that, you can simply change your priorities to focus on Exploit, Darkness, and Control when you reach Level 21 and above Diablo 4.

Elixir and Incense

Elixirs and Incense are important consumables items, and you will require the ones that benefit your Sever Necromancer Build well in Diablo 4. So for elixirs, you can go with the option of Elixir of Savagery.

This particular Elixir increases your Critical Strike Damage significantly by 25 percent. Moreover, you also end up gaining an Experience of 5 percent for 30 min as well in D4.

Similarly, you can also go with the option of Elixir of Cruelty as well which has similar effects to the Elixir of Savagery. However, the Critical Strike Damage boost here is only 15 percent, whereas the increase in experience is the same in Diablo 4.

As for the Incense, you can select options that include:

Reddamine Buzz:

This increases Max life by 500 for each nearby player and lasts around 20 min in D4.

Song of the Mountain:

Increases Armor capability by 200 for each nearby player and lasts around 20 min in D4.

Sage’s Whisper:

Increases the Intelligence by 25 for each nearby player and lasts around 20 min in D4.

Lastly, you should also spend some resources on upgrading your healing potions, as these can increase the chances of your survival and keep you up and running in Diablo 4.