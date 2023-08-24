Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter Battle Master Build And Subclass Guide

The Battle Master subclass for the Fighter Class may be the best option to get up close and personal with your enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3. The subclass is only available after you hit Level 3 in your Fighter Class. After that, you can pick it and start your Battle Master build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

There are many options to choose from here, which can affect how your character looks at the end of the day. This subclass of the Fighter class does not have many bells and whistles in terms of spells, the Battle Master class makes up for it by giving battle maneuvers. These are special attacks you can perform with your character.

Starting abilities and skills for Fighter Battle Master in BG3

Before we get to actually making your build, you have to select the right choices in character creation. These will give you useful bonuses that will make your Battle Master Build in Baldur’s Gate 3 a force to be reckoned with.

Race: The Half-Orc Race is the best option for you as it has its own proficiencies and skills. Darkvision allows you to see in the dark, while Relentless Endurance adds to your self-sustainability. You can tank damage easily and take a fatal attack head-on once per long rest.

Ability Point Distribution: Distribute your ability scores in the following way: 17 Strength, 13 Dexterity, 16 Constitution, 8 Intelligence, 9 Wisdom, and 11 Charisma. The Fighter Class has proficiencies in the Strength and Constitution departments, and they will also be your main Saving throws. So, it makes sense to slot more points into both abilities. Dexterity will also be handy in battle situations. After all, movement is life.

Skills: Acrobatics, Perception, and Survival. Athletics will be available by default, so we need not worry about that. Acrobatics will be crucial because we will get dangerously close to enemies as a melee build. Perception is a good choice as it can help you pass Perception checks, sense traps, etc.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

However, Survival is just as good as Perception. Survival can help you escape tricky situations by passing Survival Checks if all your party members fail.

Best Background

Backgrounds can play a vital role in your character creation. Your character background will devise the course of your journey in the game. They can grant proficiency bonuses in the right places and give you a further boost.

Soldier: The Soldier background can be the best if you go for a tanky build. Not only do they absorb a ton of damage, but also have proficiencies with various weapons in the BG3 arsenal.

Outlander: This background is the best for the players who like to play on the backfoot during the game. The Outlander background focuses on the survivalist playstyle and has proficiencies with Survival and Animal Handling.

Folk Hero: The Folk Hero background is for the players who like to be in the limelight. This background will influence your character to be a leader and the point person for interactions during the game. The best skill proficiencies associated with the Folk Hero background are Persuasion and Performance.

Best Feats for Fighter Battle Master in Baldur’s Gate 3

Feats are special passive and active skills obtained at levels 4, 8, and 12, respectively. These can grant you special bonuses and attacks depending on the situation.

Level 4: Great Weapons Master

This feat is an overpowered one allowing you to have a bonus action if your attack lands a crit hit or a kill while also increasing the damage output. The only negative side is that you will receive a -5 penalty on your attack rolls. But if that attack lands, you can get a +10 bonus for the damage.

Level 6: Savage Attacker

Savage attacker works similar to your Fighting Style, Great Weapon Fighting, in Baldur’s Gate 3. It will allow you to roll your damage die twice every time you attack and use the higher result. This ensures that you always deal the highest amount of damage per strike.

Level 8: Alert

This feat will make you prone to be surprised and give a +5 bonus to your Initiative.

Level 12: Ability Score Improvement:

At Level 12, we recommend you go for the Ability Improvement. Level 12 is the maximum level you can achieve with any build, and your build will be pretty beefed out skill-wise. You will get 2 ability points, and you can put them in Intelligence and Wisdom since these attributes would be lacking.

Best Alternatives for Fighter Battle Master in BG3

Unfortunately, the Half-Orc background and the Battle Master both do not have any attack spells given to them whatsoever. However, the Battle Master gets some special attack maneuvers you can use to make special attacks.

Disarming Attack: You will spend a superiority die to deal additional damage and force your target to drop their weapon.

Trip Attack: This attack deals an extra 1d8 damage and knocks your target prone.

Riposte: Whenever an enemy in your melee misses an attack against you, you spend your superiority die to make a reaction attack and deal 1d8 damage.

Best armor and weapons

Being the tip of the spear, you will need to rethink your choice of weapons and armor in this build. As the physical damage dealer and tank, you will need items that enhance your functionality. So you need some survivability as well.

Armor: As the Fighter Class has proficiencies with light to Heavy Armor, we recommend putting on some heavy armor as soon as you spot some. You will get a disadvantage on stealth, but given your role in the party, it will be fine.

Grymskull Helm (Helm)

Adamantine Splint Armor (Torso Armor)

Gloves of Dexterity (Gloves)

Boots of Speed (Boots)

Amulet of Elemental Torment (Necklace)

Fetish of Calladuran Soothhands (Ring 1)

Burnished Ring (Ring 2)

Weapons: The weapon choices can vary from player to player. Our build is a melee-type fighter, so we must settle for something suitable for close-quarter combat.

Sussur Greatsword

Fighter Battle Master Build Level Progression

Level 1: Level 1 will mark the starting point of your build. Build a custom character in the character creation of your choice. At Level 1, you will be granted the Second Wind, a healing ability. You will also choose your fighting style, so pick Great Weapon Fighting. This will allow you to re-roll your damage die if you get a 1 or 2, provided you hold a two-handed weapon.

Level 2: At level 2, you get the Action Surge ability. It will allow you to make an extra action once per short rest.

Level 3: You will get access to your subclasses, choose the Battle Master subclass, and pick the attacks we have mentioned above.

Level 4: Your first Feat or Ability Improvement will be unlocked at Level 4. Go for the Great Weapons Master Feat as discussed above.

Level 5: At level 5, you get the best ability a Fighter can hope for: to make an Extra Attack. Now, you can make two back-to-back attacks in a single turn. Combining that with Action Surge lets you make four attacks in a turn. Provided you get a critical hit, you make another attack. So that is a total of five attacks in one turn.

Level 6: The Fighter Class has been blessed with a selection of an additional feat or Ability Improvement at level 6. Go for the Savage Attacker Feat here.

Level 7: You get to pick more battle maneuvers here. Pick Precision Attack and Pushing Attack.

Level 8: The third selection of a Feat or Ability Improvement will be bestowed upon you. Choose to go for the Alert Feat at this level.

Level 9: Not much happens at Level 9, except you get the Indomitable class feature. You can reroll and pick the new results whenever you fail a spell save. This is a passive feature that works in the background. However, the game will ask you if you want to use it.

Level 10: You get more battle maneuvers here. Pick Sweeping Attack and Goading Attack. These help you clear off enemies in a space and take the aggro, respectively.

Level 11: You get an Improved Extra Attack. So now you can make three attacks total in a single turn. Add the Action Surge on top, and that makes it six attacks. Plus, if you get any critical hits with your Battle Master Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can get up to seven attacks in a single turn.

Level 12: You now have hit the level cap in BG3. At this point, pick the ability stat improvement.