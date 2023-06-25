Diablo 4 Arc Lash Sorcerer Build Guide

You cannot be playing the Sorcerer class without trying out a lightning build in Diablo 4. The Arc Lash Sorcerer build is currently one of the most prominent ways to wreak havoc, giving you the ranged dominance of an excellent endgame build.

The Arc Lash Sorcerer heavily relies on his lightning skills while focusing on ways to reduce cooldowns. That way, you will be spamming lightning all over the map without any breaks.

Arc Lash Sorcerer skills and unlock order

Since skills are one of the most important aspects of any build in Diablo 4, below we have listed the best and the most suitable skills to start your Arc Lash Sorcerer build in Diablo 4:

Arc Lash (basic skill)

Charged Bolts (core skill)

Enhanced Charged Bolts (core skill)

Flame Shield (defensive skill)

Align the Elements (conjuring)

Ball Lightning (mastery skill)

Unstable Currents (ultimate skill)

You can start off with these skills for the Arc Lash Sorcerer Build in D4. Below we have given a table that contains a skill list for the Arc Lash build. You are required to unlock these skills in the order given below based upon each skills cluster:

Unlock Order Skill 1 Arc Lash 2 Enhanced Arc Lash 3 Glinting Arc Lash 4 Fire Bolt 5 Charged Bolts 6 Enhanced Charged Bolts 7 Destructive Charged Bolts 8 Teleport 9 Enhanced Teleport 10 Shimmering Teleport 11 Frost Nova 12 Enhanced Frost Nova 13 Mystical Frost Nova 14 Ice Armor 15 Enhanced Ice Armor 16 Mystical Ice Armor 17 Flame Shield 18 Enhanced Flame Shield 19 Shimmering Flame Shield 20 Elemental Attunement 21 Glass Cannon 22 Align the Elements 23 Protection 24 Ball Lightning 25 Enhanced Ball Lightning 26 Wizard’s Ball Lightning 27 Inner Flames 28 Devouring Blaze 29 Mastery Skill 30 Unstable Currents, 31 Prime Unstable Currents 32 Supreme Unstable Currents, 33 Coursing Currents 34 Electrocution Ultimate Skill 35 Overflowing Energy

Sorcerer Enchantment Slots

Specialization is a unique mechanism in Diablo 4. It allows you to select any one of the three passive bonuses to boost your character’s performance.

The best part is that these bonuses can be changed mid-combat. To unlock class specializations, you must reach level 15 and take part in a class-exclusive questline.

The enhancement slot is the class-exclusive specialization for the Sorcerer class in D4. It provides Sorceres with the ability to gain additional passive perks and bonuses by placing any skill (excluding Ultimate Skills) into the Enhancement slot.

There are only two Enchantment slots therefore you must choose your skills wisely. In order to unlock this class-exclusive mechanic, you must complete the Legacy of the Magy quest in Diablo 4.

After unlocking the Enchantment slots, you can simply add a skill into them and gain passive effects of any active skill.

Arc Lash Sorcerer playstyle and skill rotation

The first thing to be aware of is your cooldowns. The Arc Lash Sorcerer build is all about spamming lightning attacks, but they obviously come with their cooldowns.

You don’t want to be caught in a situation where you’re surrounded by enemies and all of your main attacks are on cooldown.

You will have the Unstable Current for the activation of Lighting spells. However, due to its heavy cooldowns, you can use Overflowing Energy and Glinting Arc Lash to reduce the cooldown.

Therefore, you will have enough reduced cooldowns to perform as many ultimates as you can during fights.

Damage Rotation

Damage rotations are mainly used to maximize the damage for your build and there is no exception for the Arc Lash Build in Diablo 4. To make the most of this build, you can use Unstable Current.

Since this ultimate skill will have its cooldown reduced constantly, you can use it often to deal damage to the elite enemies you face in Diablo 4.

Additionally, with the use of Frost Nova, you can freeze any enemy in range for the next three seconds. This will give you enough time to flee the scene when up against deadly enemies.

Spamming Arc Lash will be your go-to move as it helps you inflict additional Lighting damage on the enemies. Lastly, with the use of the likes of Flame Shield, Teleport, and Ice Armor, you can easily keep your health above the reduction levels and survive longer in difficult fights.

Gear, Gems, and Stats

There are four stats associated with each class in Diablo 4. You will be gradually investing points into each stat to help make your build even stronger. Below are the four stats used by the Sorcerer class:

Willpower Dexterity Intelligence Strength

Since the Arc Lash Sorcerer is a melee build, you must primarily invest in Dexterity to further make this build superior. Furthermore, you can add points into Strength to keep the build active during lethal moments in the battle by providing you additional armor and a defensive play against the enemies.

The remaining points should be invested in Intelligence as it will restore most of your resources and will provide you with an increased generation rate in Diablo 4.

If you are looking for the best gems to use for the Arc Lash Sorcerer Build, then we have that covered as well below:

Weapon: Emerald will provide you with a Critical Strike Damage on weaker enemies.

Armor: Ruby will provide Maximum Life.

Jewelry: Skull will be used for Armor.

Here, are some of the most recommended gear affixes for the Arc Lash Sorcerer build in D4:

Increased Attack Speed

Increased Ranks of Charged Bolts

Increased Critical Strike Chance

Increased CSC to Injured Enemies

Increased Critical Strike Damage

Increased Lucky Hit Chance

Increased Damage to Injured Enemies

Increased Intelligence

Paragon Boards

Paragon boards are an endgame feature in Diablo 4. You can unlock this feature after reaching level 50. Using these boards, you can invest your Paragon points into making your class even stronger.

Additionally, these possess Glyph slots where you can place your desired glyphs. There are eight slots of the Sorcerer Boards in Diablo 4.

Below are the best Paragons to use for the Arc Lash Sorcerer build in D4.

Enchantment Master

Burning Instinct

Frigid Fate

Enchantment Master improves your Enchantments while Frigit Fate gives you a powerful lucky hit chance while dealing cold damage. Lastly, Burning Instinct increases your burning damage.

Unique Items

For the best Sorcerer unique items, you must look for the ones that provide additional buffs to your build such as speed and an increase in damage output.

Therefore, the best unique items for the Arc Lash Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 are Esu’s Heirlooms and Raiment of the Infinite.

The Esu’s Heirlooms are the best source of Critical Hit chance while providing you with an increased movement speed.

On the other hand, you have the Raiment of the Infinite. This unique chest armor pulls the enemies forward using Teleport who get stunned in the process, dealing tremendous amounts of damage.

Legendary Aspects

Legendary Aspects are one of the most integral parts of the Arc Lash Sorcerer build in Diablo 4. They are a type of power that can be moved to legendary and rare items.

To acquire Aspects in Diablo 4, you must either find Legendary items or venture your way through the Codex of Power dungeons.

Strom Swell Aspect: While having a Barrier, you deal additional damage to the weak enemies.

While having a Barrier, you deal additional damage to the weak enemies. Aspect of Might: Basic Skills provide an additional %20 damage for the next 6 seconds.

Basic Skills provide an additional %20 damage for the next 6 seconds. Accelerating Aspect: Provides an increase in Attack Speed when you use Critical Strike with Core Skills.

Provides an increase in Attack Speed when you use Critical Strike with Core Skills. Everliving Aspect: You receive 20% less damage from weak enemies and crowd control.

Elixirs and Potions

To help last longer in battles, you must enhance your position capacity and equip some Elixirs and healing potions. The more potions you have, the better your chances are to survive against a tough opponent.

The best part about these potions is that you can leave them at level 45 and shift your focus on upgrading other items. To acquire Elixirs, you can head over to the main town and find the alchemists.

A few of the best options for the Arc Lash Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4 are Elixir of Savegry, Elixir of Fortitude, and Elixir of Magical Resist.