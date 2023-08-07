Best Classes To Pick For Beginners In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a fantasy RPG game that takes place in the world of Dungeons and Dragons. At the start, the game can become confusing for beginners as there is a diverse number of classes from which one can choose. There are a total of 12 classes and 46 subclasses from which you can choose. We will guide you to pick the best classes for beginners in BG3.

Choosing a class and race in Baldur’s Gate 3

In an RPG game, it is important to pick the right class for you as you are going to play with that class the whole game. The class should be able to help you understand the game and help you to progress more easily.

Another thing in Baldur’s Gate 3 is race. These races can provide you some advantages depending on the class but overall, they do not have that much effect. However, choosing a good class is an important step for beginners. Here are some of the best beginner classes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Why Barbarian is one of the best classes in Baldur’s Gate 3

The mighty Barbarian has the highest HP in the game and has a melee attack. This makes this class the right choice for those people who wants to jump right into the fight without worrying about their health. They deal high damage to opponents.

The first two levels of barbarians offer you the ability Rage which increases the damage and Reckless Attack which deals 5-16 slashing damage during your attack roll. At level 3, you have to choose between three subclasses.

Berserker: This subclass increases the ability of Rage. Berserker Barbarian’s Rage ability is heavily improved giving the character to deal more damage. This ability also provides you bonus actions including Frenzied Strike which lets you do more slashing damage and Enraged Throw which enables you to throw enemies or objects. Wildheart: The Wildheart grants you to speak to animals and also gives you the ability of one of the five beasts, Eagle, Tiger, Elk, Bear, and Wolf. These animals give you different kinds of abilities such as increased movement speed, increased jump distance, dealing damage over time, etc. but you can choose only one of the given beasts. Wild Magic: The barbarian class is injected with some of the magical abilities. A random magical effect is caused every time you go into a rage. Magic Awareness ability is granted to you that tells you the location of a spell within 60 feet of you that is not under total cover.

The Berserker Barbian should be the way to go for beginners since it has multiple abilities i.e., increased damage and multiple turns during the attack. This makes it one of the best classes for beginners in BG3.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Why choose fighter in BG3

The fighter class has mastered the whole concept of fighting. The fighter has the second highest HP in the game and as a player, you can choose between different fighting styles i.e., Archery, Defence, Dueling, Great Weapon Fighting, Protection, and Two-Weapon Fighting.

The Fighter has an extra ability that helps him to attack a second time during your turn. There are three subclasses from which you can choose from.

Champion: The champion subclass gives you a combat advantage and increases the chances to do a critical hit. At level 10, you can choose an additional fighting style along with the one that you chose at level 1. BattleMaster: When you choose the battlemaster subclass, then you can choose 3 different Maneuvers that grant you different actions that help you during the fight. These Maneuvers are Commander’s Strike, Disarming Attack, Distracting Strike, Evasive Footwork, Feinting Attack, Goading Attack, Maneuvering Attack, Menacing Attack, Precision Attack, Pushing Attack, Rally, Riposte, Sweeping Attack, Trip Attack. You can use one of the chosen maneuvers during each attack. This subclass also provides you a superiority die roll which buffs your attack. Overall, this subclass gives you a tactical advantage during the fight. Eldritch Knight: This subclass mixes Magic to the weapons. Eldritch Knight has a high resistance against attacks. Eldritch Knight has two cantrips, two spells, and one wizard’s spell which can be chosen from the given list.

The BattleMaster subclass is considered to be one the best classes for beginners in Fighter category because of its Superiority die mechanic and the ability to choose different maneuvers during a fight in BG3. These mechanics give you an upper hand in combat.

Why Cleric is one of the best classes in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Cleric is a useful class in Baldur’s Gate 3 as it supports your team and also deals damage to your opponents. Clerics are the spell caster and they do not have to learn new spells. They learn the spell as you level up in the game but use only those which are prepared. Cleric has seven subclasses.

Life: Specialized healer, this subclass makes the healing spells more powerful and removes curses, restores health, and boosts allies’ bonuses. This subclass has increased heavy armor. Light: These clerics are more focused on combat; they can deal heavy damage with powerful spells like Fireball or Scorching Ray. They are also able to blind opponents. They have good defense and offense abilities. Trickery: This cleric is stealth based and helps you in some stealth missions. They are illusionists who get the upper hand on enemies by casting clever spells. They are not too good for a beginner. Knowledge: The Knowledge subclass can control the enemy to some extent. They can freeze, move closer, or tell the enemy to drop its weapon. They can also put their opponent to sleep. Nature: This subclass controls nature and has increased heavy armor. They can speak to animals. They can also convince beasts not to attack them and can learn some druid’s cantrips. Tempest: This subclass has martial weapons and heavy armor. Tempest can strike back at an attacking enemy and deal them 2-16 lighting damage and if failed, the damage is reduced to half. They can push away attacking enemies and can create a cloud that blinds and obscures enemies. War: The War subclass is a combat-focused cleric. They also have Martial weapons and heavy armor just like Tempest. They can do a bonus attack when after doing an unarmed or armed attack. They deal extra damage and can also protect other creatures from attacks.

The War Subclass is one of the best classes for beginners in BG3 due to its high damage effects, and increased armor which enable newcomers to stay in the fight for a longer time and kill the opponent more easily.