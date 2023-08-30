Baldur’s Gate 3 Ask The Goblin Priestess For Help Walkthrough

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Ask the Goblin Priestess for help is a side quest. This side quest will have the Priestess, who will offer to help you take care of the Mind Flayer parasite in your head. This side quest is also linked to the Find a Cure main quest.

She is a helper, but being a goblin, it is better to remain vigilant because you can be thrown into a bigger problem than you are in currently. Read below to find out how to solve this side quest and care for Priestess Gut in BG3.

Find the Goblin Priestess in BG3

The Priestess Goblin is in the Goblin camp and inside the Shattered Sanctum. The Goblin camp is, however, restricted to the public, so you will either need an escort, take on the goblin guards, or sneak past them.

Fighting the goblin guards or sneaking past them is dangerous, so it is better to avoid them. The best course of action is to find an escort. Luckily, you can complete the quest Save the Goblin Sazza. After you have saved Sazza, you will be taken to the Goblin camp and into the Shattered Sanctum.

Here, you must complete the remainder of the Ask the Goblin Priestess for help quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 and then go back to talk to the True Soul Priestess Gut in the large main hall, as indicated by the circle below. Before you go and talk to her, make sure you have the character with the Half-elf or human race, which can drink the potion later in the quest.

When you start the conversation with the True Soul Priestess Gut, she will ask to mark you in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can choose option one and get the mark by holding your hand. This will trigger a cutscene; you can sever the connection or push further. Push further; after the cutscene, she will offer to help you after what she saw.

Follow Priestess Gut

You can accept the offer; she will then ask you to accompany her to her private chamber. Follow her up the left stairs and into the westernmost room of the sanctum. You will need to go into the room alone. The Goblin Priestess in BG3 will then ask you to open your mind to her. She will also lock the door.

Now, she will start to go into your head, and after that, she will begin by saying that you need to get the parasite out of your head before it eats something important. When you tell her you are ready for everything next, she will hand you a potion, claiming that this will purify you, and then she will proceed.

If you had any other race, the potion would not affect you. This will then trigger an attack sequence against her, which, when completed, will give you that key and a few items. After that, you can go and regroup with your teammates.

Drink Priestess Gut’s Potion in Baldur’s Gate 3

When she is about to give you the potion, your Arcane will trigger and tell you that this is a potion of sleep. You will fall asleep if you don’t mind this and drink the potion anyway.

When you wake up, you will find yourself handcuffed and Priestess standing before you. She will ask about your parasite, to which you choose the first option. She will then tell you that you will transform into one of them.

Choosing option one will do nothing because she wants you to turn. In the following dialogue, keep quiet; she will tell you she plans to have you as a pet in Baldur’s Gate 3.

You will then have a dialogue to use Acrobatics or Strength to break free of the restraints, but you can leave because you will need to fight against Gut and another goblin in the back, and this will not be an easy fight. When you choose the preserve strength option, Gut will put you to sleep.

When you next wake up, you will find Gut standing before you, but later, behind Gut, Korrilla will come out of a portal and kill the True Soul Priestess. She will also free you of your constraints, which will be the end of the Ask the Goblin Priestess for Help quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.