Borderlands 3 Ambermire Challenges Guide – Collectible Locations, Where to Find

Once you’re done with the Voracious Canopy crew challenges, you head to the Ambermire. There are seven different crew challenges to complete within this area such as Typhon Logs, Dead Claptraps, Crimson Radios, and Targets of Opportunity. This area is big so to make it easier on you, we’ve marked the locations of all the Borderlands 3 Ambermire Challenges.

Typhon Log #1: Moist Hoist

You’ll find this Log in the Moist Hoist which is to the northeast of the entrance.

Dead Claptrap #1

Go to the area on the map and you’ll find some monster pods. The dead claptrap is in a shack.

Typhon Log #2: Tig’s Big Rig

The area on the map is known as Tig’s Big Rig. There is a Head there and enter the small shack to get the log.

Crimson Radio #1: Tig’s Big Rig

Head to the Radio tower on the east side of Tig’s Big Rig. You can access it by going up a ladder on the North side and then switching to the next ladder.

Dead Claptrap #2: Near Tig’s Big Rig

Head to the northeast of Tig’s Big Rig to the area with the broken space ship as marked on the map above. The Dead Claptrap is inside.

Target of Opportunity: East of Soggybog Rigs

The Target of Opportunity is actually a collection of Billies. Their location is east of the Soggybog Rigs. Go to the waterfall marked on the map above to find the location.

Typhon Log #3: East of Soggybog Rigs

Just east of the Soggybog Rigs you will find this Typhon Log on a raised platform. Use the ladder to reach it.

Crimson Radio #2: Soggybog Rigs

There is a giant building in the west side of the Soggybog Rigs. Head to the location on the map to find it and you’ll spot a platform with the radio tower on top. To get to it, you need to follow the pipe until you find a post you can jump from. Climb up and make your way to the platform.

Typhon Dead Drop: Delvin’s Dock

Head to the south edge of the Dock area as seen above. You’ll find the red chest here to unlock once you’ve found all 3 Typhon Logs.

These are all the Ambermire Challenges that you can complete in Borderlands 3.