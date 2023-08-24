Baldur’s Gate 3 Ranger Hunter Build And Subclass Guide

Rangers are versatile characters because they are good in long-range battles and can prove useful up close. They can take various roles in the party, adapt to any environment, and navigate in the Wilderness. You can take both a support role and that of the aggressive damage dealer. If you are the kind that loves to fight, then you need to build the Hunter subclass of the Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3.

They have good control over bows and arrows and are perfect for killing formidable foes from afar. They have further specializations to help them remove humungous foes and decimate entire hordes from the equation.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Ranger Hunter Build in BG3

The foundations for your Ranger’s Hunter build in Baldur’s Gate 3 are laid down at character creation. Your choices here will influence how your build will look in the end. You can get several bonuses that can make your job easier.

Race: The best race for the Ranger’s Hunter build is Drow and Wood Elf. Wood Elf has good movement speed and dark vision. This allows them to see their target in the dark and get into a position to take enemies down. Drow has Superior Darkvision, which allows them to see further in the dark.

Ability Points Distribution: 8 STR, 17 DEX, 15 CON, 8 INT, 16 WIS, and 8 CHA.

Skills: Animal Handling, Nature, and Insight.

Best Background

Choosing a background for your character is very important because it plays a huge role in your role-playing. You can also gain several proficiencies early on. The best backgrounds for Ranger Hunter build are Soldier and Folk Hero. As a Soldier, you are trained and can easily survive in a harsh environment. In addition, you have combat experience that will suit perfectly with Ranger Hunter build.

Another background that would be suitable for Hunter is Folk Hero. You will have experience fighting monsters and tyrants. As a hero, you are a champion in people’s eyes, so it will be easier to persuade them. You also get Animal Handling and Survival as your bonus proficiencies with Folk Hero.

Best Feats for Ranger Hunter Build in BG3

Feats are special maneuvers and bonuses that unlock every four levels. You will find several feats where each does different things, like increasing your ability score, adding proficiencies, or aiding you in the battle. So, choose wisely to make the most of your Hunter build.

Level 4: Ability Improvement: +1 Dexterity and +1 Constitution.

Level 8: Sharpshooter: Even if you hit an enemy from low ground, you will not get a penalty. The ranged weapons you are proficient in will deal more damage, but you take a penalty to your attack rolls.

Level 12: Ability Improvement: +2 Dexterity.

Best spells for Ranger Hunter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

While spells are not a strong suit for Rangers, these can help greatly in a time of need. Since Rangers are mostly support classes, their spells are mostly to aid their party members. From a long list, it is hard to select spells that will benefit Ranger’s Hunter build in Baldur’s Gate 3. Here are the best spells from each level that will suit the build perfectly.

Best Cantrip – True Strike: With this spell, you will have an advantage on your next attack roll.

Best Level 1 Spell – Ensaring Strike (Ranged): With this spell, you can produce vines to deal a 1d6 piercing damage to the target. It requires the concentration of the caster.

Best Level 2 Spell – Spike Growth: This spell allows you the terrain of a 6m radius to transform into a field of spikes, where anyone will take 2d4 piercing damage, and their movement will be halved. It requires the concentration of the caster.

Best Level 3 Spell – Protection From Energy: With a touch, you can give a creature resistance against cold, fire, thunder, acid, or lightning damage. To cast this spell, you must have concentration.

Best armor and weapons

Helm: Leather helmet – Wearing this helmet will increase your Dexterity saving throw by 1.

Back: Cloak of Protection – You get an increment of +1 in your Armor class and Saving Throw.

Armor: Studded Leather Armor – Bludgeoning damage decreases by 1.

Shield: Glowing Shield – Upon short rest, you will get temporary hit points if your hit points are below 50%.

Hands: Gloves of Dexterity – Takes your current Dexterity and increases to 18.

Ranged weapon: Longbow +1– a two-handed bow with 1d8+1 piercing damage to the enemy. You can use Brace (ranged), which allows you to deal more damage by spending 6m movement speed.

Ranger Hunter Build Level Progression in Baldur’s Gate 3

Level 1: It is the basic level where you have to create your character by selecting class, race, background, skill proficiencies, and ability scores. You will also have to choose a Favoured Enemy and a Natural Explorer. Select Urban Tracker as Natural Explorer and Bounty Hunter and your Favored Enemy.

Level 2: Select Archery as your fighting style, which gives you a +2 bonus on ranged attacks.

Level 3: Select the Hunter subclass, and a new feature, Hunter’s Prey, will unlock. Choose Colossus Slayer, which allows you to deal an extra 1d8 damage to an enemy whose hit points are less than the maximum.

Level 4: At this point, you will get a choice to choose any feat, choose ability improvement, and increase your Dexterity and Constitution.

Level 5: At level 5, select the Pass without a Trace spell and add it to your prepared spells list. A feature (Extra Attacks) also unlocks at this stage, which allows you to make another attack on an enemy per turn.

Level 6: You will choose your second Favored Enemy and Natural Explorer. Choose Ranger Knight as the Favoured Enemy and Wasteland Wanders: Fire to gain resistance against fire damage.

Level 7: A new subclass feature (Defensive Tactics) unlocks. Choose Mutilattack Defence from the list. Mutiattack Defence will give the enemies a -4 penalty on their attack roll until their next turn starts.

Level 8: Select Sharpshooter feat in this level. A new class feature (Land’s Stride: Difficult Terrain) also unlocks, allowing you to move calmly in any terrain.

Level 9: In this level, you chose level 3 spells. Choose the lighting arrow in this slot that will deal lighting damage to the enemies.

Level 10: A new action (Hide in Plain Sight) unlocks, allowing you to get a +10 stealth check in this action for not moving from the place. You will choose your third Favoured Enemy and Natural Explorer. Select Keeper of the Veil and Wasteland Wanders: Cold.

Level 11: You unlock two new actions (Volley and Whirlwind attack) at this level.

Level 12: Select the Ability Improvement feat to increase your Dexterity to 20.