NBA 2K22 Defense Controls Guide

Learning the ins and outs of Defense Controls in NBA 2k22 are important to strengthen your position on the court. In this guide, we will be focusing on the NBA 2K22’s Defense Controls; both on ball and off ball defense.

NBA 2K22 Defense Controls

When you get a great offensive going and gain a significant point lead, its important not to lose sight of your defensive game. You have the point lead, it’s time to keep it that way.

Mastering NBA 2k22’s Defense controls will let you make sure that you will always maintain a high intensity contestation of your opponent’s shots when they have the ball and steal back possession!

Defensive Controls

Defense Controls are divided into two, On Ball Defense Controls and Off Ball Defense Controls. They both allow several moves to be performed for different circumstances.

On Ball Defense Controls are useful when you are using them for the player who defends the one with the ball.

Off Ball Controls are important when you need to use them for the player who is not defending the one with the ball.

Note that the controls are the same for XBOX and PlayStation, so you just need to press corresponding buttons on XBOX to perform the function.

For example, RT for R2, RB for R1, LT for L1, LB for L2, B for Circle, A for Cross, Y for Triangle, X for Square, and back button for Touch Pad.

So, just press the mentioned corresponding buttons according to the Play Station buttons below to perform the same function on XBOX.

Both On Ball and Off Ball Defense Controls are listed below.

On Ball Defense Controls

Move Player Move LS Player Swap Press and hold Cross Hands Up Move and hold RS up Sprint Press R2 Short Contest Move RS up then quickly release Steal Press and hold Square Double Team Press L1 Block/Rebound Press Triangle Take Charge Press and hold Circle Icon Swap Press R1 Pull Chair in Post Move and then release the LS quickly if you are tackled by an aggressive player Intense Defense Press L2 Intentional Foul Touch Pad On Fly Coaching Arrow Pad

Off Ball Defense Controls