Diablo 4 Bone Spear Necromancer Build Guide

The Bone Spear Necromancer Build features a playstyle revolving around the Bone Spear Core Skill in Diablo 4.

The whole aim of the build will be to generate enough essence to be able to spam Bone Spear and use your high Base damage and multipliers to deliver Piercing and AoE damage on Controlled enemies.

We will now look at all the different aspects of our Diablo 4 Bone Necromancer Build which consists of the following.

Bone Spear Necromancer Skills and Unlock Order

Our Bone Spear Necromancer Build is primarily based on the following skills which will each have a significant role to serve by providing the specific mechanics needed.

We suggest thoroughly reading the Necromancer Skill Tree to get a better gauging of each skill and its mechanics so you can understand their role.

Bone Splinters (Basic)

Bone Spear (Core)

‍Corpse Tendrils (Summoning)

Corpse Explosion (Corruption)

‍Blood Mist (Macabre/ Blood)

Bone Storm (Ultimate)

Ossified Essence (Key Passive)

Now that you have understood the major components of our Bone Spear Necromancer Build, you will now find the unlock order for each skill below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Unlock Order Skill (Rank) 1 ‍Bone Splinters 2 Enhanced Bone Splinters 3 Bone Spear (Rank 5/5) 4 Enhanced Bone Spear 5 Paranormal Bone Spear 6 Unliving Energy (Rank 3/3) 7 Imperfectly Balanced (Rank 3/3) 8 Hewed Flesh (Rank 3/3) 9 Blood Mist (Rank 1/5) 10 Corpse Explosion (Rank 1/5) 11 Bone Prison (Rank 1/5) 12 Enhanced Bone Prison 13 Dreadful Bone Prison 14 Grim Harvest (Rank 3/3) 15 Fueled by Death (Rank 3/3) 16 ‍Corpse Tendrils (Rank 5/5) 17 Enhanced Corpse Tendrils 18 ‍Blighted Corpse Tendrils 19 Serration (Rank 3/3) 20 Compound Fracture (Rank 3/3) 21 Evulsion (Rank 3/3) 22 Rapid Ossification (Rank 3/3) 23 ‍Bone Storm 24 Prime Bone Storm 25 Supreme Bone Storm 26 Stand Alone (Rank 3/3) 27 Memento Mori (Rank 3/3) 28 Ossified Essence

You will need to progress along the Necromancer Skill tree inside Diablo 4 to unlock all the skills mentioned above. You will need to expend your skill points to unlock these skills.

Book of the Dead upgrades

Each class in Diablo 4 features an exclusive mechanic which gives the classes their own unique playstyle identities. The Necromancer class has the Book of Dead as its exclusive mechanic.

This mechanic allows you to have the ability to summon or sacrifice 3 different types of creatures Golems, Skeletal Mages, and Skeletal Warriors.

Since the way we have set up our Bone Spear Necromancer build will have your Skill occupied with other skills, summoning them isn’t a viable option anymore.

Therefore, we will sacrifice all three of them to gain the boost that it provides.

Skeletal Warriors: Skirmishers (Sacrifice)

Skeletal Mages: Shadow (Sacrifice)

Golems: Iron (Sacrifice)

Bone Spear Necromancer Playstyle and Skill Rotation

The Bone Spear Necromancer is all about maximizing the use of your extremely high Base damage and multipliers by using Bone Spear on Crowd Controlled enemies to deliver Piercing and AoE damage.

The Bone Spear Necromancer playstyle will be focused on the effective management of your Essence, which is basically Essence generation and Essence spending.

Your primary Essence spender will be the Bone Spear and you’ll need to use all your other skills and gear effects to top up your Essence and allow yourself to use it repeatedly.

The Bone Spear Necromancer will also heavily rely on your Critical Strike Damage so any effects that improve your Critical Strike Chance are key.

Damage Rotation

Your Skill rotation should follow something like this. The Bone Spear Necromancer will be heavily dependent on your Essence generation. For this purpose, your primary generator skill will be the Base Skill Bone Splinters. It will fire off projectiles and when they successfully hit your opponent you will generate Essence.

Your first move to start off will be the Bone Spear Core Skill. It will do plenty of Pierce damage that can hit multiple opponents. You will also emit bone splinters that can Shock the enemy.

As the first corpse spawns it will allow you to follow up with Corpse Tendrils Summoning Skill and then trap multiple enemy units using the Bone Prison skill. Once they are grouped you can kill them by repeatedly using the Bone Spear.

Now, your cooldown timer for Bone Spear will start and you can rinse and repeat the previous process by using Corpse Tendrils. As mentioned before maintaining your Essence levels to a high enough capacity is essential to allowing you to repeatedly use Bone Spear.

This is where your Resource Aspect of the Umbral comes into play. It will help restore some of your resources and ensure that you are able to survive long enough to recycle your skills.

The Blood-Drinker glyph will also help you get through this phase, you’ll need to collect Blood Orbs to proc the Barrier that you get as the special effect provided by the Temerity Unique Pants.

Now as you use Corpse Tendrils in this cooldown time, you’ll have the chance to proc the ‍Offensive Aspect of Grasping Veins and increase your Crit chance and Critical Strike Damage for 6 seconds.

Corpse Tendril is the best Crowd Control skill available to the Necromancer as it applies Slow to all opponents with its radius of effect, after which it will pull all of them inside a single area.

Whilst pulling them, not only will you Shock these enemies you will also apply Vulnerable on them, giving you a secondary option other than Bone Spear to achieve the same. Its use will therefore be essential to this Bone Spear build.

Your next move will be to use the Corpse Explosion Corruption Skill. As a free resource using the skill Corpse Explosion has no match as it will allow you to stack more AoE damage.

More importantly, it will allow you to clear out minions which will generate corpses which is one of our most important batteries to generate the Essence that we need for maxing out Bone Spear.

Our next skill Blood Mist will be the only Utility skill in our lineup. Blood Mist is the only option to get Immunity or Unstoppable on our Build naturally.

It will act as your get-out-of-jail-free card in case you find yourself in a miserable Crowd Controlled effect, it will allow you to enter an immune state and survive.

Your final skill is your Ultimate Skill, Bone Storm. While it provides decent damage output over its duration, the main purpose it serves is the utilities that it provides the build.

The most significant effects are the fact it provides sufficient Damage Reduction and an increase in Critical Strike Chance. Any Bone Necromancer build loves Critical Strike Chance since the build features very impressive base damage and multipliers.

Not only that you can follow it up with Corpse Explosion which also has increased Critical Strike Chance allowing us to increase its damage when using it for Essence generation. Now as your Essence replenishes to max you can target a set of opponents and repeat the process.

Gear, Gems, and Stats Priority

The following gear will help you maximize the potential of the Bone Spear Necromancer a sit will help sufficiently increase your Crit stats and provide sufficient Damage Reduction in all necessary aspects.

The following core stats must be prioritized in this build so you should look towards the gear that provides them.

Core Stats Effects Per Point Intelligence +0.05 increase in Resistance+0.1 increase in Skill Damage Dexterity +0.025 Dodge Chance+0.02 Critical Strike Chance Willpower +0.1 increase in Resource Generation+0.25 increase in Overpower Damage+0.1 Healing

Your gear selection should be based on certain key affixes that they provide. The Bone Spear Necromance build will need to have the following affixes as these boosts will be essential to its working.

Increase in Critical Strike Chance

Increase in Critical Strike Damage

Increase in Core Skill Damage

Damage Reduction (Including General Damage reduction, against crowd controlled, from distant and close enemies, and while fortified)

Increased Armor and Resistance

You’ll also need to Socket the following Gems with your Weapons, Armor, and Jewelry to gain some additional effects. In general, these gems are the most suited to the Necromancer class and you will find them consistent with pretty much any build.

Gear Gem (Type) Effect Weapon Emerald/ Royal Emerald Increase Crit Damage to Vulnerable Enemies Armor Ruby/ ‍Royal Ruby Increase Maximum Life Jewelry Skull/ Royal Skull Increase Armor

Paragon Boards

The Paragon Boards unlock once you reach level 50 and progress through the boards by spending your Paragon Points. Your aim is to progress through the board by choosing the shortest path from one board gate to the next.

Here’s how you should progress through the board and which glyphs to add to each socket.

Starting board:

Glyph Socket: Blood Drinker

Bone Graft board:

Glyph Socket: Sacrificial

Scent of Death Board:

Glyph Socket: Essence

Flesh Eater board:

Glyph Socket: Blood Drinker

Unique Items

Unique Items in Diablo 4 are class-exclusive items that offer unique mechanics and buffs specifically targeting the attributes of each class.

There are a few Necromancer Unique Items to choose from in Diablo 4 but the following ones provide the most useful mechanics to the Bone Spear Necromancer.

Deathless Visage

Equipping the Deathless Visage as Helm in this build will provide several useful affixes including increased Bone Skill Critical Damage, Physical Damage, and sufficient Total Armor.

You will also increase your Maximum Essence, collecting which is essential to the playstyle of the Bone Spear Necromancer.

The special effect of this helmet allows you to increase the AoE damage potential of the Bone Spears by emitting explosive echoes.

Penitent Greaves

These Unique Boots give you a further boost to your AoE potential by giving you additional Crowd Control Duration and a special effect that allows you to deal the Chilled status effect on enemies. Furthermore, your damage against Chilled enemies also increases to maximize this effect.

The Penitent Greaves also increase your mobility on the battlefield by increasing your movement speed and decreasing Slow Duration which further solidifies your AoE efficiency.

Temerity

Temerity are Unique Pants that help increase your survivability in this build by giving you additional Healing Received. allowing you to continue doing damage without fear of survival.

The special effect it gives also solidifies that by giving you a chance to cast a Barrier that lasts for 8 seconds and is equal to a significant percentage of your Health.

You receive a further increase in all your stats and Movement Speed for better maneuverability.

Legendary Aspects

There are two ways to acquire Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4. The first method is to use an Occulist to extract them from an item. The other way you can acquire them is by obtaining them as rewards for completing certain dungeons.

You will be required to obtain the following Legendary aspects for this end-game Bone Spear Necromancer Build as one contributes a significant attribute to the build.

Offensive Aspect of Grasping Veins

You can increase your Crit Chance after using your Corpse Tendrils skill. The duration of effect can last for 6 whole seconds. Additionally, the enemies damaged by Corpse Tendril will take considerably more Critical Strike damage.

Defensive Aspect of Shielding Storm

Infuse this aspect into your Chest piece to give you a chance to proc a Barrier that provides you extra protection equal to some percentage of your health. The effect will last for 10 seconds.

‍Defensive Aspect of the Embalmer

‍Allows you to spawn blood orbs once you consume a Corpse. The proc chance can vary from 20-30%.

Splintering Offensive Aspect

Your Vulnerable damage increases significantly and the duration for hitting more targets after the first Vulnerable also increases.

Wind Striker Mobility Aspect

You can increase your Movement Speed by dealing with successful Critical Strikes. This effect can last from 1-6 seconds.

‍Offensive Aspect of Serration

Your Bone Skills Critical Damage increases through your Ossified Essence Passive Skill. This effect will scale according to your Essence, 1% for each Essence above 50.

‍Resource Aspect of the Umbral

Crowd Controlling enemies will help replenish your resources. This can help you recover up to 4 resources.

Resource Aspect of Exposed Flesh

This Lucky Hit also provides you a chance to recover more of your Essence resources. This time you’ll need to use your Bone Skills against a Vulnerable enemy to do so.

Elixirs and Potions

We recommend the following Elicer to bring along in this build:

‍Elixir of Cruelty: This Elixir provides too useful effects. The first increases the amount of Experience you gain for a duration of 30 minutes. The second effect is more significant to this build as it increases both your Crit Damage and Critical Strike Chance, both being priority target stats.

‍Precision Elixir: This is a powered-up option instead of the Elixir of Cruelty that gives significantly higher boosts to your Crit Damage and Crit Chance.

Something you should also carry plenty of in any build is Healing Potions since they can often be the deciding factor in whether you survive a tough situation or not. They can be leveled up several times to accommodate your higher level up to level 90.