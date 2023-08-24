Baldur’s Gate 3 Ranger Gloom Stalker Build And Subclass Guide

The Ranger class’ Gloom Stalker sub-class combines the best of what this class offers with a bit of flavor from the Rogue class in BG3. This sub-class specializes in ranged attacks and stealth mechanics. They also have abilities to change their appearance or turn invisible so that enemies will not notice them. To take full advantage of the Gloom Stalker, you must build it properly in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The process begins at level one and goes to level twelve when you hit the level cap. So, several choices will be made along the way during this build.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Ranger Gloom Stalker

The Gloom Stalker build is all about taking down enemies in stealth. This means you must select the right race, ability points, and skills in character creation. This will give you a head start for your build by providing various bonuses. Below are some of my recommendations for the best gloom stalker build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Race: The two best race choices for a Ranger Gloom Stalker build are Wood Elf and Drow. Choosing Wood Elf, you will get stealth proficiency, which increases your stealth ability; your movement increases, and Darkvision, which increases the visibility in the dark up to 12m. Drow is the second best choice because you will get Super Darkvision with an increased range to 24m. You also get the Dancing Light spell that lights up a dark area.

Ability Point distribution: 10 STR, 17 DEX, 13 CON, 16 WIS, 10 Int, and 10 Charisma. These will give you a balanced character that does not suffer from any penalties to their dice rolls. You can adjust these, but you need your Dexterity and Wisdom at their maximum.

Skills: Survival, Insight, and Stealth.

Best Background

Choosing a perfect background for your character is crucial for your desired build. This will grant you various proficiency bonuses that will give you a headstart. The Outlander background is the best for a Gloom Stalker build in Baldur’s Gate 3. This will grant you a bonus to Survival and Athletics, increasing your survivability. Alternatively, you go for the soldier background with bonus Athletics and Intimidation. The Intimidation skill will be best used in dialog scenarios. You can use it to convince people by scaring them.

Outlander: Since the Gloom Stalkers is all about stealth and running in the Wilderness to track and kill off their enemy, Outlander will be best for you. As an Outlander, you will have proficiencies in skills like Survival and Athletics. Moreover, outlanders have experience in the wild and can adapt to harsh environments calmly, which is best for a Gloom Stalker build.

Soldier: Being a Soldier means you have done extreme training to survive in any environment and track down the enemy. If you chose soldier, you would have experience in combat, which helps you kill off your enemy easily. The soldier has Athletics and Intimidation as their skill proficiencies.

Best Feats for Ranger Gloom Stalker Build

Feats are talents that you can gain every four levels in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are many types of feats; some help in and out of the battle, and some give you an additional ability score. So, it is vital to choose your feat wisely so you can make the most out of your Gloom Stalker build. Below are the best feats we recommend you select.

Level 4: Crossbow Expert

This feat allows you not to be disadvantaged if you hit an enemy from melee range with a crossbow. In addition, hitting a piercing shot will inflict a Gasping Wound equal to 2 piercing shots’ damage.

Level 8: Sharpshooter

If you attack an enemy from low ground, you will not get any penalty. It means you can hit an enemy without worrying about getting a penalty or missing your target. You can take a -5 penalty to your attack role, but you will gain a +10 damage bonus.

Level 12: Weapon Master

You can choose any of the four weapons using this feat and add proficiency. Moreover, you will gain +1 in your Strength and Dexterity for a max bonus of 20.

Best Alternatives for Ranger Gloom Stalker Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Since we are going for Ranger Gloom Stalker, a few actions, spells, and class features will unlock as you play. These things allow you to kill your enemy without letting them know about your presence. So, without any delay, let’s get started.

Level 3: After you select Gloom Stalker (Ranger Sub-class) in level 3, you will also get access to Dread Ambusher (feature), Superior Darkvision (feature), Umbral Shroud (action), and Disguise Yourself (level 1 spell).

Most things change your appearance by turning you invisible; Umbral Shroud will turn you invisible if you hide, and Disguise Yourself will completely change your appearance for your enemies. At the same time, Superior Darkvision allows you to see anything within a range in the dark. Dread Ambushers increases your ability to take down your enemies easily.

Level 5: As you reach level 5, a level 2 spell (Misty Step) also unlocks, which allows you to teleport in a different location within an 18m range. With this, you can hide from your enemies or take down an enemy by getting close to him.

Level 7: A feature Iron Mind unlocks as you reach level 7, where you will resist any mind spells from your foe. Furthermore, you will also get proficiency in your Intelligence and Wisdom saving throws.

Level 9: A level 3 illusion spell (Fear) unlocks at level 9, where you can produce fear in your target’s mind. With this fear in mind, the target will freeze at his position, and you can easily take him down using an arrow.

Level 11: After you reach level 11 of the Gloom Stalker sub-class, a feature (Stalker’s Fury) unlocks. With this feature, you can strike again for no points if you somehow miss your enemy.

Best armor and weapons

Helm: Steelwatcher helmet – Wearing this helmet will increase your visibility even in the dark up to 12m. While wearing this helmet, your opponent cannot blind you.

Back: The Deathstalker Mantle – With this cloak, you turn invisible after you kill an enemy. In addition, you also get an advantage on your stealth checks.

Armor: Penumbral Armor – This is a light armor. You will get a +3 bonus to your Stealth check if you hide while wearing it.

Shield: Gloomstrand Shield – It is an uncommon shield. After equipping it, you will get a +1 stealth bonus.

Hands: Gloves of Dexterity – Allows the user to increase their Dexterity and get a +1 attack bonus.

Ranged weapon: Jolt Shooter – a two-handed bow that deals 1d8 piercing damage to the enemy, and you gain a couple of lighting charges. It has a Hamstring shot as its proficiency, which means if you hit the enemy in the thigh, it will lower its HP and movement speed.

Ranger Gloom Stalker Build Level Progression in BG3

Level 1: Since it is the starting level, there isn’t much to do here. You can creature your character by selecting race, and background, and increase your ability score as mentioned above. Moreover, you have to select a favored enemy and a natural explorer. Select Mage Breaker as your favored enemy, allowing you to get True Strike.

With True Strike, you will gain an advantage on your next attack. Choose Beast Tamer because you can use the Find Familiar spell with it. Find a familiar spell that allows you to summon a creature to assist you in the battle.

Level 2: At level 2, you have to choose a fighting style for your character. Since we are going for the Gloom Stalker build, Archery would be best for it in Baldur’s Gate 3. This way, you can stealthily take down enemies from afar.

Level 3: You will get to choose your sub-class in level 3. Choose Gloom Stalker, and you will also gain access to further things like action, features, and spells that I have mentioned above.

Level 4: Now, you must choose a feat from the list. At this point, Crossbow Expert would be perfect for you.

Level 5: Extra Attack unlocks at level 5. With this feature, you can perform another attack in the same turn. Level 2 spell slots also unlock at this stage; choose Misty Step.

Level 6: At this level, you will be given a chance to pick one more Favored Enemy and Natural Explorer. Choose Ranger Knight to have heavy armor proficiency, which protects you from even powerful attacks. Select Wasteland Wanders: Fire as your second Natural Explorer, so you have the resistance against fire.

Level 7: Iron Mind unlocks, which I have explained above. Add the Longstrider spell to your prepared spell list so your movement speed increases.

Level 8: Land’s Stride: Difficult Terrain unlocks, which allows you to maintain the same speed even in difficult terrain. Choose another feat named Sharpshooter from the list.

Level 9: At level 9, you will gain access to the level 3 spell called Fear to terrify your opponents. Add a Lesser Restoration spell to your list to heal any creature from disease or blindness.

Level 10: A new action, Hide in Plain Sight, unlocks. This allows you to turn invisible in any environment if you do not move. Choose Sanctified Stalker as your third favored enemy, which allows you to cast Sacred Flame. Select Wasteland Wanders: Cold as your third Natural Explore, so you have resistance against cold.

Level 11: In this level, a special feature named Stalker’s Fury unlocks. Add the Silence spell to your list, which silences anyone within this area and leaves them unable to cast spells.

Level 12: At this point, another feat is available for selection. Weapon Master is the best choice. However, you can also add a point to your Dexterity and Constitution to maximize the potential of your build.