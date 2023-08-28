Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin Oath Of Vengeance Build And Subclass Guide 

The Paladin class in BG3 are holy warriors who take a sacred oath, which acts as a code of conduct as they deliver justice across Faerun. You can consider them a cross between a Cleric and a Fighter. They are usually righteous individuals, but sometimes they must bring down the gods’ fury. This comes from the Paladin’s Oath of Vengeance build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Oath of Vengeance is the most combat-oriented subclass you can take as a Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3. They combine their great martial prowess with the holy powers of the gods. An Oath of Vengeance Paladin takes a vow to rid the world of evil and does not stop until they succeed.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Paladin Oath of Vengeance in BG3

The Oath of Vengeance subclass has Strength as their primary ability, and their Saving Throws proficiencies lie in Charisma and Wisdom.

Race: Zariel Tiefling: This race is the best choice for the Paladin Oath of Vengeance build in Baldur’s Gate 3. You get Searing Smite at level 3 and Branding Smite at level 5. Although Paladins learn these spells through natural progression, these race features can be used once per long rest, each without consuming a spell slot.

As Zariel Tiefling, you also get Darkvision together with Hellish Resistance. Darkvision is essential for playing in the Underdark. Hellish Resistance prevents you from Fire damage by halving the total damage.

Ability Point Distribution: Early on, go for 16 points in Strength and Charisma, while 14 points into Constitution. The rest can stay at default.

Skills: Intimidation, Persuasion, Athletics, and Insight.

Best Background

The Background of your character affects the initial proficiencies it will possess. It also changes the unfolding of events and the way NPCs perceive you.

The Soldier background is the best choice for an Oath of Vengeance Build in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will get additional skill proficiency in Athletics and Intimidation. This class is combat-oriented, so the extra Athletics boost will help you take down enemies easily. The Intimidation bonus will help you in conversation as you can terrify your target into submission.

Best Feats for Paladin Oath of Vengeance Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Taking a feat adds a new ability or bonus to your characters’ arsenal. Select one feat from the BG3 Feats list or an Ability Improvement for every four levels.

Level 4 – Savage Attacker: With this, you get an additional die roll after you roll a 1 or 2 on your damage dice while doing a melee attack. You can reroll your lowest dice and increase the overall melee weapon damage. As we are taking an aggressive approach for this build, Savage Attacker will be the optimal choice.

Level 8 – Martial Adept: This feat allows us to choose from two Battle Master Subclass features, so we took Disarming Attack and Commander’s Strike. A Disarming Attack makes the target drop its weapon by doing an additional attack with extra damage. Commander’s Strike uses your action and reaction and enables your companion to launch an immediate weapon attack at enemies.

This is the best feat to choose at this level for a melee-focused build like ours, provided we can hit accurately through our weapons.

Level 12 – Ability Improvement: +2 Strength

Best Spells for Paladin Oath of Vengeance Build in BG3

Paladins are not as adept in spellcasting and magical prowess as some other classes. Regardless, they get a handful of spells at different levels to gain the upper hand in combat. Their spell list contains several damage-dealing and healing spells that can make our build even more efficient.

As a Paladin, you will unlock level 1 spells at class level 2 and will be able to pick different spells onwards.

Level 2: Shield of Faith: Increases a creature’s Armor Class by 2 to shield it from enemy attacks.

Cure Wounds: This Evocation spell helps you heal a tangible creature.

Compelled Duel: If an enemy is bothering your party mates, you can compel it so that it only attacks you, leaving your companions alone.

Level 3: Hunter’s Mark: As the name suggests, this spell will make an enemy your hunt target. When you hit the target with a weapon attack, it will deal 1d6 extra Slashing damage.

Level 4: Protection from Evil and Good: You can shield an ally from attacks coming from aberrations, undead creatures, and celestials. In this way, your ally cannot be Frightened, Charmed, or even Possessed by any of the above enemy types.

From level 5, you will unlock level 2 spells and can choose from a powerful set of spells from the Paladin Spellbook.

Level 6: Lesser Restoration: By casting this healing spell, you can cure anyone from illnesses like disease, poison, and blindness.

Best Armor and Weapons

The best gear options for our Oath of Vengeance build are as below.

Helm: Helmet of Smiting – Gain temporary hit points by applying a condition on the target through Smiting spells.

Back: Cloak of Protection – provides +1 to Armor Class and Saving Throws

Armor: Adamantine Splint Armor – Become immune to critical hits

Amulet: Surgeon’s Subjugation Amulet – Allows you to apply paralysis on a humanoid target upon scoring a critical hit.

Gloves: Gloves of the Growling Underdog – Get an Advantage on the attack roll when more than two enemies surround you.

Melee Weapon: Everburn Blade – This two-handed weapon deals 2d6 Slashing and 1d4 Fire damage upon successful hits.

Ring: Ring of Free Action – makes you immune to paralysis.

Another ring, Killer’s Sweetheart, makes your next attack roll a critical hit once a creature dies at your hands.

Paladin Oath of Vengeance Build Level Progression in Baldur’s Gate 3

Below is a brief overview of what you can unlock and use progressively at each level, including spell slots, actions, and other subclass features.

Level 1: At this point, the only thing to do is to create your character and choose the appropriate Race, Abilities, and Skills. This is also where we choose Oath of Vengeance as our subclass. You get Lay on Hands action that allows you to heal yourself or an ally for a specific number of hit points.

Level 2: At level 2, you will get five prepared spells and unlock level 1 spells. You can also choose a fighting style, for which we recommend taking Defence to increase Armor Class.

Level 3: You get two class-specific actions: Abjure Enemy and Vow of Enmity. The former allows you to Frighten enemies and make them easier to hit. The latter action lets you take Advantage on attack rolls against a foe.

Level 4: This level introduces major changes to our build. You get an additional Lay on Hands Charge and additional spells. Most importantly, you can choose Feats or Ability Improvement for your character at level 4. Go for Savage Attacker, as we discussed above in the feats section.

Level 5: At level 5, we get a lot of new spells, as level 2 spells are also unlocked at this point. You can drop Shield of Faith and pick the Magic Weapon Spell instead to receive that +1 to attack and damage rolls. We also get an extra attack, allowing us to attack two times per turn.

Level 6: This level comes with a new action, Aura of Protection, which gives a +3 bonus to your Saving Throws.

Level 7: You get a new subclass feature called Relentless Avenger. This helps you increase your movement speed by hitting an enemy with an Opportunity Attack.

Level 8: You can now choose a feat or Ability Improvement at this level. Choose Martial Adept from the feats list at this point.

Level 9: Level 9 introduces many new spells to the Oath of Vengeance Paladin, as level 3 spells are unlocked. Go for the Rivivify spell that enables you to revive an ally, though they will have only one hit point upon resurrection. Similarly, the Warden of Vitality spell will allow you to heal yourself and your party members.

Level 10: You get Aura of Courage action, which prevents you and your close party members from getting Frightened by enemies.

Level 11: This level comes with a new class feature. Improved Divine Smite helps deal an additional 1d8 damage from melee weapon attacks.

Level 12 is the last and final level you can achieve as a Vengeance Paladin. You can go for a feat or pick an Ability Improvement like the one we did in this build (+2 Strength to max it out).