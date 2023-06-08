How To Evade In Diablo 4

Evading is the essential aspect of gameplay in Diablo 4. While players coming from Diablo 3 are used to a more proactive playstyle, Diablo 4 forces players to be reactive and evade incoming attacks. Evade in Diablo 4 is very similar to the rolling dodge from the souls-borne genre.

Most class setups in Diablo 4, do not have many health points. Only a few blows from a high-level enemy or boss can bring you down. Therefore, learning how to Evade attacks properly is key to smooth progression.

How to use Evade in Diablo 4

In previous versions of Diablo, Evade was available to only a select few classes but now in Diablo 4, all classes can use Evade as a base skill. It is a skill that is available to all classes from the very start of the game.

Depending on your platform of choice, Evade has been assigned a default keybind by the developers. For PC it is Spacebar, while for Xbox and PlayStation, it is the B button and Circle button respectively. These keybinds can be changed from the settings if you don’t find them comfortable.

Evade is available in the form of charges to the player. Each charge has a 5-second cooldown. Once the evade button is pressed, your character will leap toward the direction of motion.

Your character becomes invulnerable for a fraction of a second while performing the Evade skill. This allows you to dodge AOE attacks.

Mastering the use of Evade is essential, especially at the higher levels where you cannot afford to take any unnecessary damage. Only practice will make your timing better.

How to increase Evade Charges in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, boots are the only piece of equipment that can increase the Evade affix. Depending on the rarity of the boots, they might add more evade charges.

The Maximum increase in evading charges from a boot is found to be +2. But in the future, we might find boots that can boost this affix even more.

If you are having trouble finding the right boots, you can visit an occultist and replace the unwanted affix with the extra evade charges. However, this process can prove rather expensive.

Other skills that let you Evade in Diablo 4

Evade itself might be a base skill in Diablo 4 but you can find several repositioning (mobility) skills for other classes that can perform an “evade” as well.

It is highly recommended that every build has at least one of these evade skills to escape difficult situations such as when surrounded by enemies. These skills include Shadow Step, Dash, and Caltrops, among others.

It is important to note that class-based evade skills do more than dodge enemy attacks. The Rogue, for example, can increase his critical chance against enemies he has dashed through.