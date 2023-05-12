Borderlands 3 the Anvil Challenges Guide – Collectible Locations, Where to Find

You enter a new zone, The Anvil, to set Sir Hammerlock free from prison. Once you enter the Anvil, you are given a new set of Borderlands 3 Crew Challenges. The Anvil zone is quite expanded so at all times you need to keep an eye out for the Crew Challenges. We have summoned a guide for you down below to help you complete these challenges easily.

Borderlands 3 The Anvil Challenges

Completing these challenges rewards you with a decent amount of XP and some pretty good loot so it is always worth it to take the time out for them.

Typhon Log #1



Right at the entrance of The Anvil, you are going to find a guard tower in front of you. You have to climb on top of the guard tower, from platform to platform, for the Typhon Log #1.

Typhon Log #2



From Hector’s Lament, you have to enter the West of Gross where you are going to find the Typhon Log #2 after the entrance, on the upper east-side.

Typhon Log #3



Before you enter the Ultramax Spire, you are going to discover a pathway in between to buildings. If you jump from the containers and reach the top of the pathway, you are going to find the Typhon Log #3 there.

Dead Claptrap #1



Once you are inside Hector’s Lament building, you have to keep going left and enter the room on your left. Once inside the room, enter the room on your right where you are going to find the Dead Claptrap #1.

Dead Claptrap #2



After the Yard is covered, you have to go to the area that is left to it and enter the rooms. Once you have reached the Testing Room you are going to find the Dead Claptrap on the table.

Crimson Radio #1



When you are in The Yard, you have to look to your left where you are going to see a pile of containers. On the very top of these containers is the radio tower that you have to reach.

Climb to the radio tower from container to container until you reach the computer.

Crimson Radio #2



To the south of the Ultramax Spire, you are going to see a prison tower. On top of this tower is the radio tower. You have to climb over the tower to reach the radio tower.

Target of Opportunity



This is very simple, all you have to do is enter the Devil’s Saucepan area where you are going to find the Sky Bullies. Kill all the Sky Bullies and finish the Target of Opportunity with that

Typhon Dead Drop



Once you have grabbed all the Typhon Logs, you need to reach the Dead Drop as you have successfully unlocked it. You are going to find the Dead Drop at the entrance of The Yard. Inside the chest you are going to be rewarded with a weapon.