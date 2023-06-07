Diablo 4 Healing Tips: How to Heal and Stay Alive

Undoubtedly, healing in Diablo 4 is the major key to survival; however, healing alone cannot give you success. Some monsters may not give you time to heal and will knock you down; therefore, healing must be accompanied by a couple of other things to get guaranteed success.

This guide includes fantastic tips and tricks to make your Diablo 4 journey more accessible. Let’s quickly jump into the guide.

How to heal and stay alive in Diablo 4

Undoubtedly, the world of Sanctuary is full of haunting evil powers that can take you away in seconds, but planning things properly can help. While healing is the major source that increases your survivability in Diablo 4, many other things, like collecting different gems and finding statues, can help you survive.

Here is complete information regarding things you can do to survive in the World of Sanctuary:

Use Healing potions

As Diablo 4 begins, you will always have four weak Healing potions. These can be used to refill your health bar when enemies are smashed, but these weak potions don’t work well as you progress through the game.

Therefore, one of the most essential things to do is upgrade these healing potions. You can upgrade these by taking the side quest Healing Potion Upgrade in Kyovoshad and going to Alchemist after gathering all the items required.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Other than healing potions, blood orbs also provide you with some healing as you collect them. You should also increase your WillPower stat as that also gives you some extra health in Diablo 4.

Apart from all these, Elixir of Death Evasion is the top-notch item from Alchemist. This provides 30 minutes of gameplay without fear of death, as no enemy can damage you in these 30 minutes. Thus this is a must-have.

You need 1x Angel Breath, 4x Demon’s Heart, 4x Crushed Beast Bones, 4x Palentongue, 4x Grave Dust, and 1000 Gold to craft it.

Slot gear with health gems

Apart from Healing Potions in Diablo 4, there are certain gems too which you can collect as you wander around the map. These gems also provide you with healing and thus are very helpful. However, each of these gems requires some level and provides healing only when you’re at that level.

Here is the list of all the gems:

Crude Skull: This gem requires Level 15 and gives +3% healing.

This gem requires Level 15 and gives +3% healing. Chipped Skull: This gem requires Level 20 and gives +3.5% healing.

This gem requires Level 20 and gives +3.5% healing. Skull: Requires Level 40 and offers +4% healing.

Requires Level 40 and offers +4% healing. Flawless Skull: Requires Level 50 and provides +4.5% healing.

Requires Level 50 and provides +4.5% healing. Royal Skull: Requires Level 60 and gives 5% healing.

Stack Life per Hit/Life per Kill

Life per Hit, in Diablo 4, heals you to a fixed percentage each time you hit an enemy. The only requirement is that you hit an enemy, and it can’t be some minion or anything like a pet moving around in the game.

Other than this, you also get some healing on killing the enemy. Thus every time you kill some enemy, you get a fixed amount of healing. However, just like Overpower Damage, Life per Kill varies with your skill to kill the enemies and keeps varying.

Skills that can increase survival chances

Each class in Diablo 4 has some skills that can help you with your survivability. Here is a list of all such skills.

Class Skills Sorcerer Dreadful Blood Mist (Provides better Immune), Supreme Blood Waves (Knockback), Prime Bone Storm (Gives Damage Reduction), Rathma’s Vigor (Provides you with maximum Life), and Stand Alone (Reduces damage). Barbarian Enhanced Challenging Shout (Gives Maximum Life), Iron Skin (Offers Life Regeneration), Mighty War Cry (Fortify health layer), Mighty Kick (Knockdowns enemy), Fighter’s Rupture (Offers Life Regeneration), Raid Leader (Ally Life Regeneration), and Matrial Vigor (Gives Damage Reduction). Necromancer Dreadful Blood Mist (Provides better Immune), Supreme Blood Waves (Knockback), Prime Bone Storm (Gives Damage Reduction), Rathma’s Vigor (Provide you with maximum Life), and Stand Alone (Reduces damage). Druid Dreadful Blood Mist (Provides better Immune), Supreme Blood Waves (Knockback), Prime Bone Storm (Gives Damage Reduction), Rathma’s Vigor (Provide you with maximum Life), Stand Alone (Reduces damage). Rogue Methodical Shadow Step (Unstoppable), Concealment (Movement Speed), Subverting Dark Shroud (Reduce Damage), Disciplined Dash (Mobility), Mending Obscurity (Life Regeneration), and Rugged (Reduce Damage).

Touching the Healing Wells

Another thing that can help you with your survivability is going to healing wells in Diablo 4 and touching them once. As you touch them, your health will again go to maximum. However, it will take 60 seconds.

Altars Of Lilith

These are statues scattered all around five Diablo 4 regions. These Statues increase various stats, and while they do that, they also provide you with Renown, which you can use to carry more healing potions. Thus they are very beneficial as far as survivability is concerned.

You can do these things to have better survivability as your fight against evil in Diablo 4. Also, don’t be a solo fighter as you go for the boss fights. Keep your friends with you and go in a group as it will make the boss fights less tedious.