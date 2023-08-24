Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter Champion Build Guide

The Fighter is a versatile class in Baldur’s Gate 3. This class is further divided into subclasses, each with unique builds. The Champion subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 can create one of the strongest builds with several feats and abilities to unlock.

However, you can only unlock this Fighter subclass after reaching level 3 in BG3. You must also make certain decisions throughout the game to fully take advantage of what this build has to offer.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Fighter Subclass Champion

The Champion subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 primary will focus on dealing critical hits to get a high damage output. This makes Strength their primary ability. Therefore, I recommend putting most of the points into Strength to help your Champion build strong.

Ability Point Distribution: Strength 16, Dexterity 14, Constitution 16, Intelligence 8, Wisdom 10, and Charisma 10

Additionally, each class grants you proficiencies in certain areas. Choose skill proficiencies in Athletics and Acrobatics. These will be your main skills considering your role in the party.

Best Background

The background is a feature in Baldur’s Gate 3 that allows you to select the best past for each character. This background will help additional bonuses towards your character’s skills and rolls. In the case of the Champion Fighter, the best background selection will be the Soldier.

The reason is that it primarily scales in Strength. You must select a background that corresponds well with the primary ability of your character. Also, having Soldier as the best background will allow a Champion Fighter to make dialogue options in its favor since you get a bonus to Intimidation.

Best Feats for Fighter Champion build

After every fourth level, you are given the option to either select a Feat or use an Ability improvement. While abilities improvements only enhance a small percentage of the ability, Feats, on the other hand, will give access to new abilities, bonuses and even perks.

Feats act as bonus maneuvers in Baldur’s Gate 3. Each class possesses a Feat that helps them minimize their weaknesses and vulnerability, which the enemy can take advantage of. Below are the best feats for the Fighter Champion Buld in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Level Feats 4 Ability Score Improvement 6 Athlete 8 Sentinel 10 Tough 12 Savage Attacker Fighter Champion Build best feats table in Baldur’s Gate 3

Since the Fighter Champion focuses heavily on dealing damage, with Strength being their primary ability, use the Ability Score Improvement and apply it to your Strength for the best results. Also, you will come across certain areas where your speed and jumping will come into play.

Therefore, use Athlete, which gives you additional speed while increasing 50% of your Jump distance. Sentinel provides more Opportunity Attacks when the enemy is performing melee attacks. Lastly, Tough will help you increase your HP. Savage Attacker provides additional damage by giving two damage dice rolls.

Best Spells for Fighter Champion build

There are three types of subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3. The first type is given certain spells to choose from, while the second type has certain special actions to perform. However, on the other hand, we have subclasses like the Champions in Baldur’s Gate 3 that possess nothing in terms of spells or special actions.

Best armor and weapons

Equipping the best weapon and armor that suits your class can become a game-changer when it comes to progressing into the quests. Certain quests require you to face several mobs to complete such as finding Thaniel in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Therefore, choosing the right gear should be your priority when creating the Fighter Champion build in Baldur’s Gate 3. Below is a table dedicated to explaining each gear piece you must use for this build:

Item Type Item name Effect How to Get Boot Boots of Speed Allows you to dash at lightning speed Provide Thulla with the antidote Ring Ring of Psionic Protection Cannot be charmed Purchased from Myconid Colony Chest Adamantine Splint Armour Reduce damage by 2 Craft at Grymforge Necklace Amulet of Restoration Get 2 Healing Spells Purchased from Derryth Bonecloak Gloves Gloves of the Growling Underdog Gain melee attack roll advantage Loot the chest in Razglin’s room Head Grymskull Helm Gain Fire damage resistance Defeat Grym boss Weapon Githyanki Crossbow Deal 1D4 Psychic damage Loot the Githyanki warriors

Fighter Champion Build Level Progression

Each class unlocks a new feature or another mechanic after a level progression in Baldur’s Gate 3. These class progressions help us choose our classes by showing what each class has to offer at a certain level. Below, we have mentioned what the Champion class in Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer on each level:

All Champion levels