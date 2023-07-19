Diablo 4 Charged Bolts Sorcerer Build Guide 

The Charged Bolts build is an insane sorcerer build in Diablo 4. You will charge into enemies like a thunder god and blast everyone with those lightning charges.

The general gameplay for the Charged Bolts Sorcerer Build is also quite simple for the most part. This is because you will be spamming Arc Lash continuously along with charged bolts on enemies.

Apart from these, you will be using the Flame Shield for defense. You’ll also use Teleport to enhance the overall mobility.

Furthermore, you will also notice that some of the skills used for this sorcerer build are also quite similar to the Arc Lash Sorcerer Build. So if you have grown wary of that build, then you can definitely try out the Charged Bolts Sorcerer Build.

Skill Tree Distribution

You will need to spend points on skills that can enhance your Charged Bolts Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4. Making the right choice here will allow you to dominate those Nightmare Dungeons that will get you precious loot later on.

That being said, we have listed all the active skills, modifiers, and passives that you will need to create that ultimate build.

Arc Lash (Lvl 5) Enhanced Arc Lash Flickering Arc Lash

Fire Bolt (Lvl 1)

Charged Bolts (Lvl 5) Enhanced Charged Bolts Greater Charged Bolts

Fireball (Lvl1)

Devastation (Lvl 1)

Elemental Dominance (Lvl 3)

Teleport (Lvl 1) Enhanced Teleport Shimmering Teleport

Enhanced Ice Armor

Glass Cannon (Lvl 3)

Flame Shield (Lvl 1) Enhanced Flame Shield Shimmering Flame Shield

Align the Elements (Lvl 1)

Protection (Lvl 3)

Frost Nova (Lvl 1) Enhanced Frost Nova Mystical Frost Nova

Unstable Currents (Lvl 1) Prime Unstable Currents Supreme Unstable Currents

Ball Lightning

Lightning Spear

Charged Bolts

Coursing Currents (Lvl 1)

Electrocution (Lvl 3)

Convulsion (Lvl 3)

Vyr’s Mastery

Unlock Order

You will be focusing on six active skills in order to get the most out of your sorcerer build in the first 20 levels. These will also depend on the playstyle requirements for your Charged Bots Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4.

For your Basic skill, you will start by focusing on the Arc Lash skill. After that, you’ll spend some points on the Enhanced Arc Lash skill. It is a very fast-paced skill and has a decent range. You will also need movement speed, so it is advised that you spend some points on Flickering Arc Lash.

Moving onto your Core Skills, here you can use all five of your points on Charged Bolts in Diablo 4. You can shoot five bolts of lightning which then spread out to target your enemies.

So after that, you can simply choose the Enhanced Charged Bolts skill next. It is also preferable that you pair it with the fireball enchantment skill. This way you will end up raining both lightning and fire damage on your enemies.

Next, in the Defensive tree, you should spend your points on unlocking Teleport, as it will contribute to your movement skill in D4. Furthermore, this skill will make you Unstoppable, which removes all crowd control. You can move to spots that are sometimes not reachable.

Following this, you need to also spend your points on Enhanced Teleport. This way, your cooldown for your Teleport will go down once you teleport into enemies. It will become especially handy when you want to take on an aggressive approach.

Invest some points in Ice Armor to increase your odds of survivability along with providing yourself a barrier. A small percentage of damage dealt to that barrier is added to it, which allows you to charge it up. You can then invest in Glass Cannon further increasing your damage output.

After reaching Level 15, it is advised that you use your points in skills such as Flame Shield. This skill’s output increases when paired with the Aspect of Protector and Fireball skill in Diablo 4. So every time you kill an enemy, they explode for a fireball and do a whole bunch of damage. Then you can go for the Enhanced Flame shield skill next to gain that movement speed

Lastly, In the Ultimate section, you can unlock the Unstable Currents along with Prime Unstable Current. The first skill makes it so that lightning surges around for 10 sec. So during this, when you cast a shock skill, a mastery skill (Shock skill) will also be cast along with it. As such, you should unlock Ball Lightening, Lightening Spear, and Charged Bolts in Diablo 4.

Mechanics and Playstyle

So during your battles with the Charged Bolts Sorcerer Build, your primary damage skill will be the Charged Bolts and Arc Lash in Diablo 4.

Charged Bolts, when used against single enemies, can prove devastating. So it is to use this active skill for taking out bigger targets.

Whereas in the case of Arc Lash, it can be used continuously to Stun enemies and then inflict greater damage on them.

Unstable Currents deliver serious damage and also utilize your shock skills. So combine this with Arc Lash to deal even more damage.

Lastly, for your mobility, Teleport will work great. This will enable swift movement for your respective sorcerer build. It will also allow you to evade in difficult situations. For your defense, Flame Shield and Frost Nova will have you covered. These will come in the form of Barrier and Crowd Control as well in Diablo 4.

Gameplay and Skill Rotations

So to start off your gameplay, use Teleport to move around and position yourself on top of elite enemies. You will become Unstoppable and deal a significant amount of damage to the enemies you teleport to.

Then you need to activate Ice Armor to create a barrier to tank damage. Next, you need to start blasting Charged Bolts at your enemies. Hitting enemies three times in a row using this skill will result in you releasing a Nova at them.

After that, you can simply switch to Arc Lash to utilize that movement speed boost for your Charged Bolts Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4. With every ten Arc Lash swipes, your enemies will be stunned for a short duration. So you will definitely want to be spamming this skill at every available opportunity.

Furthermore, if you are facing tough situations while dealing with elite enemies and bosses alike, then you can always activate Flame Shield. It will engulf you in flames and also grant you temporary immunity to all damage in.

Lastly, you need to utilize your ultimate Unstable Current for those situations where you might feel the need to exert more damage. This is because you will need this particular skill to amplify your damage output, but it will come at a lengthy cooldown.

So, whilst using this ultimate, you will also trigger additional shock skills such as Charged Bolts, which will further increase your damage output in Diablo 4 for your Charged Bolts Sorcerer Build.

Gems, Stats, and Modifiers

An efficient way of boosting the effects on your Charged Bolts Sorcerer Build is by selecting the right gems to socket. You’ll get all sorts of gems as loot in Diablo 4. You can even upgrade them by visiting the Jeweler in various town hubs.

For your Armor, you’d want to select Rubies. They will increase your maximum life ensuring greater survivability in those tough fights.

However, if you are going to spend your time at World Tier 4 difficulty settings, then you can switch this gem option with Topaz to benefit from that damage reduction.

Similarly, for your weapons, you can go with the option of socketing Topaz. These will decrease the amount of damage you sustain. Lastly, for your Jewelry, you should go with the option to socket Skulls. This way you will increase the defenses for your Charged Bolts Sorcerer build in Diablo 4.

Gear Gem Effects Armor Ruby Adds to your Maximum life Jewelry Skull Elevates your defense capabilities by adding Armor. Weapon Topaz Reduces the amount of damage you take while control-impaired.

Stat Increase Choices

So moving on to your core stats, there are certain choices that will work better for your Charged Bolt Sorcerer Build. Start by focusing on Dexterity first. You will not only increase that critical strike chance but your evasion chances will be improved as well.

Then you can go for Willpower to increase that resource generation and healing for your Charged Bolts Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4.

The third core stat on your Charged Bolt Build will be Intelligence. It will increase the skill damage along with providing resistance to all elements.

Henceforth, the core stat requirement for your Charged Bolt Sorcerer Build will be as follows:

Dexterity > Willpower > Intelligence

Once you have applied the core stats above you can then spend your time choosing the right modifiers that will go well with your build.

During your battle, you will be constantly using active skills such as Arc Lash and Charged Bolts to take out hordes of enemies. You will find the modifiers suited for your Charged Bolt Build below. These include:

Increase Ranks to Charged Bolts Increase critical strike chance Increase critical strike damage Increase in Attack damage Crowd Control duration Increase damage reduction Increase movement speed Cooldown Reduction

Legendary Aspect

If you want to make that end-game Charged Bolts Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4, then you need to choose the best Sorcerer Aspects for your respective build.

The first legendary aspect that you can equip with your build will be the Aspect of Static Cling. The effects of this Sspect include that your casts of Charged Bolts will target enemies and last longer.

Next, you can use the Aspect of Control, which will allow you to exert more damage on Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen Enemies.

The Accelerating Aspect can be equipped onto either your Gloves or Rings in your build. It will make your Critical Strikes paired with the Core Skills increase your Attack Speed.

Similarly, the Rapid Aspect is also a good choice for your Gloves or Rings in D4, as it allows your Basic Skills to gain significant Attack Speed.

Moving onto the next aspect, the Aspect of Retribution is an excellent choice as it stuns distant enemies for 2 sec when they hit you.

As for your Armor, the legendary Aspect of Might can definitely fit that role. Your Basic Skills will grant you increased Damage Reduction, which lasts for 4 seconds.

The Aspect of Disobedience also goes well with your Helm, Chest, or Boots in D4, as it allows you to gain increased Armor when you deal any form of damage.

So if you want increased Crowd Control duration, then the Exploiter’s Aspect is the go-to legendary aspect. While you are Unstoppable, you will end up dealing significant damage to them in Diablo 4.

Lastly, equipping the Aspect of Fortune will increase your Lucky Hit Chance by 20 percent while your Barrier is active in Diablo 4.

Unique Items

There are a number of Diablo 4 Unique items that can go well with this build. We have sifted through the best Sorcerer Unique items to give you options to give you a massive power spike.

Raiment of the Infinite (armor)

This unique Armor is a fine addition to your Charged Bolts Build. This Armor changes the way you use Teleport in Diablo 4. It makes it so that nearby enemies are Stunned and pulled toward you. However, the effects kick in after you use Teleport, at the cost of a huge cooldown time.

Staff of Lam Esen (staff)

This should be your go-to choice when choosing from the best unique weapons in Diablo 4. This weapon will direct your Charged Bolts are your enemies and pierce them through. You will lose overall damage but you gain the ability to engage multiple enemies at the same time. So it is a good addition to your end-game Charged Bolts Sorcerer Build.

Paragon Boards and Glyphs

After reaching level 50 in Diablo 4, you stop receiving skill points and start getting Paragon Points. You can then use these paragon points to complete the Paragon Boards for your Charged Bolt Build.

Always remember to set your focus on selecting the shortest routes to Rare and Magic Nodes and to Glyph Sockets. These will add to the core foundations of your Build. Lastly, by investing in armor nodes, you will increase the defensive capabilities of your respective build as well.

Here we have devised the Glyphs along with the Boards Attachments, that you can use to create that Ultimate Charged Bolt Build.

Starting Board

Glyph: Elementalist

Elementalist Board Attachment Gate: Starting Board

Board #2

Glyph: Control

Control Board Attachment Gate: Static Surge

Board #3

Glyph: Imbiber

Imbiber Board Attachment Gate: Enchantment Master

Board #4

Glyph: Unleash

Board Attachment Gate: Frigid Fate

Board #5

Board Attachment Gate: Ceaseless Conduit

Here, you will be focusing on certain glyphs which will be the Control, Unleash, and Elementalist glyphs. These will serve your build well in the earlier stages of the game.

Elixirs and Incense

For your Charged Bolts Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4, you can go with options like the Elixir of Cruelty. The effects of this particular elixir are that it grants you an additional Critical Strike Chance of (15 percent), along with some experience in Diablo 4.

Similarly, the Elixir of Savagery is also a good choice in D4. After using this elixir, your Critical Strike damage with increase massively and you will also gain some experience.

Lastly, the Elixir of Combatant Fortune is an excellent option in terms of elixirs for this sorcerer build. The effects of this particular elixir include that your chances of getting that Lucky Hit Chance increase.

Moving onto the Incenses, you can go with options such as Song of the Mountain. This magic Incense increases some of the max life by (200) for every nearby player.

The other Incense that you should use is the Reddamine Buzz. The effects of this incense will affect your defensive capabilities as the max life increases massively for each nearby player in Diablo 4.