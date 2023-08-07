Should You Allow Volo To Perform Eye Surgery In Baldur’s Gate 3

Volo is an important NPC in Baldur’s Gate 3 that performs eye surgery on players’ and leave them with a unique gift. Volo is available near druid grove in the first act of the game. Talking to him and letting him know about the goblin’s camp will make him go there to investigate.

Finding Volo and freeing him from his captivity is of utmost importance if you want to continue with his quest. Find him in the goblin’s camp and then he will move to Shattered Sanctum. Here you need to bribe the guard to let him go. Talk to Volo and convince him to join your camp.

What happens if you let Volo remove the parasite in BG3

Things take a strange turn with Volo if you talk to him multiple times. A writer by trade and a liar by nature, Volo offers his surgical skills to players in Bg3 to remove the parasite inside their skull by surgery.

During this conversation, you get two options. Either to back out because of the fear or let him proceed with the operation. The first option doesn’t result in any penalty and the game continues normally with Volo still present in your camp. You will get multiple chances to back out of the operation, even during the procedure.

However, if you allow Volo to proceed with the eye surgery in Bg3, he ends up failing miserably. This results in players losing one of their eyes permanently and Volo running away from the camp.

Surprisingly, there is actually a great upside to losing one of your eyes at the hands of Volo in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Should you let Volo perform eye surgery in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now here is the big twist. Before escaping the camp, Volo feels extreme guilt for destroying your eyeball. He ends up replacing it with a fake eyeball known as Volo’s Ersatz Eye in Bg3. This unique item allows you to see invisible enemies and other creatures present inside a specific range.

Losing an eye for such an amazing ability is worth it in our opinion. We strongly recommend that you allow Volo to perform eye surgery on your character in Bg3. Nothing beats beating the hell out of enemies who think they are safe from you by using invisibility. Right?