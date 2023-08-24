Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard School Of Transmutation Build And Subclass Guide

One of the most unique and satisfying builds in Baldur’s Gate 3, School of Transmutation wizard can manipulate objects, allies, enemies and even themselves to change their physical appearance and nature. This build mostly deals with using alchemic magic to change physical properties of anything around you. Too tall to pass through a burrow hole or too fat to squeeze through a slit? Worry not, just holler at your friendly neighbor Transmutation wizard and voila.

In this guide, we will solely focus on School of Transmutation wizard build and how you can use it to solve puzzles or gain an upper hand in a battle. As this build lacks proper protection against enemies, we will use a specific class to grant it the ability to use defensive measures.

Starting abilities and skills for Wizard School of Transmutation

Race: Human. The human race provides three perks in BG3. It increases the distance you can cover per turn (9m), allows you to be proficient in an additional skill while decreasing your weight load and most importantly you gain proficiency with armors, weapons and shields. As wizard class can’t equip shields and armors, Civil Militia feat is one of the most important one in this regard.

Spells and Cantrips: Like the rest of wizards, School of Transmutation build can equip 3 cantrips and 6 spells in the beginning. For cantrips we recommend Fire Bolt, Shocking Grasp and Minor Illusion. For magic spells you can go with Magic Missile, Burning Hands, Ice Knife, Longstrider, Mage Armor and Grease.

Ability Points distribution: 8 Strength, 14, Dexterity, 15 Constitution with +1, 14 Intelligence with +2 (primary ability), 10 wisdom and 10 Charisma.

Skills: Insight, Religion, Acrobatics, Investigation and Sleight of Hand.

Prepared Spells: You can prepare three spells before starting the new adventure. Our core selection includes Magic Missile, Mage Armor and Burning Hands.

Best Background

Backgrounds in Baldur’s Gate 3 give a lot of personality and backstory to any class or build. They also determine how your character will deal with a specific situation.

For the School of Transmutation wizard build in BG3, we have decided to go with the Acolyte background. This background allows you to use your insight to investigate any character and distinguish their truth from the lies. It also allows you to interact with any holy object (relic, building, scripture) to learn more about its history and origin.

Best Feats for Wizard School of Transmutation build

Feats are rare skills in Baldur’s Gate 3 and allow players to either select a passive bonus or gain two ability points. Feats only unlock three times in the game at regular intervals. First one unlocks at level 4, second one at 8 and the last feat slot can only be accessed at level 12. Remember, feats are not class specific so we will choose the ones that benefit our School of Transmutation wizard build in BG3.

Level 4: Ability Improvement. Invest both ability points that you earned into Intelligence. This grants +4 skill bonus to Intelligence checks and +6 to saving throws.

Level 8: Ability Improvement: Use both ability points to increase intelligence to 20. This adds +5 skill bonus to Intelligence checks and +8 to Saving Throws.

Level 12: Ability Improvement: Use both ability points in Constitution and bring it up to 18.

Best Spells for Wizard School of Transmutation build in BG3

This section will cover all the best spells you can use from each tier for the wizard class. However, you can only cast two magic spells per long rest on level 1. One charge can be refilled with Arcane Recovery skill.

Level 1: For level 1, we recommend the following spells.

Magic Missile: Deals 3d4+3 force damage to enemies.

Mage Armor: Increases your Armor class to 13 + dex modifier.

Burning Hands: Deals 3d6 fire damage to enemies.

Disguise Self: This spell allows you to change your whole appearance.

Level 2: For level 2 spells we recommend the following ones to prepare for the battles ahead.

Enlarge/Reduce: This spell can turn any creature small or large, also affecting their weapon strength and damage output.

Knock: This transmutation spell allows you to open any object that is secured with a mundane lock.

Misty Step: This spell allows you to instantly move to any location within 18m.

See Invisibility: This magic spell allows you to see invisible creatures.

Level 3: For the intermediate level 3 spells for School of Transmutation Wizard in BG3, we recommend the following ones.

Haste: This transmutation spell allows you to become faster and a difficult target for enemies. You also earn an additional turn.

Gaseous Form: This spell transforms players or their allies into gas and allows them to pass narrow slits or openings.

Blink: Allows you to cast an additional 1d20 roll at the end of your turn. In case of an 11 or higher roll, you go to the Astral Plane and enemies can’t hit you until the next turn.

Level 4: The following are the best magic spells you can choose as a wizard from level 4 tree.

Polymorph: This magic spell transforms any enemy into a sheep that does no damage.

Wall of Fire: Deals 5d8 fire damage to the enemies standing close by.

Level 5: The best magic spells from the penultimate class are.

Telekinesis: This transmutation spell allows you to throw any creature or object up to 18m.

Hold Monster: this enchantment spell paralyzes a creature. They can’t attack you or move away.

Level 6: Due to their extremely high cost, we will be choosing only 1 spell from level 6 tier.

Disintegrate: Deals 10d6+40 force damage to surrounding enemies.

Best armor and weapons

Clothing: Cloth of Authority. This piece of clothing grants you an additional Armor Class and protects you from conditions like Fear.

Helm: Hood of the Weave. This unique helmet grants +2 modifier bonus to all your attack rolls and saving throws.

Boots: Vital Conduit Boots. This leg war gear increases your HP when you cast a spell.

Gloves: Gloves of Power. This rare item inflicts negative modifier on enemies rolls once you hit them (from -1 to -4).

Amulet: Sapphire Spark. This necklace improves missile attacks by increasing the missile count by +1.

Rings: Crusher’s Ring (+3m movement speed) and Eversight Ring (can’t be blinded).

Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard School of Transmutation build level progression

Level 1: This is the most basic level where you start the game. For choosing the wizard class as your main, Baldur’s Gate 3 rewards you with 3 free cantrips and 6 free magic spells. However, you can only equip 2 now due to 2 available level 1 slots.

Level 2: As soon as you hit level 2 for the wizard class, you are free to choose any subclass. And in our case strictly Transmutation. Your magic spell slot count increases by one (level 1). The perks of the Wizard School of Transmutation subclass include Transmutation Savant (learn transmutation spells for only 25 gold) and Experimental Alchemy (upon passing a 15 DC check, you can no brew two solutions instead of one).

Level 3: As soon as you hit character level 3 with a wizard, tier 2 of magic spells unlocks. Your slot count also increases to 6 (4 for level 1 and 2 for level 2).

Level 4: Once you reach character level 4, you will gain a new Cantrip (Ray of Frost) and one level 2 spell slot for your character. At this point, you can also choose your first feat.

Level 5: At level 5 of the Wizard class, you gain two more spell slots (level 3), and a new tier of magic spells (3) opens.

Level 6: Level 6 is extremely important as it unlocks a unique class action. You now gain access to Transmuter’s Stone. This stone can be handed over to any creature and they can use it to cast your spells. One more level 3 slot unlocks.

Level 7: At level 7 of the Wizard School of Transmutation subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3, you gain one more spell slot (level 4). It also unlocks Tier 4 magic spells for the Wizard class.

Level 8: At level 8, you can now choose your second feat and gain one more level 4 magic slot.

Level 9: You not only gain two more spell slots (1 for level 4 and 1 for level 5) as soon as you hit level 9 for transmutation wizard, but it also unlocks Tier 5 of magic spells.

Level 10: At level 10, in addition to one more level 5 spell slot, you get a special class action. Shapechanger transforms the players into a blue bird that can fly.

Level 11: One more spell slot (level 6) unlocks for the School of Transmutation Wizard in BG3 at level 11. Character level 11 also unlocks the final magic spell tree for the wizard class.

Level 12: And finally at level 12, you can now access the final Feat slot.