Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric Trickery Domain Build And Subclass Guide

Are you a fan of Shadowheart or emo goth people in general? Well, then the Trickery Domain subclass of Clerics in Baldur’s Gate 3 is perfect for you. Trickery Domain is the default starting subclass for Shadowheart so if you wish to make a similar character, then we have created this perfect Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric Trickery Domain build for you.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Trickery Domain

Race: Wood Elf is best to use for Cleric Trickery Domain in Baldur’s Gate 3. This race has a proficiency in using bows which is quite useful for Trickery Domain since you will not get involved in up close fights. Your illusion spells are going to be the main focus while you deal damage from a distance using bows.

Ability Point distribution: STR 13, CON 14, DEX 13, INT 10, CHA 8, WIS 17.

Skills: History, Religion, Insight, Medicine, Persuasion.

Best Background

Since Wisdom is the main ability a Trickery Domain Cleric in BG3 relies on, I will recommend selecting Guild Artisan as your background. With this background, you will gain proficiency in Insight and Persuasion which will help in exploration and conversations. On top of that, both these skills will gain benefit from your Wisdom ability.

Best Feats for Cleric Trickery Domain

Level 4: Sentinel. This feat will give you an advantage on opportunity attacks. You initiate battle and force your opponents to attack only.

Level 8: Medium Armor Master. Selecting this feat will let you gain one more point of Dexterity. So your dexterity was previously 16 but after taking this feat, it will increase to 17. Medium Armor Master is the best choice to go for as Cleric Trickery Domain.

Level 12: Ability Improvement. By choosing this feat, you can raise your points of wisdom to 18 in Baldur’s Gate 3 which will help you to heal yourself more than before and your spells will do much greater damage. It will get quite hard for your opponents to pass Saving Throws in front of your abilities if you have increased wisdom to this level.

Best Spells for Trickery Domain

Level 1: Charm Person and Disguise Self. Charm person spell gives the ability to charm a humanoid, so enemies cannot be able to attack. You will get the benefit of charisma checks which can be taken in dialogues. Your opponent will get the benefits of saving throws once you charm them. Disguise self is an illusion spell (Ritual) that allows you to magically transform your appearance aspects.

Level 3: Pass Without Trace and Mirror Image. Pass without Trace spell brings a veil of shadows and silence to the surroundings. Whoever is close to these shadows will get 10 points of bonus to Stealth Checks. The mirror image spell gives you the ability to craft 3 illusions of yourself and the opponent get confused and attack randomly. Every illusion raises your 3 Armor class.

Level 5: Fear and Bestow Curse. Fear spells appear in an image and everyone looking at the image will get so frightened that they drop whatever they are holding. They will be stuck and you can hit them as much as you can during that time. Bestow curse spell can be used with the help of a torch that you possess to curse a creature. You can get a disadvantage on saving throws along with the checks or you will get a disadvantage on Attack Rolls which will allow you to charge extra damage to your opponent.

Level 7: Dimension Door and Polymorph. Dimension Door spell will let you teleport to your ally who is close to you and you are also able to see him. Polymorph spells can be used to change a creature into a sheep who does not do any harm to anyone.

Level 9: Seeming and Dominate Person. The seeming spell allows you to disguise a maximum of four of your allies in your party. Dominate Person spell gives you the ability to summon a humanoid who will be helping you to fight off your enemies.

Best armor and weapons

Good maces and shields are best to use as Cleric Trickery Domain. The Adamantine Shield is a great pick for the Trickery Domain Cleric build in BG3. You can’t get hit with critical attacks and can react with a Bash attack to knock enemies prone. The mace I will recommend for this build is Devotee’s Mace. It allows you to deal bludgeoning as well as Radiant damage to enemies while healing you and allies at start of every turn.

The best armor that can be used for the Cleric Trickery Domain subclass in BG3 is Dark Justiciar Half-Plate. While you are using Shield of Faith, all incoming damage is reduced by 2 and reflected back to the enemy. You also gain Advantage on Constitution Saving Throws.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric Trickery Domain Build Level Progression

Level 1: You will unlock Blessing of the Trickster which will give you one more creature advantage on Stealth checks and you also unlock two new spells slots which are mentioned above.

Level 2: Channel Divinity Charges are unlocked that grant you the accessibility to channel divine energy. Along with that, you will also unlock the Turn Undead action feature which shows your holy symbol. This action feature allows you to compel undead who see you or hear you to use turns to go away from you until you damage them.

Level 3: Invoked Duplicity is unlocked at this level. It lets you cast illusions to confuse enemies’ focus. Your team including you get an advantage on Attack Rolls. You also can unlock two new spells slots which we recommended above.

Level 4: The first feat is unlocked. As per the recommendation above, go with Sentinel.

Level 5: You can unlock the Destroy Undead class feature which allows you to deal radiant damage when you succeed in turning an undead creature.

Level 6: Channel Divinity charges class feature is unlocked. It gives you the accessibility to channel divine energy.

Level 7: You can unlock two new spells slots which are mentioned above.

Level 8: Divine Strike: Poison feature action provides you additional poison damage besides your inherent weapon’s damage with a melee attack. The additional poison damage per turn is from 1 to 8. can be unlocked at this level. Also, unlock a new feat.

Level 9: You can unlock two new spells slots which we recommended above.

Level 10: This level unlocks the Divine intervention feature which will let you ask for God’s Help. This feature can only be utilized once.

Level 12: Unlock your last feat. I have given the suggestion above.