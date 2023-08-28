Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer Draconic Bloodline Build And Subclass Guide

The spell caster family attracts a certain community of gamers. If you’re one of those and also a die-hard fan of the DnD games, the Draconic Bloodline Sorcerer is the best choice for you. The Draconic Bloodline Sorcerer is a spell-casting build with minimum weapon proficiencies in Baldur’s Gate 3.

These sorcerers trace their lineage back to dragons and get their magical abilities from them. Further types are available for the Draconic Bloodline build, allowing you to choose your dragon’s nature. This can affect what kind of build you make in BG3.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Draconic Bloodline Sorcerer in BG3

In Character Creation, you will have the chance to build the basis for your build. The starting abilities and skill proficiencies will serve as the concrete base for your build. We recommend the following options;

Abilities: 8 Strength, 16 Dexterity, 14 Constitution, 10 Wisdom, 16 Charisma.

Proficiency Skill: Intimidation and Deception.

Race: We recommend the following races as they have proved resilient in our testing for the build;

Half-Elf: The Half-Elf race is the best for a Sorcerer, as you can get good armor and weapon proficiencies and obtain Darkvision.

The Half-Elf race is the best for a Sorcerer, as you can get good armor and weapon proficiencies and obtain Darkvision. Dragonborn: Dragonborns have special resistance and a wide variety of proficiencies.

Dragonborns have special resistance and a wide variety of proficiencies. Tiefling: Pick the Asmodeus Tiefling subrace if going for the Tiefling class. You can get extra damage in Fire Damage and have rock-solid resistances against burning and Fire damage.

Best Background

Background plays a lot more at hand than you might think. It can open up the dialogue options for your build or close them up for good. Effect on dialog can easily lead to changes in the storyline. Be careful with what you want for your storyline, then choose your background accordingly. The following backgrounds will be the best choice for your Draconic Bloodline build.

Noble: The Noble background is undoubtedly the best one for your build. The noble background provides proficiencies in History and Persuasion.

Guild Artisan: The Guild Artisan background is also a good choice for the Draconic Bloodline Sorcerer. This background offers proficiencies with Insight and Persuasion.

Best Feats for Sorcerer Draconic Bloodline Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Feats are special skills unlocked at levels 4, 8, and 12. You can either choose to go for a Feat or go for the Ability Improvement. The best choices for each level for this build have been highlighted below;

Level 4: Ability Improvement. Use the Ability Improvement and use the points to bump your Charisma up.

Use the Ability Improvement and use the points to bump your Charisma up. Level 8: Magic Initiate Warlock. This Feat can be very helpful as it can allow you to cast spells specific to the Warlock class only. The spellcasting ability for these spells will be Charisma, and you can learn a Level 1 Spell and two cantrips from the Warlock class.

This Feat can be very helpful as it can allow you to cast spells specific to the Warlock class only. The spellcasting ability for these spells will be Charisma, and you can learn a Level 1 Spell and two cantrips from the Warlock class. Level 12: Ability Improvement. Use both points to bump your Charisma up. Charisma will be your primary ability, so you need a big bonus here.

Best Spells for the Sorcerer Draconic Bloodline Build in BG3

Being a Sorcerer build, your character will rely mostly on the spells. You must have a wide range of knowledge about every spell available to the Sorcerer Class. As there are so many, you can easily lose count of them. As such, we have compiled a list of the best spells we found that are a must-have for your build. The rest are up to you, but your arsenal should have these at all costs.

Level 1 Spell: Chromatic Orb.

Chromatic Orb. Level 2 Spell: Mirror Image.

Mirror Image. Level 3 Spells: Fireball, Haste, Lightning Bolt, Slow.

Fireball, Haste, Lightning Bolt, Slow. Level 4 Spells: Blight, Ice Storm, Wall of Fire.

Blight, Ice Storm, Wall of Fire. Level 5 Spell: Telekinesis.

Telekinesis. Level 6 Spell: Disintegrate.

Best Armor and Weapons

The Sorcerer Class is a pure spellcaster class, but casting your spell requires you to have spell slots. These are limited in number, so you will need something else to rely on after you spend them all. You will need weapons to fight conventionally, but the Sorcerer class has a limited selection.

The Sorcerer Class has no armor proficiencies and is only good with Daggers, Quarterstaves, and Crossbows. So, the options are limited. As such, we recommend you equip your Draconic Bloodline build in Baldur’s Gate with the following options.

Armor: The Sorcerer Class cannot have any armor due to the lack of proficiencies. However, you can equip the following items that do not require any proficiency.

Circlet of Blasting (Helm)

Robe of Exquisite Focus (Chest)

Hr’A’Cknir Bracers (Gloves)

Boots of Very Fast Blinking (Boots)

Cindermoth Cloak (Cape)

Ilmater’s Aid (Necklace)

Hag’s Ring (Ring 1)

The Sparkswall (Ring 2)

Weapon: The choice of weaponry available to the Sorcerer is equally limited. As such, equip the following weapon.

Creation’s Echo: This quarterstaff will provide you resistance from Acid, Fire, Lightning, Radiant, and Necrotic damage if you deal damage associated with any of the listed.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer Draconic Bloodline Build Level Progression

Level 1: Build your character according to our recommendation. The Sorcerer Class has the will to choose their subclass at level 1. Choose Draconic Bloodline.

Level 2: Sorcery points will be unlocked along with the Metamagic passives. Make your selection here according to your playstyle and proceed.

Level 3: You will unlock more Metamagic options and spell slots.

Level 4: You will get the first Feat to unlock or have the chance to go for an Ability Improvement. Follow the instructions given above.

Level 5: Level 3 Spells will be unlocked. Choose the recommended spell and select any other spells you want.

Level 6: Elemental Affinity subclass features will be unlocked. These will include Damage and Resistance. You can choose to go for either one.

Level 7: Level 4 spells are unlocked. Select the spell we recommended and choose others to your liking.

Level 8: You will receive another chance at going for a Feat or an Ability Improvement. Go for the Magic Initiate: Warlock, as it will help you learn new and more useful offense spells from the Warlock class.

Level 9: You can select Level 5 spells. Make your selection according to our recommendations and proceed.

Level 10: You get more Metamagic options. Select the one you feel will help you best.

Level 11: You will unlock Level 6 spells. Select Disintegrate here and proceed.

Level 12: You have hit the level cap. Select your final feat and annihilate anything that stands in your way.