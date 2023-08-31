Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock The Archfey Build And Subclass Guide

Warlocks are basically wizards who draw power from demonic beings and pacts with devils. As such, the Warlock class in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be considered offensive spellcasters who aren’t afraid to go down a dark path. The Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock Archfey build is less of an offensive subclass and focuses more on misdirection and disabling.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Warlock The Archfey

Being a spellcaster, players need to be able to increase their knowledge of their surroundings so they can pick a safe spot from where players can rain down spells upon their enemies. As such, players need the best race that can help increase their sight and strengthen their attacks.

Race: Drow is the best race we can suggest for The Archfey build. As Drow, players can see further in dark areas due to your Superior Dark Vision. You can also use your cantrips as a light source, seeing further everywhere, and planning beforehand how you want to approach your enemy.

Ability point Distribution: 10 Strength, 16 Dexterity, 14 Constitution, 8 Intelligence, 10 Wisdom, 16 Charisma.

Skill Proficiency: Insight, Deception, Intimidation, Performance, Persuasion.

Best Background

The best-recommended background players can pick for The Archfey build is the Guild Artisan background, as it provides high Charisma and scales with the ability, something hat will be invaluable later down the line when you invest in Charisma.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If you want, players can also opt for the Noble background. The background allows players to accumulate power quicker and easier and also get high stamina.

Best Feats for Warlock The Archfey build

Choices for your feats matter a lot. Players need to choose the feats that best compliment their build or the entire build might fall flat on its face. Following are the best feats that complement our Warlock The Archfey build in BG3.

Level 4: Ability Improvement – This feat allows players 2 extra ability points to allocate as they wish. It is one of the best feats players can pick as it allows a quick power-up early on.

Level 8: Ability Improvement – This time, we recommend that you try to get your Charisma as high as you can get, preferably all the way to 20 as that’s the highest players can get.

Level 12: Shield Master – The feat gives players a +2 bonus to all Dexterity saving throws, perfect to be used by a shield-wielding character.

Best Spells for BG3 Warlock The Archfey build

The Archfey has a lot of spells to choose from but we only recommend two spells as a must. Players can choose what other spells they want.

Level 1: Sleep – Players can use this spell to put enemies to sleep. It works on enemies who have HP less than 24.

Level 1: Hellish Rebuke – Cast hellish flames on an enemy who attacks you as a reaction to the attack.

Best Armor and Weapons

Weapon: Rapier – Simple weapon dealing 1d8 damage. The Drow race has proficiency in the weapon.

Helm: Circlet of Fire – Any fire damage dealt through a non-cantrip spell; the attack is counted as a bonus action.

Armor: Drow Studded Leather Armor – Dexterity modifier and +1 to stealth.

Gloves: Gloves of Belligerent Skies – Upon dealing Thunder damage, the enemy is inflicted with reverberation for 2 turns.

Amulet: Amulet of Misty Step – Allows players to use the Misty Step spell so they don’t have to learn or prepare it themselves.

Ring: Ring of Fire – Deal 1 additional fire Damage

Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock The Archfey build level progression

Level 2: Agonizing Blast, Beast Speech and one Level 1 Spell.

Level 3: Select Pact of Balde, one Level 2 Spell is also unlocked.

Level 4: Cantrip, One Spell from Level 1 or Level 2.

Level 5: Eldritch Invocation, Hunger of Hadar, Counterspell. You also gain the Deepened Pact class feature which improves buffs provided by your chosen Pact.

Level 6: Dominate Beast, Blight, Book of Ancient Secrets.

Level 8: Banishment spell.

Level 9: Telekinesis, Otherworldly Leap, Whispers of the Grave, Beguiling Influence, Fiendish Vigour.

Level 10: Thought Shield, Mage Hand, Minor Illusion

Level 11: Mystic Arcanum

Level 12: Eldritch Invocation