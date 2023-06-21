Diablo 4 Sorcerer Leveling Guide

Leveling up the Sorcerer class in Diablo 4 is only possible if you know about this class’s strengths and weaknesses. Because this way, you will think about how you will make up for weaknesses and get the full potential of the class’s strengths. These things help you level up Sorcerer faster in D4.

We have prepared this guide so you can follow the tips to level up faster. Read it to learn about Sorcerer in Diablo 4, so you have a clear mindset of what you should do while leveling up the class.

Tips for leveling up Sorcerer in Diablo 4

Unlocking new skills is not the way to go for. Pay attention to the descriptions of the skills, and then see whether it is worth it. Also, look at the upgrades because sometimes some are worth going for.

As for Hydra (Conjuration skill), its first upgrade may not appeal to you very much, but when you look at Invoked Hydra (The last upgrade), you might want to go for it. Some skills also cost Mana, so choose wisely which is best for your build while keeping its price.

Taking too much time or using too much variety will make it harder for you to reap the benefits of either side of the Sorcerer’s skill tree in Diablo 4.

Here are some general tips for the level building of Sorcerer in D4:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If you are to level calmly and in less time, you should go for World Tier 1 (Adventure). You can also play in World Tier 2 (Veteran), but it will be hard and take longer than Tier 1.

Visit Alchemist every 10 to 20 levels to upgrade your healing potions.

every 10 to 20 levels to upgrade your healing potions. Crafting Assault Elixirs helps your Attack speed, Precision Elixirs for increasing your chance to perform a critical attack, and Iron Barb strengthens your Armor. You should also go for Elixirs that resist elemental attacks.

The best gems for Sorcerers are Sapphire Gem (for Weapon), Diamond (for Jewelry), and Ruby Topaz (for Armor).

(for Weapon), (for Jewelry), and (for Armor). You should first complete the main story even if you have reached level 50. Completing the main story will allow playing Nightmare Dungeons, Tree of Whispers, and Capstone Dungeons (to unlock World Tier 3).

Sorcerer leveling strengths

Sorcerer is the same class that continues from the previous Diablo series. You might be familiar with this class. If you are starting the Diablo series with Diablo 4 and looking for a Sorcerer build, get ready to be surprised.

Sorcerer has powerful offensive and defensive abilities. It will help you greatly throughout the game. Sorcerer skills are AoE attacks, damage over time, and crowd control attacks, but it mostly depends upon how you proceed with your build.

Since Sorcerer has both AOE and single target abilities, you can switch it to either if you have a problem with one. It shows how versatile the Sorcerer class is in D4. You should use this Versality nature of the Sorcerer class and get an edge over your enemies.

Unlike the Rogue class, the Sorcerer class does not depend much upon the gears and items associated with the build. It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use them; if they level up Sorcerer in any way, you should opt for them.

Lastly, the Sorcerer class has high-level mobility, which means with skills like Teleport, Barriers, and some spells, you can quickly get out if you are in danger. All of these will help you level up Sorcerer quickly in Diablo 4.

Sorcerer leveling weaknesses

However, Sorcerer might seem like the best class in Diablo 4, but there are a few drawbacks. A sorcerer is known for casting spells etc. But when it comes to toughness, they are not the ones at the top. If you do not know how to avoid damage, Sorcerer is probably not the best for you because you will die instantly.

As you probably know, spells need time for a cooldown, so Sorcerer does not have enough capability to withstand powerful attacks. All the classes in Diablo 4 can generate resource, but Sorcerer has a low generation when it comes to Mana.

When you have low generation, it means you cannot use the spells frequently, thus compromising your health. As you progress, you might face some problems with the Sorcerer because of the increasing difficulty with each level.

How to pick Sorcerer gear

As mentioned above, Sorcerer doesn’t depend much upon gear and items, but they enhance your abilities. Whichever gear you choose, keep visiting blacksmiths to upgrade them to get their full potential. Lastly, also look for affixes that compliment your gear and your build in Diablo 4.