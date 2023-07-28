Diablo 4 Firewall Sorcerer Build Guide

The Firewall Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4 is popular but only for players specializing in AoE attacks and mid-ranged combat. This build is unique because it can produce long-lasting AoE attacks by burning fire spread on the ground and shooting fireballs, hence giving it the name Firewall Sorcerer.

This build is more of an endgame build as it requires some specific key mechanics, which you can get by leveling up. You can also take notes from our Sorcerer Leveling guide if you want the best results with this build.

There is a wide variety of skills, aspects, gears, and unique items. We appreciate you experimenting with this build; however, we have curated a build like none other. Stick to the following list of detailed skills, aspects, paragon boards, and gear.

Jump To:

Firewall Sorcerer skill progression and unlock order

As this is an endgame build, we expect your level to be at least 50, with all 58 skill points. If that is not the case, the following list will benefit you by giving an idea of what skills are worth your hard-earned points. They can be unlocked at any number. Following the specific unlocking number isn’t necessary for this build.

These are the Active Skills we will be using in Firewall Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 are;

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Firebolt (Basic)

Flame Shield (Defensive)

Teleport (Defensive)

Ice Armor (Defensive)

Inferno (Ultimate)

Firewall (Mastery)

Now that the main skills are out of the way, let’s focus on the Passives and their Modifiers;

1. Firebolt (Rank 4) 2. Enhanced Firebolt 3. Shimmering Firebolt 4. Fireball (Rank 1) 5. Enhanced Fireball 6. Destructive Fireball 7. Flame Shield (Rank 5) 8. Enhanced Flame Shield 9. Shimmering Flame Shield 10. Teleport (Rank 5) 11. Enhanced Teleport 12. Shimmering Teleport 13. Glass Cannon (Rank 1) 14. Elemental Atunement 15. Elemental Attunement 16. Enhanced Ice armor 17. Mystical Ice Armor 18. Frost Nova (Rank 5) 19. Enhanced Frost Nova 20. Mystical Frost Nova 21. Align The Elements (Rank 3) 22. Firewall (Rank 1) 23. Enhanced Firewall 24. Mage’s Firewall 25. Inferno (Rank 1) 26. Prime Inferno 27. Supreme Inferno 28. Fiery Surge (Rank 3) 29. Soulfire (Rank 2) 30. Warmth (Rank 3) 31. Esu’s Ferocity

Passive skills

The aforementioned skills are great ingredients to make the perfect Firewall Sorcerer build in D4. Other variations work fine, but why settle for less when you can have the best? All of these skills have a great synergy and work well together.

The Firewall build partially depends upon AoE attacks, and Teleport can help you with this problem.

Using Inferno while standing in an AoE can also help, as its modifier allows you to bring enemies closer to its center while damaging the enemies with the fiery serpent itself.

As Firewall is the Main skill of this Sorcerer build in Diablo 4, it creates a wall of fire that constantly burns enemies to dare anyone to step into it or try to cross it.

To keep you alive in battle, two of the best defensive abilities from the Sorcerer Skill Tree have been chosen Ice Armor and Flame Shield. Teleport is also a defensive ability but will be used mainly as an offensive in this build. Rotating your skills when necessary counts as the situation constantly changes, and the need for adaptation becomes imminent.

Enchantments for Firewall Sorcerer

Each class in Diablo 4 has been rewarded with a unique mechanism that works only in said class. The Sorcerer Class has been gifted with Enchantments. They are extra add-ons found within skills in their Description. The best enchantments for this build are;

Fireball

Firewall

The Fireball is a Core Skill and can be unlocked at the game’s early stages. Its effect on enemies is when you kill an enemy; it bursts in a fireball giving fire damage to nearby enemies. This is a great way to increase DPS.

The Firewall will allow us to spawn two Firewalls under an enemy who has taken burning damage. This enchantment will help us further our damage using our main skill.

Firewall Sorcerer playstyle and skill rotation

Using this Build to its maximum capacity will take a lot of getting used to. Finding the right balance between skills can take time. Here is an easier routine you can follow to maximize the damage dealt and get used to the build much quicker. Use the abilities mentioned in the specific order;

Frost Nova

Firewall

Inferno

Teleport

Flame Shield

Ice Armor

Casting Frost Nova first is a good idea as it freezes enemies. Next, use teleport to close in on enemies, or if you have already, start spamming the Firewall. Cast enough that it covers a good amount of area.

Next, cast Inferno if you’re in a mob and use teleport to get out to reduce the damage you take. If you think you have considerable health, use the Flame Shield, which will allow you to proc Firewalls under the affected enemies.

Use Ice armor as a last resort only when you think you have taken enough damage. Using Ice Armor While in battle will heal you automatically. Against bosses and Elites, use the same tactic. Use Frost Nova to slow them down and spam firewalls under them while also using Inferno at the same time. This trick will deal an insane amount of damage to the enemy.

The Firewall Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 has a few problems with it. Starting with number one, it is an extremely slow build. Next, it depends mainly on AoE attacks which can be dodged using mobility. Hence, using Frost Nova and Inferno to keep your enemies from going anywhere is important.

These are the main problems you will encounter using this build, so keep your position in check and play strategically. Simply going in and spamming Firewalls will not do the trick.

Gems, Gear Affixes, and Stats priority

Only skills will not get you through. You must consider other fields, such as stats, gems, and gear affixes. Stats can play an important part in your damage. Although the base damage of this skill is pretty high, using these stats in the right order will also boost your powers. The stats should be considered in the following order;

Intelligence

Dexterity

Willpower

Strength

Intelligence is top on the list as it increases resistance to all elements and skill damage. Next comes Dexterity. Dexterity is particularly useful in battle as it increases Critical Strike Chances. Willpower is third on the list as it provides Resource generation, which can prove useful but not quite as much. Strength can be least worried about as it only provides Armor.

Enhancing gear uses Gems. Gems can be quite a headache as there are four categories to choose from. The best selection is given as follows;

Gear Gems Slotting an Amethyst in your Weapon slot will increase damage over time. Weapon Amethyst The skull can be a peculiar-looking gem, but it can provide armor if slotted in the Jewelry slot. Armor Ruby Using Ruby in Armor Slot gives you increased Life Jewelry Skull The skull can be a peculiar-looking gem but it can provide armor if slotted in the Jewelry slot.

For the selection of gear affixes, here are some. If these are present in your gear, that gear item would be highly beneficial for your build;

Increased DPS

Increased Cooldown Reduction

Increased Mana Generation

Increased Firewall Ranks

Increased Mana Cost Reduction

Increased Critical Strike Damage

Increase Ranks of Mastery Skills

Increased Vulnerable Damage

Increased Ranks of Glass Cannon

Increased Ranks of Frost Nova

Increased Maximum life

Increased Armor

Paragon Boards for Firewall Sorcerer

Paragon Boards are a great way to enhance your abilities further. These boards are introduced in Diablo 4 and are unlocked once you reach level 50. They offer Legendary Glyphs and Rare Nodes, which provide you with certain abilities. The preferable Glyphs and Nodes for this build are listed below;

Enchantment Master (Legendary Glyph); This legendary Glyph adds an increment of 20% to your enchantments.

This legendary Glyph adds an increment of 20% to your enchantments. Searing Heat (Legendary glyph); using this Legendary Glyph will allow you to have a certain chance of picking a Fireball or Meteor of that certain skill upon casting.

using this Legendary Glyph will allow you to have a certain chance of picking a Fireball or Meteor of that certain skill upon casting. Burning Instinct (Legendary Glyph); this glyph will increase your Critical Strike Damage of Burning Damage by a certain percentage. This percentage can be increased by purchasing Intelligence.

this glyph will increase your Critical Strike Damage of Burning Damage by a certain percentage. This percentage can be increased by purchasing Intelligence. Frigid Fate (Legendary Glyph); having this on your Paragon Board will increase your Lucky Hit Chance if you deal Cold Damage to Vulnerable enemies.

having this on your Paragon Board will increase your Lucky Hit Chance if you deal Cold Damage to Vulnerable enemies. Torch; this rare Node will increase your Burning Damage for every 5 Willpower you purchase within its range. You also deal increased damage if there are any Burning Enemies near you.

this rare Node will increase your Burning Damage for every 5 Willpower you purchase within its range. You also deal increased damage if there are any Burning Enemies near you. Control; this Rare Node is a nightmare for Crowd Controlled enemies as it increases the damage dealt to them for every 5 Dexterity you purchase in its range. Additionally, it allows you to deal more damage to Stunned, Frozen, Slowed, and Chilled enemies.

this Rare Node is a nightmare for Crowd Controlled enemies as it increases the damage dealt to them for every 5 Dexterity you purchase in its range. Additionally, it allows you to deal more damage to Stunned, Frozen, Slowed, and Chilled enemies. Territorial; this Rare Node deals increased damage to nearby enemies for every five dexterity you place in its range. It gives you Damage Reduction against Close enemies as well.

this Rare Node deals increased damage to nearby enemies for every five dexterity you place in its range. It gives you Damage Reduction against Close enemies as well. Adept; this Rare Node increases your Mastery Skills Damage by a certain percentage for every 5 Intelligence you purchase in its range. This Node also increases the damage radius of Mastery Skills.

Unique Items

These items were also added recently in Diablo 4. Unique Items are different for each class and vary in powerups. Unique items can be found as gear, dropping in either Nightmare Dungeons or World Tier Level 4 Torment.

The most important Unique items you need to maximize the build’s potential are listed below;

Frostblitz Primal Bascinet; this armor provides a series of things, including Cooldown Reduction, increased Maximum Mana, and a lucky hit chance if you have an active Barrier. It also gives Frost Nova an Additional Charge but increases its Cooldown Time.

this armor provides a series of things, including Cooldown Reduction, increased Maximum Mana, and a lucky hit chance if you have an active Barrier. It also gives Frost Nova an Additional Charge but increases its Cooldown Time. Raiment of the Infinite; this Chest armor provides you with Intelligence, increased damage to close enemies, increased damage to stunned enemies, and a rank of Glass Cannon. Additionally, it allows you to pull enemies closer after Teleporting, but it also increases the Cooldown Time of the Teleport.

this Chest armor provides you with Intelligence, increased damage to close enemies, increased damage to stunned enemies, and a rank of Glass Cannon. Additionally, it allows you to pull enemies closer after Teleporting, but it also increases the Cooldown Time of the Teleport. Fists of Fate; this Glove item gives you a series of Lucky Hits. They include a chance to Heal an insane amount, a chance to restore Primary Resources, a chance to immobilize enemies, and a chance to Daze Enemies. Alongside these perks, your attacks will deal an abnormal amount of damage depending on the RNG.

this Glove item gives you a series of Lucky Hits. They include a chance to Heal an insane amount, a chance to restore Primary Resources, a chance to immobilize enemies, and a chance to Daze Enemies. Alongside these perks, your attacks will deal an abnormal amount of damage depending on the RNG. Adventurer’s Pants of Disobedience; these unique pants will give you Damage Reductions from Distant and Close enemies, 4 Ranks of Firewall, and Intelligence. It also gives you Armor when you deal any sort of damage.

these unique pants will give you Damage Reductions from Distant and Close enemies, 4 Ranks of Firewall, and Intelligence. It also gives you Armor when you deal any sort of damage. Bonewave Treads of Shared Misery; These Unique Boots will give you Mana Cost Reduction, three ranks of Teleport, 4 Ranks of Nova Frost, and increased movement Speed. This item also gives your crowd control ability to spread to another unaffected enemy.

Legendary Aspects

Legendary Aspects are from the Codex of Power and can be found by clearing dungeons or extracted from a Legendary Item. These aspects can aid you greatly as some aspects target specific abilities and are only available to specific classes. The best aspects which enhance the Firewall Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4 are listed below;

Aspect of Disobedience; slotted in Helm. This defensive aspect gives you increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any kind of damage.

Aspect of Engulfing Flames ; slotted in Gloves. While you deal more Damage over time than the enemy’s life, you deal more Burning Damage.

; slotted in Gloves. While you deal more Damage over time than the enemy’s life, you deal more Burning Damage. Frostblitz Aspect ; slotted in Pants. Frost Nova gains an additional charge, but its cooldown time is increased.

; slotted in Pants. Frost Nova gains an additional charge, but its cooldown time is increased. Aspect of Shared Misery; slotted in Boots. When you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, the Crowd Control Effect will spread to an unaffected enemy.

Conceited Aspect ; slotted in Weapon. This aspect deals increased damage while having an active barrier.

; slotted in Weapon. This aspect deals increased damage while having an active barrier. Edgemaster’s Aspect; slotted in Amulet. This aspect allows skills to deal increased damage depending on your remaining Primary Resource. If the Primary Resource is full, the effect will be Maximum.

Incendiary Aspect; slotted in Ring. A lucky hit chance is provided. Burning Damage has a chance to restore 10 Mana.

Aspect of Control; slotted in Ring. This aspect allows you to deal more damage to Stunned, Frozen or Immobilized enemies.

Elixirs and Potions choices

Any choice of Elixirs can be chosen as this is a tank build and does not require any health potions. However, you can always take any level of Poison Resistance Elixirs, Iron Barb Elixirs, Demon-slaying Elixirs, undead-Slaying Elixirs etc with you.

The potency of the Elixirs can be upgraded by visiting the Alchemist in a nearby town.