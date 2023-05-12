Borderlands 3 Floodmoor Basin Challenges Guide – Collectible Locations, Where to Find

Once you arrive at Eden-6 planet, you are going to enter Floodmoor Basin in Borderlands 3 and have to complete nine Crew Challenges. To make it easy for you, we have summoned a guide for you down below including all the location and direction to complete it.

Borderlands 3 Floodmoor Basin Challenges

Make sure to complete these challenges for some good loot and XP in your battle against the Calypso Twins.

Typhon Log #1



You have to enter Mudhaven where you are going to see a big hut. Cross it and you will see a pile of three tires.

To the north of it, you are going to see a container which you have to climb and then again climb a platform where you are going to find the Typhon Log.

Typhon Log #2



Go south of the bridge leading to The Anvil and Reliance and over the platform you are going to find the Typhon Log.

Typhon Log #3



After the Legendary Hunt, go to the north side over the cliff. Here you are going to find the Typhon Log.

Typhon Dead Drop



After you have gathered all the logs, you have unlocked the Dead Drop. Go east of the Lumberton Junction and you will find the Dead Drop.

Hijack Target #1



In the same area as Typhon Log #1, on the platform on the cliff edge, near the hut, you have to jump over the platform. Here you have to bring your vehicle near the Catch-A-Ride platform to complete the target.

Hijack Target #2



You have to hijack a vehicle here which is parked over a platform. To reach that platform, you have to jump over it, you can use another vehicle for that. Take that hijacked vehicle to the platform with that tire picture over it and park it there.

Crimson Radio #1



You have to climb over the radio tower shown on the map. Jump on the first platform with the help of the crate and then keep jumping from bar to bar. You are going to reach a platform with the computer and you have to turn it on.

Crimson Radio #2



In Lumberton, you are going to find a water tower over which you will see a radio tower with the computer. Reach there and turn it on.

Dead Claptrap #1



In Lumberton Junction, you have to find an area with all the tree branches and the Dead Claptrap is stuck between the braches.

Dead Claptrap #2



To the east side of the location where you found Dead Claptrap #1, you will find this underneath a deck in front of the building.

Legendary Hunt



Inside the Primeval Preserve area, you are going to find the Chonk Stomp. Keep shooting it and you are going to complete the challenge.