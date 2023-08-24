Baldur’s Gate 3 Ranger Beast Master Build And Subclass Guide

The Ranger’s Beast Master class results from crossing the Rogue class with the Druid class which has a deep bond with animals in BG3. Playing can be a bit hard as the game revolves around relying on your trusty furry friends to do all the work. But a properly made Beast Master build can be devastating in Baldur’s Gate 3.

As a ranger, you will likely take on the ranged role in the party. Your fellow beasts, therefore, will allow you to aggro the enemy while you engage them from a distance. These beasts are also helpful in lending an extra hand in battle when you are outnumbered by the enemy.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Ranger Beast Master in BG3

Before you get to pick the Beast Master subclass for your build in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to first make the right choices in character creation. You will need to sort out the background and race of your Beast Master before indulging in any other activities. My recommendations for the beast master build are given below.

Background

The background helps with roleplay and provides small bonuses to different skills and attributes. This will serve as the basis of your build. We recommend the following backgrounds for the Beast Master Ranger:

Folk Hero: Folk Hero is the best background you can choose for the Beast Master Ranger. Folk Hero will provide you with proficiencies in Animal Handling and Survival.

Criminal: Criminal is also the second-best choice we can recommend, as this background will give you the proficiencies in Deception and Stealth necessary for Rangers.

Outlander: The Outlander is always a solid standard background option for any ranger. You gain a bonus towards Survival and Athletics, which boosts both defense and offense. in Athletics and Perception.

Race:

Race is equally important as it will provide you with in-game skills that can be helpful in many instances. Races will not influence your dialogues or storyline but can affect other areas as they provide you with proficiencies.

The main thing you will need from the Races is the Darkvision. This will help explore dark areas without any light source. We suggest you choose from the list of the races we have given below;

Drow: The Drow Race is arguably the best choice for any ranger based on stealth. Drows have Superior Darkvision, enabling them to see as far as 24m in-game, and many other proficiency bonuses, including the Drow Weapon Training.

Tiefling: The Tiefling Race is also another solid pick. The Darkvision it provides will enable you to see as far as 12m in-game.

Half Elf: The Half-Elf race is also a good pick. This race will also provide Darkvision and other weapon and armor proficiencies. This is likely your best bet if you want to play a more human-looking character.

Dwarf: Dwarves are also one of the best options you can choose. They are the perfect size for sneaking around and accomplishing tasks. The Dwarf Race also specializes in the Darkvision department and has many other worthwhile proficiency bonuses.

We now move on to the ability point distribution. I recommend distributing your attribute points in the following way.

Ability Points Distribution: 12 Strength, 17 Dexterity, 13 Constitution, 8 Intelligence, 15 Wisdom, 10 Charisma.

Proficiency Skills: Acrobat, Sleight of Hand, and Stealth.

Beast Feats for Beast Master Build In Baldur’s Gate 3

Feats are necessary for your beast master to build in Baldur’s Gate 3. Without them, your build can seem incomplete. Feats are unlocked at Level 4 and can be found at levels 4, 8 and 12. You have the free will to choose either the Ability Improvement or a Feat to accompany your build.

Level 4: Ability Improvement. Use the ability points in your Dexterity and Constitution.

Level 8: Mobile or Alert. You can choose any of the given choices as these will bump up your dexterity and keep your character on their toes.

Level 12: Being the final level, you can give your build the attack upgrade it lacked. As we are going for a ranged build, you can use the Sharpshooter Feat here.

Best Spells for the Ranger Beast Master:

The Beast Master doesn’t have access to various spells in the spellbook. However, this subclass can amaze you with what it can do, provided with so little.

Level 1: Hunter’s mark. This cantrip will allow you to put a mark on an enemy and add 1d6 damage to your attack on the marked enemy.

Level 3: Lightning Arrow, Protection from Energy, Plant Growth.

Best Armor and Weapons

The Ranger Class has proficiencies with most of the armory in the game. However, they are only allowed Light and medium armor as heavy armor will affect their Dexterity badly. This also makes it awkward for them to sneak around.

Weapon

For the weapon choice, we have decided to give this build a bit of melee action along with some ranged action as well;

Sorrow: This rare magic glaive has an Ensnaring Strike ability, which you can use once per long rest. This can be helpful in quite a lot of scenarios.

Darkfire Shortbow: This bow has some pretty useful resistances and also gives the Haste spell. This will be quite helpful in our journey as it gives you more movement.

Armor

As the Ranger Class is restricted to only Light and Medium Armor, we will be taking a look at what your equipment should be to survive the attacks

Helm of Grit (Helm)

Adamantine Scale Mail (Chest armor)

Gloves of Power (Gloves)

Boots of Speed (Boots)

Amulet of the Unworthy (Necklace)

Ring of Combat Regeneration (Ring 1)

Ring of Absolute Force (Ring 2)

Ranger Beast Master Build Level Progression in Baldur’s Gate 3

Level 1: Build the basics of your character in character creation and start the game. You will have access to the Find Familiar spell. You can use this period to familiarize yourself with the game’s dynamics and surroundings.

Level 2: You will get access to different fighting styles and also unlock two spell slots. This is where you will configure the next step of your build. Choose Archery as your fighting style.

Level 3: Level 3 will unlock your subclass options. From here on out, you can confirm your selection of the Beast Master subclass. This subclass will earn you a list of animal buddies you can keep by your side. These animals can serve many roles for you.

Level 4: This is where you will unlock your first feat or have a go at the Ability Improvement. As mentioned above, we suggest you use this opportunity to take the ability improvement.

Level 5: At level 5, you will unlock two more spell slots and earn an Extra Attack to strike twice.

Level 6: You can choose between Natural Explorer or Favoured Enemy at this stage. Make the choices listed above.

Level 7: Hitting level 7 will award you with another spell slot. This will be a level 2 spell slot, so decide before slotting a spell.

Level 8: Level 8 will grant you a Feat and Land’s Stride. We suggest you take the Alert or Mobile Feat.

Level 9: The performance of the Ranger class drops from level 9. There are no special unlocks at level 9.

Level 10: You will choose another Favored Enemy and Natural Explorer option. There is not much else that happens here.

Level 11: Bestial Fury is unlocked, allowing your animal buddy to have two turns.

Level 12: This is the peak level you will reach in the game, and now you will choose the Sharpshooter feat.